You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.



The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.



Quote

As a style of play, it suits me. It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, hes big on the finer details. He knows its going to take a bit of time because its a big change. I came around the team as a young lad. I always had a way of playing, but I had to adapt and change. It wasnt anything I couldnt do. But this now is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can do me more.



My way of playing has always been to get on the ball and play, help the team, and be comfortable on the ball, he said.



I then came around a team who had world-class lads on the wing and up front. The centre-mids were always more like runners, more disciplined. Now the midfielders are going to be the heart of the team. In terms of our build-up, we have to be more calm and play more as a team. Were not in a rush to attack. We want to have the ball and just break teams down. In the past, it was kind of a rush. It was a bit too direct, it was up and down. Now Arne wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams.

Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.