

@AIUnderPressure



when the game is tied:

Shots 42-17

XG 8.2-1.9

Goals 911-1

So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥



The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:

67% of shots

73% of XG

83% of goals (39-8 over the season)



Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.



We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).



Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.

