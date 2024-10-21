I'm not sure, I think he genuinely saw a bit of himself in Moyes and picked him because of that. Can't imagine he deliberately picked someone, a fellow Scot no less, to deliberately fail. It was just a bad decision by a footballing man who had grown out of touch and didn't realise it wasn't the same game as it was when he took over Utd.



Mourinho who was the favourite for the job saw it differently.José Mourinho is said to have broken down in tears at the news that David Moyes had been given the Manchester United job. The allegation is contained in a book by the respected Spanish journalist Diego Torres, who writes for El País.In the book, Prepare to Lose: the Mourinho Era, Torres says the appointment "provoked an earthquake" and that Mourinho felt let down by Mr. Ferguson, who had recommended Moyes to the United board."Mourinho ... thought that Ferguson was, besides his ally, also his friend and godfather. He was convinced that they were tied by a relationship of genuine trust. He thought that his fabulous collection of titles constituted an 'endorsement' unreachable to any other contenders. When he knew that Ferguson had chosen Moyes, the Everton coach, he was struck by a terrible disbelief. Moyes hadn't won absolutely anything!"I think Ferguson wanted Moyes because he thought he would do a decent job but never threaten his legacy the way Mourinho could have done at that time. Ferguson had also left an ageing team at the end of a cycle whereas Klopp had started the rebuild and was bringing through young players.