The Athletic FC PodcastOct 7, 2024Arne Slot has settled in nicely at Anfield with his side top of the Premier League heading into the October international break.Despite winning nine of their 10 games under the Dutchman in all competitions, Liverpool are yet to beat anyone in the top half of the Premier League table. How serious is Liverpool’s challenge for the title?Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's Oli Kay and James Pearce to analyse Liverpool's start to the Slot era with La Liga writer Dermot Corrigan also dropping by to discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract uncertainty amid possible interest from Real Madrid.00:00 Intro00:45 Is Arne Slot a top manager?06:47 Klopp vs Slot09:47 Players at Liverpool16:27 Contract uncertainty19:00 Sporting management25:28 Trent Alexander Arnold at Real Madrid?35:46 Liverpool in the title race44:37 Outro