Arne Slot

Re: Arne Slot
October 21, 2024, 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 21, 2024, 08:36:40 am
We've definitively used the keeper to Salah as our out ball before but you could also have the fact it was Kelleher and he much prefers to go long than pass it around multiple times with the center half which is key to opening up space for the pass into the midfield.

I really like how pragmatic Slot is, we play to beat a team, we nullfied Palmer who was one of the stand out players so far in the league, it made Chelsea rather toothless.

Re out ball to Salah yes we have. And it was always partly because were not brilliant at playing through a very good teams high press. That doesnt seem to have changed yet.* Re Kelleher, good point. Re Slots pragmatism. Yes its brilliant isnt it. We totally nullified them yesterday form about 65 min. Glorious.

* alternatively Klopp preferred to be more direct against top teams so we didnt try and play out that much. And in turn not having that much practice at it we werent that good at it. Either way our (relative) weakness at playing through a high press against good teams has long been a talking point on here.
Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm
This is really good.

How Slot made Liverpool title contenders .

https://youtu.be/OQfCxt3k2Dg?si=FyXxY0oRA5b6T-Pl
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 11:52:35 am
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm
This is really good.

How Slot made Liverpool title contenders .

https://youtu.be/OQfCxt3k2Dg?si=FyXxY0oRA5b6T-Pl
That title is misleading though.
We were title contenders under Kloppo.

Title would've been better suited if it read: "How Slot continues Liveprool's title contender status" or something.
Won't win any prizes for a headline, but more correct.
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 12:03:27 pm

@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 12:06:56 pm
As much as I resent to quote Ferguson, 'attackers win games, defences win titles' (or in Fergie's case, 'pathetic referees win us titles'). Proven by ourselves between 18-20.

Good signs and performances so far from Slot. Might still need that number 6 to push us on to add versatility to what Grav has given us already, but one or two players from being the complete package in defence I think.
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 01:38:41 pm
And I read another stat the other day(dunno how true, maybe someone can verify) that we have the same amount of goals score per game (so far) as under Kloppo - 2.3 Goals per Game, with 88% pass completion over 86% pass completion under Klopp(not a real big difference, imo)
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 01:41:57 pm
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 02:04:10 pm
I was critical of the club with the non-recruitment this summer and not clearing up the big 3 contracts.  But i will give them credit for the appointment of Arne.  Wasnt easy to replace Klopp but the transition has been smooth.  Only have to look at the mess with Utd since Fergie left.
Re: Arne Slot
Today at 02:10:16 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:03:27 pm
@AIUnderPressure

when the game is tied:
Shots 42-17
XG 8.2-1.9
Goals 911-1
So 71% of the shots, 81% of the XG and 90% of the goals 🔥🔥

The 18/19 team is probably the best defence #LFC have had in recent times and that was:
67% of shots
73% of XG
83% of goals (39-8 over the season)

Incredible numbers that corroborate the eye test - in this moment in time we are on 2018-2020 level.

We are a mature, controlling, grown-up football team with almost perfect balance. It's incredible how a young coach took over and understood exactly what kind of tweaks he needs to do to put us in a best possible situation to succeed (...and some muppets are wondering what Hughes did over summer).

Also don't see a single reason why this shouldn't continue. There's nothing fake about our performances, we are not stretched to our maximum, players know how to execute their roles - unless we get an injury crisis or something like that we really should continue being on this level.


Hughes started on the 1st June and Slot was formally announced in May. So whatever he did it probably wasnt appointing Slot.
