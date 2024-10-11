As a general rule I dont buy the, well find games against better opposition easier. City both keep the ball AND are very effective at getting it straight back once they lose it. Sure they might get caught in transition a little bit but then bad teams give up the ball, arent effective at getting it back AND still get caught in transition (see all the goals weve scored this season in transition against bad teams). We might remember the odd poor result against bad teams more but the reality is we drop more points against good teams (as last seasons record against our next 9 shows). And of course last season we had a coach who is the king of transition football. In fact all the chat this season is that Slot wants to make us more controlled so by rights that should make us better in non transition types of games and, relative to Klopp, perhaps worse in transition heavy games. I think were totally capable of getting more points this season than we did last in the equivalent fixtures but if we do itll be because we perform better than the opposition, not because we matchup well stylistically.