He seems very big on the extra pass. Seems getting that extra pass been fully put together consistently.

Team shot numbers have been down etc.

It should get better over the season as they get more used to what asked etc.



The challenge with that is against the parked buses. Against Forest we resorted to pot shots and low quality chances in the second half but in the first half we barely had a shot.That's where set pieces are important. Arsenal are forever breaking the deadlock with corners. Once you've got noses in front it's easier to be less rushed.Bologna we had loads of good opportunities around the box first half after beating their press but the final ball was off a lot.