Quote from: Draex on October 21, 2024, 08:36:40 am
We've definitively used the keeper to Salah as our out ball before but you could also have the fact it was Kelleher and he much prefers to go long than pass it around multiple times with the center half which is key to opening up space for the pass into the midfield.

I really like how pragmatic Slot is, we play to beat a team, we nullfied Palmer who was one of the stand out players so far in the league, it made Chelsea rather toothless.

Re out ball to Salah yes we have. And it was always partly because were not brilliant at playing through a very good teams high press. That doesnt seem to have changed yet.* Re Kelleher, good point. Re Slots pragmatism. Yes its brilliant isnt it. We totally nullified them yesterday form about 65 min. Glorious.

* alternatively Klopp preferred to be more direct against top teams so we didnt try and play out that much. And in turn not having that much practice at it we werent that good at it. Either way our (relative) weakness at playing through a high press against good teams has long been a talking point on here.
This is really good.

How Slot made Liverpool title contenders .

https://youtu.be/OQfCxt3k2Dg?si=FyXxY0oRA5b6T-Pl
Quote from: danm77 on October 22, 2024, 07:42:26 pm
This is really good.

How Slot made Liverpool title contenders .

https://youtu.be/OQfCxt3k2Dg?si=FyXxY0oRA5b6T-Pl
That title is misleading though.
We were title contenders under Kloppo.

Title would've been better suited if it read: "How Slot continues Liveprool's title contender status" or something.
Won't win any prizes for a headline, but more correct.
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 12:03:27 pm »

@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:03:27 pm
@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.

As much as I resent to quote Ferguson, 'attackers win games, defences win titles' (or in Fergie's case, 'pathetic referees win us titles'). Proven by ourselves between 18-20.

Good signs and performances so far from Slot. Might still need that number 6 to push us on to add versatility to what Grav has given us already, but one or two players from being the complete package in defence I think.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:03:27 pm
@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.

And I read another stat the other day(dunno how true, maybe someone can verify) that we have the same amount of goals score per game (so far) as under Kloppo - 2.3 Goals per Game, with 88% pass completion over 86% pass completion under Klopp(not a real big difference, imo)
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm
And I read another stat the other day(dunno how true, maybe someone can verify) that we have the same amount of goals score per game (so far) as under Kloppo - 2.3 Goals per Game, with 88% pass completion over 86% pass completion under Klopp(not a real big difference, imo)
to which Arne would give you a side-eye and say "how many games?"
I was critical of the club with the non-recruitment this summer and not clearing up the big 3 contracts.  But i will give them credit for the appointment of Arne.  Wasnt easy to replace Klopp but the transition has been smooth.  Only have to look at the mess with Utd since Fergie left.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:03:27 pm
@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.


Hughes started on the 1st June and Slot was formally announced in May. So whatever he did it probably wasnt appointing Slot.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:10:16 pm

Hughes started on the 1st June and Slot was formally announced in May. So whatever he did it probably wasnt appointing Slot.

Hughes was working with Edwards well before 1st of June, Slot said himself he met Hughes in like Feb.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
I was critical of the club with the non-recruitment this summer and not clearing up the big 3 contracts.  But i will give them credit for the appointment of Arne.  Wasnt easy to replace Klopp but the transition has been smooth.  Only have to look at the mess with Utd since Fergie left.

I think a lot of credit has to go to Klopp. Even though he knew he was going he was still bringing through young players and looking to the future. Ferguson did the opposite and almost set up his successor to fail.

As you say credit has to go the club and the recruitment team because currently Slot looks an excellent appointment.
For those who are a bit disappointed that we seem to let Chelsea have the ball ... at Anfield of all places(yes, it's not right), this will be heartening.
The section on "Improvement" : 6:56 - 8:36

"I don't think we outplayed Chelsea. We SHOULD and we didn't.."
"In an ideal world, I would've seen US dominating the complete game.. We're not there yet."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWG6wxzk_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWG6wxzk_o</a>
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm
I think a lot of credit has to go to Klopp. Even though he knew he was going he was still bringing through young players and looking to the future. Ferguson did the opposite and almost set up his successor to fail.

As you say credit has to go the club and the recruitment team because currently Slot looks an excellent appointment.

He sabotaged the club. Ferguson's insecure ego destroyed the club he proclaims to love. He couldn't bear somebody coming in and potentially improving upon his legacy, hence why he self-appointed Moyes. Liverpool's emphasis on hiring managers with common decency has avoided such sabotage.

It's rather funny that, their biggest legend threw the club under the bus. As we've seen from them with their silence over Ratcliffe sacking low-paid workers at the club, their fans have no shame or pride in themselves.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:13:25 pm
Hughes was working with Edwards well before 1st of June, Slot said himself he met Hughes in like Feb.

That's a surprise, it's incredible they were able to keep it under wraps. Also encouraging they really did their due diligence on Slot, and he wasn't an appointment that came about within a few weeks of discussion and research.
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm
He sabotaged the club. Ferguson's insecure ego destroyed the club he proclaims to love. He couldn't bear somebody coming in and potentially improving upon his legacy, hence why he self-appointed Moyes. Liverpool's emphasis on hiring managers with common decency has avoided such sabotage.

It's rather funny that, their biggest legend threw the club under the bus. As we've seen from them with their silence over Ratcliffe sacking low-paid workers at the club, their fans have no shame or pride in themselves.

I'm not sure, I think he genuinely saw a bit of himself in Moyes and picked him because of that.  Can't imagine he deliberately picked someone, a fellow Scot no less, to deliberately fail.  It was just a bad decision by a footballing man who had grown out of touch and didn't realise it wasn't the same game as it was when he took over Utd.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
I'm not sure, I think he genuinely saw a bit of himself in Moyes and picked him because of that.  Can't imagine he deliberately picked someone, a fellow Scot no less, to deliberately fail.  It was just a bad decision by a footballing man who had grown out of touch and didn't realise it wasn't the same game as it was when he took over Utd.

Mourinho who was the favourite for the job saw it differently.

José Mourinho is said to have broken down in tears at the news that David Moyes had been given the Manchester United job. The allegation is contained in a book by the respected Spanish journalist Diego Torres, who writes for El País.

In the book, Prepare to Lose: the Mourinho Era, Torres says the appointment "provoked an earthquake" and that Mourinho felt let down by Mr. Ferguson, who had recommended Moyes to the United board.

"Mourinho ... thought that Ferguson was, besides his ally, also his friend and godfather. He was convinced that they were tied by a relationship of genuine trust. He thought that his fabulous collection of titles constituted an 'endorsement' unreachable to any other contenders. When he knew that Ferguson had chosen Moyes, the Everton coach, he was struck by a terrible disbelief. Moyes hadn't won absolutely anything!"

I think Ferguson wanted Moyes because he thought he would do a decent job but never threaten his legacy the way Mourinho could have done at that time. Ferguson had also left an ageing team at the end of a cycle whereas Klopp had started the rebuild and was bringing through young players.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm
For those who are a bit disappointed that we seem to let Chelsea have the ball ... at Anfield of all places(yes, it's not right), this will be heartening.
The section on "Improvement" : 6:56 - 8:36

"I don't think we outplayed Chelsea. We SHOULD and we didn't.."
"In an ideal world, I would've seen US dominating the complete game.. We're not there yet."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWG6wxzk_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-eWG6wxzk_o</a>

Interesting to know then whether the approach was that we couldnt dominate the ball hence why we backed off or we tried to but failed.

I am not sure about the bit about not being able to do that. We were never a team under Klopp that couldnt keep the ball. We used to match City at times.
Is a Rafa and Jurgen's love child.
Im starting to get over Alonso not coming now  ;D
Record breaking Arne :D

Long may it continue.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm
Im starting to get over Alonso not coming now  ;D

Just wait until we smash Leverkusen in a couple of weeks!
Were one of best teams defensively in Europe this season, really impressive.

Clear signs what were working toward going forward but that will take more time youd think.

Perfect start.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm
I think a lot of credit has to go to Klopp. Even though he knew he was going he was still bringing through young players and looking to the future. Ferguson did the opposite and almost set up his successor to fail.

As you say credit has to go the club and the recruitment team because currently Slot looks an excellent appointment.

Was coming here to say this. Credit to Klopp for taking on the rebuild and leaving a quality team for the next man to take over.
What the hell happened vs Forest   :lmao :lmao
Thought it was interesting that he swapped Diaz and Gakpo when he realised it wasn't working with Gakpo through the middle after the subs.  We got control back after that little tweak.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
What the hell happened vs Forest   :lmao :lmao

Forest has had a great season so far.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
I'm not sure, I think he genuinely saw a bit of himself in Moyes and picked him because of that.  Can't imagine he deliberately picked someone, a fellow Scot no less, to deliberately fail.  It was just a bad decision by a footballing man who had grown out of touch and didn't realise it wasn't the same game as it was when he took over Utd.

Ive always held the same view as mattD that Fergie did it deliberately. When he left Preston a lad at work who was an ST holder at Deepdale said he was shite at buying players, he carried this on at Everton, the only thing I can remember him doing in Europe is getting knocked out twice in a month and he was never the man to rebuild the knackered past it side Fergie left.

Getting him in ensured the Utd collapse
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
What the hell happened vs Forest   :lmao :lmao

An off day, that's all. The players looked tired too, international break didn't help.

I actually didn't think they would score, honestly thought it would end 0-0
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm
An off day, that's all. The players looked tired too, international break didn't help.

I actually didn't think they would score, honestly thought it would end 0-0

It's all fine margins as well. Diaz scores early on instead of hitting the post and it would probably have been another comfortable win.

In a sense it's been good for us. The hype if we were currently sitting with 12 wins out 12 would have been something else.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
Thought it was interesting that he swapped Diaz and Gakpo when he realised it wasn't working with Gakpo through the middle after the subs.  We got control back after that little tweak.

Was a good job, Diaz was dreadful after he came on, he even looked like hed been playing 120 minutes already when he was in the middle.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
The hype if we were currently sitting with 12 wins out 12 would have been something else.
If we win on Sunday it will be something else.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
to which Arne would give you a side-eye and say "how many games?"
which is why I said "so far" mate. 8)
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm
Forest has had a great season so far.
Yep. Nuno's a wily old fox. They're gunna pick up points against the big teams for us.
His back to his Wolves form.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
It's all fine margins as well. Diaz scores early on instead of hitting the post and it would probably have been another comfortable win.

In a sense it's been good for us. The hype if we were currently sitting with 12 wins out 12 would have been something else.

Their keeper almost throws one in but gets saved by his nutsack bizarrely.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
which is why I said "so far" mate.
I know, wasn't arguing with you.  :)
He's doing his part. I said when he was coming in, he needed to tighten us up whilst still creating most of the chances we created last season. When we won the league, defensively we were solid. We are now again.

It really looks like he has it?
If you have a legendary manager then winning 11 from your first 12 is a great way of winning over the fans
Paisley found that winning 3 European Cups was a great way of following Shankly
What's going on here? I thought it was supposed to be all over for us when Jurgen left?

That's what I was told by people who make a lot of money giving their opinions on football.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
If we win on Sunday it will be something else.

we will and are still believers aren't we all.

 im surprised at how well we are doing in CL. Most managers and wannabes get found out badly in this competition. Slot seems to fit in nicely. His tactical tweaks are also rather interesting. Reminder that he isnt afraid to change personel at half time like he did ibou for quansah. Any non performing players will get hooked and think we will see that if needed to change the direction of the game.

think we havent even see how well we could play yet at we are still under transition. but the signs are all pointing in the right direction. Love the control and compactness seen so far.

credit must also go to big jorg in getting the midfield we have now dominating teams in EPL and europe.
