Today at 04:55:20 am
I'd like to see us go a couple up then just shut the game down, rather than the end to end we saw today
Today at 05:14:58 am
Well Bournemouth are an end to end team, they are going to be blown out by Christmas the way they play. We had to match their runs because they kept overloading 5-6 players to the edge of the box with accurate passing through midfield. Now, we should be able to dominate their midfield but we weren't able to do that consistently. It was a real battle in midfield today which meant that we had to make recovery runs and then the counter attack was on.

What we lack is control and patience on the ball, those are old habits. Slot's system is not yet fully implemented. We do not know yet whether we will have that once we end up with his final vision.
We still had 60% possession today, and if anyone tries to go toe to toe with us we will destroy them, no matter who they are except maybe City.
