Im not convinced its the midfield at all. Jones, Grav and Mac are all very good under pressure. Its possible we could do with a natural deep lying pivot. But the main issues today were the GK going long unnecessarily in the first half and the fullbacks coughing up possession way too often. You just cant have a player who is as deep as Trent usually is giving the ball away as much as he does and expect to have more possession than a title rival away from home. Its a small sample size but Trent is significantly worse at keeping the ball this season than he was last season so far. Down at 70% from 75% last year. 70% for a fullback is really, really bad. He gets to be lower because hes such a creative passer. But if hes going to be that low were just going to struggle to keep the ball at times.



Thing is on the face of it I would agree - Grav and Jones generally are very good under pressure (I'd personally disagree on Mac Allister, I think he's noticeably poorer when pressed), but then why is that not translating into ability to play through the middle of the pitch, even without Trent or anyone else giving the ball away? I suppose it's a bit of a chicken/egg situation - how much of us going long is in response to our propensity to cough up possession in dangerous areas when trying to play short? I don't think you can absolve the entire midfield of responsibility when they make up a third of the outfield team and are the main link between defence and attack, especially when this has been a long-standing issue and not just a function of what feels like a more recent tendency to go long (which feels at times like instruction, and which has always been a large feature of our game - it's just generally less successful now).I would agree it's hard when Trent is a low % passer - I said in a prior post I think part of the issue is we have too many of those in the team which means being unable to sustain periods of possession unless the other side drops off, and I still think that's true. For as much as Trent is "allowed" given he's our primary playmaker, I think there's question marks whether that's more or less acceptable given his deeper position on the pitch (or whether it makes no difference), and how that works with Salah on the same side - who both gives the ball away a lot and doesn't generally do a huge amount off the ball. It necesitates different things from the players around them, notably Ibou and Dom. There's definitely question marks on the other flank, where Robbo isn't great in possession and doesn't have the same excuse in terms of being one of our primary creators. The other forwards are a mixed bag - Jota misses basically 1 in every 3 passes and Nunez isn't faring much better than Salah.I mean I said in my original post I think the issues are all over the pitch, but I do think the midfield are included in that rather than exempted from it. It always feels to me like they don't show enough for the ball when we're under pressure (which is strange, given as we've noted they're pretty secure on it). For every time the CBs/FBs/GK go long (which frustrates me too), the majority of the time it's because they don't have many options. When we're hoofing under no pressure, then I think you can be critical, but I'm not sure that was the case today for instance.