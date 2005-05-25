Klopp you mean? But Klopp explained in great detail and at great length why he felt he must leave the club. Absolutely nothing was left unsaid. You'd have to be a moron or a conspiracy nut to believe there were unspoken, ulterior reasons that he'd failed to mention - and you'd have to possess genuine contempt for Klopp for leading us all up the garden path.



I respect your opinion and to the extent we disagree I respect that disagreement. I hold no contempt for Klopp. I happen to think he is one of the two greatest footballing minds in the world football. And because he always worked with less I would think that he is . t h e . greatest footballing mind. But that could be debatable. And being a Liverpool fan others might think I am biased about that even though I don't think I am.Actually and as a matter of fact, I would like to have seen Klopp stay at the Liverpool Football Club and I would like to have seen him . r e n e w . his contract. I am NOT happy that I have seen our legendary manager that happens to be the top footballing mind in the world at the top of his game break his contract and leave the club without giving any reason as to why (apart from "personal reasons"). Personally, I am not at all happy about that.