So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,907
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3800 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:09:57 pm
Fucking hell

It keeps on getting more bizarre.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,555
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3801 on: Today at 01:27:44 pm
I now want to see a Liverpool coach who does not "toe the corporate line" and who has the courage to call his players 'poor to mediocre' in his first press conference.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3802 on: Today at 01:38:20 pm
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 01:19:39 pm
In the equivalent game-week last season, Klopp made eight changes from the team that faced Spurs in the league for a midweek European fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise. In that game, he made three subs at half-time, five in total.

He then made six changes for the next league fixture, which was Brighton away. Far, far more rotation that we've seen at the minute.

You can argue that the Champions League is far more difficult opposition, but considering it was at home and there is little jeopardy at this stage of the competition, it felt like a missed opportunity, considering we have just the two recovery days and then early kick-off Saturday.

Thanks! Good to see some hard facts to support the case either way.

Having the early kick-off so soon after last nights game is concerning even if we did rotate - it just eats into the time he has to prepare the team between games.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,057
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3803 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Genuinely the most ridiculous post I've ever seen on here.

Amazing stuff. Got to be a WUM.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3804 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 11:56:13 am
He also keeps saying how he has great, great players at this club. That is the corporate line fed to him by the club. He does not have such great, great players at the club. He has great players compared to Tottenham and Aston Villa. But not compared to the teams that are actually challenging for the title.

And that is concerning because he keeps saying that almost absent his own, personal thoughts, desires, wishes and calculations to compete with the best. Jurgen Klopp was much smarter about such things. Klopp would not instigate problems with the owners but he made it clear, and he made sure to make it clear, that he works with less.

And those things were probably a big part of the reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club and break his contract. Klopp was given Endo as a replacement for Fabinho. And I don't think that Szoboszlai was Klopp's type of player.
Wow  what have we gotten here?
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3805 on: Today at 01:42:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:38:20 pm
Thanks! Good to see some hard facts to support the case either way.

Having the early kick-off so soon after last nights game is concerning even if we did rotate - it just eats into the time he has to prepare the team between games.

I'm not sure you can really compare a Champions League match to a Europa League match. Surely you have to go like for like? If so then the tear before is far more representative than last year.
Logged

StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3806 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:44 pm
I now want to see a Liverpool coach who does not "toe the corporate line" and who has the courage to call his players 'poor to mediocre' in his first press conference.

hihi Ok.

And do you want to see a legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons")?
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,907
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3807 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:42:38 pm
hihi Ok.

And do you want to see a legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons")?

Are you a ChatBot?
Logged

StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3808 on: Today at 01:46:20 pm
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3809 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:42:38 pm
hihi Ok.

And do you want to see a legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons")?

You should try the Man Utd thread you will have great fun laughing at the way that club is run ;).  Have you even tried it yet? 
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3810 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 11:56:13 am
He also keeps saying how he has great, great players at this club. That is the corporate line fed to him by the club. He does not have such great, great players at the club. He has great players compared to Tottenham and Aston Villa. But not compared to the teams that are actually challenging for the title.

And that is concerning because he keeps saying that almost absent his own, personal thoughts, desires, wishes and calculations to compete with the best. Jurgen Klopp was much smarter about such things. Klopp would not instigate problems with the owners but he made it clear, and he made sure to make it clear, that he works with less.

And those things were probably a big part of the reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club and break his contract. Klopp was given Endo as a replacement for Fabinho. And I don't think that Szoboszlai was Klopp's type of player.


Have you ever managed people? People whose confidence significantly effects their performance at work? People who like to be supported in public by their leader? A leader who also does not want their opinions and approaches to be interpreted by someone who has not got a clue really.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3811 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm
Don't feed the troll.
Logged

StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3812 on: Today at 02:13:06 pm
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0YflqtWWw9c

...and the rival who always worked with less resources. In Germany and in England. He always worked with less. My greatest rival always worked with less while I worked with more...

( s h o u l d ' v e . . a l s o . . b e e n . . s a i d )
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3813 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:11:08 pm
Don't feed the troll.

Or.. hear me out... keep feeding him until he goes so far down the rabbit hole that it speeds up the inevitable ban that is coming?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,555
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3814 on: Today at 02:23:19 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:42:38 pm
hihi Ok.

And do you want to see a legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons")?

Klopp you mean? But Klopp explained in great detail and at great length why he felt he must leave the club. Absolutely nothing was left unsaid. You'd have to be a moron or a conspiracy nut to believe there were unspoken, ulterior reasons that he'd failed to mention - and you'd have to possess genuine contempt for Klopp for leading us all up the garden path.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3815 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: StephP on Today at 11:56:13 am
He also keeps saying how he has great, great players at this club. That is the corporate line fed to him by the club. He does not have such great, great players at the club. He has great players compared to Tottenham and Aston Villa. But not compared to the teams that are actually challenging for the title.


Salah, Virgil, Trent, Alisson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, etc.

Quote
And that is concerning because he keeps saying that almost absent his own, personal thoughts, desires, wishes and calculations to compete with the best. Jurgen Klopp was much smarter about such things. Klopp would not instigate problems with the owners but he made it clear, and he made sure to make it clear, that he works with less.


They're all new to Slot, he'll let them know if he needs new blood.

Quote
And those things were probably a big part of the reason why Jurgen Klopp decided to leave the club and break his contract.


Probably weren't. He also stayed a LONG time at the club.

Quote
Klopp was given Endo as a replacement for Fabinho. And I don't think that Szoboszlai was Klopp's type of player.

Klopp wanted Endo. He didn't win him in a raffle. He also wanted Szoboszlai.

You have some very strange and unique views. Do you also think the earth's flat?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

StephP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3816 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:23:19 pm
Klopp you mean? But Klopp explained in great detail and at great length why he felt he must leave the club. Absolutely nothing was left unsaid. You'd have to be a moron or a conspiracy nut to believe there were unspoken, ulterior reasons that he'd failed to mention - and you'd have to possess genuine contempt for Klopp for leading us all up the garden path.

I respect your opinion and to the extent we disagree I respect that disagreement. I hold no contempt for Klopp. I happen to think he is one of the two greatest footballing minds in the world football. And because he always worked with less I would think that he is . t h e . greatest footballing mind. But that could be debatable. And being a Liverpool fan others might think I am biased about that even though I don't think I am.

Actually and as a matter of fact, I would like to have seen Klopp stay at the Liverpool Football Club and I would like to have seen him . r e n e w . his contract. I am NOT happy that I have seen our legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons"). Personally, I am not at all happy about that.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:33 pm by StephP »
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,271
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3817 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:44 pm
I now want to see a Liverpool coach who does not "toe the corporate line" and who has the courage to call his players 'poor to mediocre' in his first press conference.

Slot certainly isnt shy of criticising his team to the media. Id rather he did less of that but it certainly isnt the actions of a manager who follows the party line.
Logged

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3818 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm
What is the idea behind Virgil taking goal-kicks, passing square to Alisson and then Alisson holding onto the ball on the edge of his own six yard box?  Bologna seemed quite happy to hoover up all the space within our defensive third.
Logged

emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3819 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:03:18 pm
What is the idea behind Virgil taking goal-kicks, passing square to Alisson and then Alisson holding onto the ball on the edge of his own six yard box?  Bologna seemed quite happy to hoover up all the space within our defensive third.

I think you've answered your own question.

If they're in our defensive third, they're definitely not in theirs.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,245
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3820 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:03:18 pm
What is the idea behind Virgil taking goal-kicks, passing square to Alisson and then Alisson holding onto the ball on the edge of his own six yard box?  Bologna seemed quite happy to hoover up all the space within our defensive third.
It's to bait the opposition players to close in and break formation, thus creating space and overloads in midfield. It's not for the faint-hearted and can get a bit hairy at times, esp as the players are still getting used to it
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
