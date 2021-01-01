« previous next »
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm
All terrible ideas that seem transparently driven by the same motivation as having bad, provocative pundits: to drive social media engagement and clickbait headlines.

The managers should collectively agree that they'll do the interviews, but then only answer from a sheet of uber-cliches ("we'll give it 110%" etc.) that they all speak from verbatim every single week.

Slot has already commented on the amount of time he has to spend doing media duties here compared to the Netherlands. I'm surprised more of them haven't already started 'quiet quitting' their interviews by just making the answers as short and boring as possible.
Garlic Red

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm


Very much like the NBA. The sideline interviews at the half are generally terrible in the NBA. In fact the only time theyve ever really been entertaining have been when Gregg Popovich gives the most dry, miserable, one/two word responses to get it over and done with quickly. Hopefully Arne does the same.
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm
All terrible ideas that seem transparently driven by the same motivation as having bad, provocative pundits: to drive social media engagement and clickbait headlines.

The managers should collectively agree that they'll do the interviews, but then only answer from a sheet of uber-cliches ("we'll give it 110%" etc.) that they all speak from verbatim every single week.

Slot has already commented on the amount of time he has to spend doing media duties here compared to the Netherlands. I'm surprised more of them haven't already started 'quiet quitting' their interviews by just making the answers as short and boring as possible.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Very much like the NBA. The sideline interviews at the half are generally terrible in the NBA. In fact the only time theyve ever really been entertaining have been when Gregg Popovich gives the most dry, miserable, one/two word responses to get it over and done with quickly. Hopefully Arne does the same.

Arne should treat the idea with the disdain it deserves and refuse to do any of them.  He has better things to do at HT than feed the media.  as I posted earlier, give the job to one of his coaches with scripts to use, every game no matter what, that bore the crap out of everyone.
DangerScouse

Re: Arne Slot
Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
Take a principled stand and pay the c*nts fines weekly.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 02:52:17 pm
Logged
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 02:55:40 pm
Jeez, you give with one chart and take it all away with the next  :)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:55:40 pm
Jeez, you give with one chart and take it all away with the next  :)

Logged
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 03:02:47 pm
Samie

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 03:11:03 pm
You seem obsessed pointing out we got difficult games coming. Are we supposed to be shitting it or what? Are these teams throwing a party that they have to play us or something?
SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Today at 03:15:02 pm
Some of these "tougher" games are actually gonna be easier.

This season we seem incredible in open, transitional games. The likes of Dom, Ryan and Lucho etc. are gonna have a field day with all the space available to them as opposed to some of the games we had where teams didn't necessarily want to really have a go at us.
