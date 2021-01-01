« previous next »
I never thought I'd hear myself say this, but can I hear more from Knight, please?

The whole quote is a belter

There were so many times that they were on the floor, which can happen so many times in football, he said. I dont blame them for that but it always happened after they had ball possession. That took the energy out of the game in my opinion. So I said to [Ibrahima Konaté]: This is a fucking joke, and the fourth official thought I said to him: You are a fucking joke. But thats definitely not what I said. But I got a yellow for that and now Im on two and I have to be careful.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/27/they-were-on-the-floor-so-many-times-arne-slot-accuses-arsenal-of-time-wasting

Arne is a funny guy  ;D
He speaks sense and has a personality.
Selective stats :lmao its literally how the game went.

The first half is 45 mins not 25   :wave

I also have eyes.

Im sure Slot was as delighted as you were with that first half performance, hence the significant response in the second half  :thumbup

Like I said, we can agree to disagree. But that first 45 was pretty horrific.
The first half is 45 mins not 25   :wave

I also have eyes.

Im sure Slot was as delighted as you were with that first half performance, hence the significant response in the second half  :thumbup

Like I said, we can agree to disagree. But that first 45 was pretty horrific.

Twisting my words doesn't make you right. The first 25 it was pretty equal and not horrific, the final 20 Arsenal took control and put pressure on us. The whole half was not horrific. Go about your evening now we don't need to carry this on.
Twisting my words doesn't make you right. The first 25 it was pretty equal and not horrific, the final 20 Arsenal took control and put pressure on us. The whole half was not horrific. Go about your evening now we don't need to carry this on.

Im not twisting your wordsyou quoted 25mins, challenging my comment the first half was poor. I called you out for selective stats (25mins not the full 45) stats dont dictate performance, we both watched the game.

I outlined my opinion was that the performance was poor, agreed we can disagree - you seem to think your opinion is final, hence lets agree to disagree.

Im hardly shitting on Slot or the team as Ive highlighted the second half was significantly better, and Ive not put the boot into anybodythese performances can happen.

Im not convinced its the midfield at all. Jones, Grav and Mac are all very good under pressure. Its possible we could do with a natural deep lying pivot. But the main issues today were the GK going long unnecessarily in the first half and the fullbacks coughing up possession way too often. You just cant have a player who is as deep as Trent usually is giving the ball away as much as he does and expect to have more possession than a title rival away from home. Its a small sample size but Trent is significantly worse at keeping the ball this season than he was last season so far. Down at 70% from 75% last year. 70% for a fullback is really, really bad. He gets to be lower because hes such a creative passer. But if hes going to be that low were just going to struggle to keep the ball at times.

Thing is on the face of it I would agree - Grav and Jones generally are very good under pressure (I'd personally disagree on Mac Allister, I think he's noticeably poorer when pressed), but then why is that not translating into ability to play through the middle of the pitch, even without Trent or anyone else giving the ball away? I suppose it's a bit of a chicken/egg situation - how much of us going long is in response to our propensity to cough up possession in dangerous areas when trying to play short? I don't think you can absolve the entire midfield of responsibility when they make up a third of the outfield team and are the main link between defence and attack, especially when this has been a long-standing issue and not just a function of what feels like a more recent tendency to go long (which feels at times like instruction, and which has always been a large feature of our game - it's just generally less successful now).

I would agree it's hard when Trent is a low % passer - I said in a prior post I think part of the issue is we have too many of those in the team which means being unable to sustain periods of possession unless the other side drops off, and I still think that's true. For as much as Trent is "allowed" given he's our primary playmaker, I think there's question marks whether that's more or less acceptable given his deeper position on the pitch (or whether it makes no difference), and how that works with Salah on the same side - who both gives the ball away a lot and doesn't generally do a huge amount off the ball. It necesitates different things from the players around them, notably Ibou and Dom. There's definitely question marks on the other flank, where Robbo isn't great in possession and doesn't have the same excuse in terms of being one of our primary creators. The other forwards are a mixed bag - Jota misses basically 1 in every 3 passes and Nunez isn't faring much better than Salah.

I mean I said in my original post I think the issues are all over the pitch, but I do think the midfield are included in that rather than exempted from it. It always feels to me like they don't show enough for the ball when we're under pressure (which is strange, given as we've noted they're pretty secure on it). For every time the CBs/FBs/GK go long (which frustrates me too), the majority of the time it's because they don't have many options. When we're hoofing under no pressure, then I think you can be critical, but I'm not sure that was the case today for instance.
This fella has it. I know he's been given a good squad, that's all good and well but you have to male it work.

Arne has made us more solid. We are still on the attack to win games. What more could you want now?
It really wasn't. The first 25 we edged total possession and had the same number of shots on target and shots off target as Arsenal. Keep proving my point though.
Must be the 5-6th time already this season I've heard the 'worst 45 mins of the season' line.  Never happy some unless we are totally dominating every minute of every game.

Entitled dickhead fan base at their best.

This fella has it. I know he's been given a good squad, that's all good and well but you have to male it work.

Arne has made us more solid. We are still on the attack to win games. What more could you want now?
And he's barely settled in yet. The players no doubt still have a way to go as far as getting used to him and his way of playing, and he probably still has a way to go in getting to know them and bringing the best out of them. It's still something of a 'getting to know you' period for all concerned.

We're doing well, but can and no doubt will improve as things gel over time. It's an exciting time to be a Red.
Entitled dickhead fan base at their best.

There is nothing entitled in highlighting the first 45mins today was poor.

I suspect Slot will feel the same way.
.It's an exciting time to be a Red.

Absolutely, I feel Slot has started brilliantly, better than I suspect most reds could hope for.
Im not convinced its the midfield at all. Jones, Grav and Mac are all very good under pressure. Its possible we could do with a natural deep lying pivot. But the main issues today were the GK going long unnecessarily in the first half and the fullbacks coughing up possession way too often. You just cant have a player who is as deep as Trent usually is giving the ball away as much as he does and expect to have more possession than a title rival away from home. Its a small sample size but Trent is significantly worse at keeping the ball this season than he was last season so far. Down at 70% from 75% last year. 70% for a fullback is really, really bad. He gets to be lower because hes such a creative passer. But if hes going to be that low were just going to struggle to keep the ball at times.

100%. We kept giving Arse the ball by hoofing it long. It got frustrating watching Robbo pass it back to Kelleher knowing he was not going to distribute it, but rather launch it at their defenders. T

Trent's passing is noticeably poorer. He assisted both goals but handed them possession too many times.
 
There is nothing entitled in highlighting the first 45mins today was poor.

I suspect Slot will feel the same way.
What did Arsenal create in that half apart from the one ball over the top?

Are you seriously saying that half, that was away from home against a top side is worse than at home to Forest?!?!

You've over exaggerated like a fanny instead of just saying v it wasn't a great first half so expect to get called out for it.
Maybe some of these tactics against the better sides need a bit of a tweak, but we suffer well.
instead of just saying v it wasn't a great first half so expect to get called out for it.

So lets ignore your personal insult, and just focus on what you have said yourself. You agree the first half was poor?

Or do you believe it was a sublime performance in the first 45?
Lisan already clarified - first 20-25 mins we were more than a match for them, then they finished the half stronger.

So we were not sublime for the entirety of the first half ... who cares.
The thing is today wasn't a one-off. We struggle to play out against a high press. The difference today was that Arsenal took their chances. We are very much a work in progress. Slot's start at Liverpool reminds me of Ped at City in his first season. Under Ped they won their first 9 games but it wasn't until the following season that they brought in the players who allowed City to kick on and play the way Ped wanted to play.

For me our current first 11 contains a number of players who aren't ideally suited to how Slot wants to play the game. We are currently playing a hybrid of Klopp and Slot's ideal systems.

Slot has done really well but for me if we can bring in a couple of players who suit Slot's system we can kick on even more.
^ 18 players they bought in his first couple of season. An entire team including 2 goalies.
Great post match interviews by Arne.
Very honest "I'd have taken a point at half time, they were by far the better team"
and then make a great point about the schedule "but we played away in midweek, they were at home"
