@AIUnderPressure
when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥
The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)
Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.
We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).
Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.