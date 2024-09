I know everyone is going on about Trents latest comments but i like the fact that he mentioned this:



“We agreed that he will be harsh on me. Anytime an attacker gets past me, he will call it out in meetings and say this cannot happen. We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve. It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player. I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever.”



I remember reading up on on all the extra details he would go through with players when he was announced as coach but i was curious to see how he would go about that with the more big name players in our squad. I'm glad that he is willing to call out everyone's mistakes no matter who they are and I'm glad the players are willing to listen.