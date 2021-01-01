« previous next »
Arne Slot

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:49:56 pm
How is that guy still here?!
The mods have left him stay here in order to test the forum's resolve. 
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:40:01 pm
Hasn't Slot been saying that an area to improve is getting the ball to our strikers more often and quicker - so maybe it is still something we are trying to install into our players, and strikers are coming deeper to collect the ball
He seems very big on the extra pass. Seems getting that extra pass been fully put together consistently.
Team shot numbers have been down etc.
It should get better over the season as they get more used to what asked etc.
So impressed everytime I hear him speak. He's relishing this. I think he proper fancies it, but not in a Brendan Rodgers-style fake it till you make it sort of way. To think, I wanted Amorim!
Quote from: Lomer on Yesterday at 08:21:59 pm
The mods have left him stay here in order to test the forum's resolve. 

EDIT: Resolve!

*clears throat

EDIT: I'm a fucking dork-bot!
Is Steph not short for Stephanie? Could be a female troll. The plot may thicken but who gives a fuck? Just don't reply to mad c*nts.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
He seems very big on the extra pass. Seems getting that extra pass been fully put together consistently.
Team shot numbers have been down etc.
It should get better over the season as they get more used to what asked etc.

Yep, across the the top 5 leagues in Europe we have the second most carries into the 18-yard box (just behind the Cheats). Also, we're 6th overall in terms of touches in the penalty box as well. We are finding ourselves in the scoring zone often enough but just aren't getting the assist ball quite right.

Case in point, vs Bologna;

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fw3fyl/missing_final_passes_darwin_nunez_vs_bologna/
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
He seems very big on the extra pass. Seems getting that extra pass been fully put together consistently.
Team shot numbers have been down etc.
It should get better over the season as they get more used to what asked etc.

The challenge with that is against the parked buses. Against Forest we resorted to pot shots and low quality chances in the second half but in the first half we barely had a shot.

That's where set pieces are important. Arsenal are forever breaking the deadlock with corners. Once you've got noses in front it's easier to be less rushed.

Bologna we had loads of good opportunities around the box first half after beating their press but the final ball was off a lot.
On TNT:

TNT: What do you think about your brilliant start
AS: 9 out of 9 would have been "brilliant". This is just very good.

Monster!
9 out of 10

This guy is a fucking freak  :lmao :lmao
Hope he has learned a valuable lesson today about referees from Manchester.
First time I've seen him really angry with officials, get used to that mate, much more of that to come.
He was pissed off at the manc official today. TRULY an LFC Manager now.
It seemed to really sink in for him today how bad English refs are. Telling Hooper to Fuck off! and then following it up with a Hey! Fuck off! to make sure Hooper got the message was a particular highlight 😂
