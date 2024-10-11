« previous next »
Arne Slot

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arne Slot
October 11, 2024, 11:29:10 pm
All terrible ideas that seem transparently driven by the same motivation as having bad, provocative pundits: to drive social media engagement and clickbait headlines.

The managers should collectively agree that they'll do the interviews, but then only answer from a sheet of uber-cliches ("we'll give it 110%" etc.) that they all speak from verbatim every single week.

Slot has already commented on the amount of time he has to spend doing media duties here compared to the Netherlands. I'm surprised more of them haven't already started 'quiet quitting' their interviews by just making the answers as short and boring as possible.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Arne Slot
October 11, 2024, 11:35:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 11, 2024, 03:35:05 pm


Very much like the NBA. The sideline interviews at the half are generally terrible in the NBA. In fact the only time theyve ever really been entertaining have been when Gregg Popovich gives the most dry, miserable, one/two word responses to get it over and done with quickly. Hopefully Arne does the same.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
October 11, 2024, 11:46:16 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on October 11, 2024, 11:29:10 pm
All terrible ideas that seem transparently driven by the same motivation as having bad, provocative pundits: to drive social media engagement and clickbait headlines.

The managers should collectively agree that they'll do the interviews, but then only answer from a sheet of uber-cliches ("we'll give it 110%" etc.) that they all speak from verbatim every single week.

Slot has already commented on the amount of time he has to spend doing media duties here compared to the Netherlands. I'm surprised more of them haven't already started 'quiet quitting' their interviews by just making the answers as short and boring as possible.

Quote from: Garlic Red on October 11, 2024, 11:35:55 pm
Very much like the NBA. The sideline interviews at the half are generally terrible in the NBA. In fact the only time theyve ever really been entertaining have been when Gregg Popovich gives the most dry, miserable, one/two word responses to get it over and done with quickly. Hopefully Arne does the same.

Arne should treat the idea with the disdain it deserves and refuse to do any of them.  He has better things to do at HT than feed the media.  as I posted earlier, give the job to one of his coaches with scripts to use, every game no matter what, that bore the crap out of everyone.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arne Slot
October 11, 2024, 11:58:37 pm
Take a principled stand and pay the c*nts fines weekly.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 02:55:40 pm
Jeez, you give with one chart and take it all away with the next  :)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:55:40 pm
Jeez, you give with one chart and take it all away with the next  :)

Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:02:47 pm
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:11:03 pm
You seem obsessed pointing out we got difficult games coming. Are we supposed to be shitting it or what? Are these teams throwing a party that they have to play us or something?
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:15:02 pm
Some of these "tougher" games are actually gonna be easier.

This season we seem incredible in open, transitional games. The likes of Dom, Ryan and Lucho etc. are gonna have a field day with all the space available to them as opposed to some of the games we had where teams didn't necessarily want to really have a go at us.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:24:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:11:03 pm
You seem obsessed pointing out we got difficult games coming. Are we supposed to be shitting it or what? Are these teams throwing a party that they have to play us or something?

Looking forward to putting the "only played easy teams" to bed after this run of games. The results will hopefully make some believe a little more.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:25:26 pm
We took 16 points from the 9 games we played last season in that batch of next 10 fixtures. Think Southampton came up in the play offs, making them Luton? So call that 17 from the 10.

Depending on the head to heads with Arsenal and City if we take similar this time well no longer be top but wed probably still be within a result of top I reckon (maybe thats a bit optimistic). But theres room for improvement given we lost 3 of those last year (Arsenal, Everton, Spurs and drew a couple more (City and Luton).
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm
I'm looking forwards to the tougher games, not any more worried than I was under Klopp. I actually think we're not going to drop many points at all.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:37:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm
I'm looking forwards to the tougher games, not any more worried than I was under Klopp. I actually think we're not going to drop many points at all.

I'm intrigued how we perform, got a feeling the way Slot sets teams up will see even better performances against teams who don't sit back as much.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 03:46:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:37:41 pm
I'm intrigued how we perform, got a feeling the way Slot sets teams up will see even better performances against teams who don't sit back as much.

These players relish the harder teams, it was always the perceived weaker ones where wed be a bit complacent.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:37:41 pm
I'm intrigued how we perform, got a feeling the way Slot sets teams up will see even better performances against teams who don't sit back as much.

Thats my thinking too, plus we've got a hell of a team and they're developing from the raw side they were last season into a more in tune side.
Offline Marty 85

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
You said it Rob. I'm excited for this period of games. The worst runs we had were usually in Jan with Klopp and they weren't, on paper, that difficult. We have momentum and everything going for us to do really well in this period. We could look back on it as another special period of our history if we have abit of luck and we avoid any big losses
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:46:43 pm
Lets see where we are on the 8th December. Will have had a really good period to assess how were doing.

If were still in there or thereabouts then, hell have done a great job
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:47:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:46:13 pm
These players relish the harder teams, it was always the perceived weaker ones where wed be a bit complacent.

Thats my take as well. Against the better teams they know they cant be complacent or theyll be punished.

Looking forward to some of the games coming up.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm
We can only take it one game at a time. IMO, most of those games are games that we "should" be winning. I get the added variable of it being a new coach but most of those teams won't be confident coming up against us.

The only game that matters now is the Chelsea game.
Offline mattD

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
Yeah I echo the above, if we're competing with Man City and Arsenal, a couple of points here and there by December then I think Arne has done a superb job under the circumstances.

If not, he's still the right man, I think there's enough evidence already to show he's got the right ideas to build on.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm
Arne obviously knows what he is doing. We are doing a bit better than I was expecting in his first season, but as long as we have a guaranteed top 4 finish, and some good runs in the Champions League and the domestic cups, it will be a successful season. Anything on top of that would be a nice bonus ...
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Call yourself a red, Peter.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm
Arne obviously knows what he is doing. We are doing a bit better than I was expecting in his first season, but as long as we have a guaranteed top 4 finish, and some good runs in the Champions League and the domestic cups, it will be a successful season. Anything on top of that would be a nice bonus ...

If you read that in a Maggie Smith voice it's really effective. Especially the bit about winning the Title and the Champions League being "a nice bonus". Almost worth cracking open a packet of Earl Grey.
Online smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Call yourself a red, Peter.

Not A red, THE red. Think on.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 12:05:12 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm
Not A red, THE red. Think on.

Hes got Psoriasis?
Online Knight

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 07:58:50 am
As a general rule I dont buy the, well find games against better opposition easier. City both keep the ball AND are very effective at getting it straight back once they lose it. Sure they might get caught in transition a little bit but then bad teams give up the ball, arent effective at getting it back AND still get caught in transition (see all the goals weve scored this season in transition against bad teams). We might remember the odd poor result against bad teams more but the reality is we drop more points against good teams (as last seasons record against our next 9 shows). And of course last season we had a coach who is the king of transition football. In fact all the chat this season is that Slot wants to make us more controlled so by rights that should make us better in non transition types of games and, relative to Klopp, perhaps worse in transition heavy games. I think were totally capable of getting more points this season than we did last in the equivalent fixtures but if we do itll be because we perform better than the opposition, not because we matchup well stylistically.
