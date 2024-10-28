« previous next »
Why not focus on the positives

Ah fuck it why bother

;D I like how every single thread on here, be it manager threads, player threads, contract threads, match threads or whatever, has turned into an FSG / transfer thread.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

I really like him. Aside from the obvious good results so far, he handles himself well and interviews very well. Love his honesty and his humility. A stark contrast to ten Hag.

Slot doesn't horse around with the media...
top manager... loving these first 12 games.

top bloke!
I think you missed the entire summer.
I think you have invented a chunk of it.
Really impressed with his flexibility and adjusting to situations.  Sometimes we play with a double-pivot, sometimes one holding, sometimes we press high, other times we drop in, sometimes we pass out from the back, sometimes we play it long, sometimes Trent inverts, sometimes he doesn't, sometimes the left back tucks in to make it a 3 at the back, sometimes both fullbacks push up.

The only real frustration with Klopp was that we would play the exact same way, whether we were 1-0 up, 1-0 down, drawing, 3-0 up, whatever.  Under Slot, we're adjusting our tactics and approach to best suit the circumstances we're in.
@Motty @Lisan Al Gaib

From the horses mouth.

I dont know why some folk have to pick a fight over what is very obvious, and our boss saw it too.
Show me where he says it was the worst 45 minutes of the season like you did!!! Because that's the issue I had a problem with not whether we were the better team or not as we weren't, but it's away rlto a very good team so it's perfectly acceptable to be second best for a 20 minute spell before the break, definitely doesn't compare to not being able to pass the ball 5 yards like in the Forest game.
This guy loves winning more than average people. Some coach we have on our hands here.
This guy loves winning more than average people. Some coach we have on our hands here.

Thought the way he mixed it up with playing time was interesting. Appears to be a believer in keeping players sharp with reduced minutes rather than complete rest.
Arne Slot has shaken a couple of fantastic footballers out of Cody and Ryan hasn't he. (I know Ryan didn't play tonight)
Both have improved remarkably. A trait we always admired Jurgen for.

You don't get your face on a flag on the Kop for winning the league cup but you get your name written more admirably in history.
I'd love Slot to experience a cup win in his first season.

Arne Slot has shaken a couple of fantastic footballers out of Cody and Ryan hasn't he. (I know Ryan didn't play tonight)
Both have improved remarkably. A trait we always admired Jurgen for.

You don't get your face on a flag on the Kop for winning the league cup but you get your name written more admirably in history.
I'd love Slot to experience a cup win in his first season.

Hes got a league or two in him I think John, something special brewing.
Looking to be a very good manager, only caveat is he doesn't rest the likes of Salah more.
Hes got a league or two in him I think John, something special brewing.

i agree , i feel like slot has been managing us for longer than he has
Looking to be a very good manager, only caveat is he doesn't rest the likes of Salah more.

If Jota or Chiesa was available tonight he might've rested him I reckon.
Pretty insane start, surpassed the loftiest expectations. What is it 13-1-1 so far?
Pretty insane start, surpassed the loftiest expectations. What is it 13-1-1 so far?
Splitting hairs, but I think its 12. Still absolutely brilliant..

WWWLWWWWWWWWDW
Looking to be a very good manager, only caveat is he doesn't rest the likes of Salah more.
Klopp Didnt either. Salah super fit and wants to play every game.
i agree , i feel like slot has been managing us for longer than he has

That's it in a nutshell, he has slotted right in
Arne Slot has shaken a couple of fantastic footballers out of Cody and Ryan hasn't he. (I know Ryan didn't play tonight)
Both have improved remarkably. A trait we always admired Jurgen for.

You don't get your face on a flag on the Kop for winning the league cup but you get your name written more admirably in history.
I'd love Slot to experience a cup win in his first season.



Spot on, John.
That's it in a nutshell, he has slotted right in

Hes ruthlessly efficient. Like some kind of machine.
Hes ruthlessly efficient. Like some kind of machine.

Yet personable and calm.
Hes ruthlessly efficient. Like some kind of machine.
Yep, perfect description of a slotmachine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mII1GOqo15I

Sander Westerveld's interview with Arne.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mII1GOqo15I

Sander Westerveld's interview with Arne.

Great interactions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mII1GOqo15I

Sander Westerveld's interview with Arne.

Great interview, really good watch. Love that Sander still has that touch of arrogance.

Didnt know they played together.
Very good wonder will his family move to Liverpool beacuse that must be tough
Very good wonder will his family move to Liverpool beacuse that must be tough
maybe related to kids' school?  dunno how old they are mind you.

Slot accepted his first job outside of the Netherlands earlier this year when he agreed to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but moved to Merseyside without his wife, Mirjam; son, Joel; and daughter, Isa. Slot hinted that a decision on whether his family joins him in Liverpool will likely be taken in 2025
Fairly sure I read recently both one of his kids and his wife have exams this year, so they made the decision not to move them and cause a load of hassle during an important period.
Fairly sure I read recently both one of his kids and his wife have exams this year, so they made the decision not to move them and cause a load of hassle during an important period.

Im hoping his wife doesn't go to school.
Im hoping his wife doesn't go to school.

 ;D
Im hoping his wife doesn't go to school.
in many places "school" can = college or university.
I know all the talk was about how Klopp was an impossible man to take over from, but I think what we're seeing is how much of an advantage it can be when the previous manager leaves while the team/club is in a good spot.  There's marked differences in our play, perhaps more than I was expecting, but there's also a lot of continuity.  I think we've got to admit the club seem to have got the appointment absolutely spot on.  There's the very real sense, Arne Slot is building on the improvement we saw last season, rather than trying to desperately stamp his own image on the team.  It's subtle tweaks, and only where necessary.  I'm struck by how often Arne Slot mentions "Jurgen".  There's no sense of him being intimidated by the challenge.  I thought it was noteworthy before the season started when he casually said he wants the team to do better than last season, that's actually quite a bold statement, most managers would come in trying to manage expectations, talking about it taking time for their methods and philosophy to bed in.  There's a quiet confidence to him, and he just seems a thoroughly nice bloke to boot.

All that said, it's not all perfect.  I've been a bit underwhelmed by periods of our play against more quality opposition, and we're going to have plenty of tough challenges over the next few weeks, but that's fine, our feet should firmly be on the ground, and it's no bad thing having a bit of room for improvement when, already, we should have a very high degree of confidence the manager is capable of delivering it.
Great interview - good questions as well.
If Slot was a big bollocks like Jose or Conte there won't have been any continuity. With the other 2 big egos they would have to sign loads of players and change the system. Glad we have Arne
Simon Rimmer was on radio x this week and they had a bit of Liverpool craic with Toby Tarrent as they are both fans
 Simon mentioned doing some work for the club and had a chat with Trent. He asked Trent what the new boss was like abs Trent told him that Slot brought him into the office to say if he angled his body a further 8% when defending he'd be a lot more successful, showing him videos of where and when he could do it.

Not sure if true of course but no reason tonot believe that and I absolutely love it if it is true. Trent has needed that guidance to be fair for that part of his game and he's looked good this season, bar the Arsenal game arguably.

He reminds me of Rafa in some respects but thankfully seems a bit warmer for the players and press to take to him.
Splitting hairs, but I think its 12. Still absolutely brilliant..

WWWLWWWWWWWWDW

Ah right, keep it up Arne!
Splitting hairs, but I think its 12. Still absolutely brilliant..

WWWLWWWWWWWWDW
Is that the name of the Welsh town where our next away game is? Never heard of it...
Splitting hairs, but I think its 12. Still absolutely brilliant..

WWWLWWWWWWWWDW


Arsenal fans would have that tattooed already
Arsenal fans would have that tattooed already


 :lmao :lmao
