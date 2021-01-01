« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 266354 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm

If his way is to pass teams to death we havent been doing that.

Probably not yet, I think were being a bit fanciful expecting that barely a month in though, arent we?

There will be many more peaks and troughs as the season goes on. I know thats really hard for a lot of us to accept after years of letting City live in our heads rent free. But his focus will be on results and performances, the subtle changes of style will develop as the season goes on and the players learn from mistakes and act on feedback.

Some people have suggested he should be able to play his way with the existing players, maybe he will but at the moment this is a side built to play Klopps way, with some key players having been coached by him for 7+ years. You cant just flip a switch and change everything, not at this level, and without the signings at key positions to accelerate that, itll probably take a while.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Probably not yet, I think were being a bit fanciful expecting that barely a month in though, arent we?

There will be many more peaks and troughs as the season goes on. I know thats really hard for a lot of us to accept after years of letting City live in our heads rent free. But his focus will be on results and performances, the subtle changes of style will develop as the season goes on and the players learn from mistakes and act on feedback.

Some people have suggested he should be able to play his way with the existing players, maybe he will but at the moment this is a side built to play Klopps way, with some key players having been coached by him for 7+ years. You cant just flip a switch and change everything, not at this level, and without the signings at key positions to accelerate that, itll probably take a while.

You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.

Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.

Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:

Quote
As a style of play, it suits me. It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, hes big on the finer details. He knows its going to take a bit of time because its a big change. I came around the team as a young lad. I always had a way of playing, but I had to adapt and change. It wasnt anything I couldnt do. But this now is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can do me more.

My way of playing has always been to get on the ball and play, help the team, and be comfortable on the ball, he said.

I then came around a team who had world-class lads on the wing and up front. The centre-mids were always more like runners, more disciplined. Now the midfielders are going to be the heart of the team. In terms of our build-up, we have to be more calm and play more as a team. Were not in a rush to attack. We want to have the ball and just break teams down. In the past, it was kind of a rush. It was a bit too direct, it was up and down. Now Arne wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams.

Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 pm »
I think its in medias interest to paint Slot as a revolution rather than an evolution from Klopp. Its a more fun story

But so far, its not actually matching reality of how we play.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,465
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
You see I dont get this talk, his way is very similar to Klopps. Newsflash but weve had a Dutch assistant manager whos been with us for years and wildly influenced our style of football over the last half a decade, his way of play wont be  a culture shock to players who have played under one of two of the most revolutionary managers tactically of the last decade.

The same manager who Cruyff said played the closest to his template of total football. People keep acting as if we werent one of the best passing sides in the league already, there wont be a major shift either way in how weve played football over the last few years and the next few years under Slot, this is probably why we got him here in the first place.

I think the Ljinders point is really interesting. I think it is indisputable that we were trying to progress into a more possession-based team. When we won the League and CL we had a really functional midfield of Fabinho-Henderson-Wijnaldum. For me the key point was that to do that Klopp wanted a couple of physical monsters in midfield.

That was why we were in for the likes Tchouaméni, Bellingham, Lavia, Caicedo and Thuram. That would have allowed us to play more ball players. Even so the main thrust of a Klopp side would still have been gegenpressing. Having more ball players would just have us to be better when we had the ball. The emphasis would still have been to look for the killer pass as soon as we won the ball back high up the pitch.

Slot is different he wants control not chaos. He wants stability when we win the ball back and not a killer pass.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,860
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,465
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Of course, but like you said, killing teams with passing.

Our sides under Jurgen were always great at passing, I agree, but I think Curtis Jones pretty much explained it best at the start of the summer:

Our midfielders under Klopp were always good on the ball but they facilitated play more than controlled things if that made sense. Outside of peak Thiago-Fabinho, the midfields under Jurgen always played their part in sides that created huge volumes of attacks and chances, usually by getting the ball to the forwards as quickly as possible, but that element of control, that element of technical dominance from your midfield, at times was probably lacking. I do believe that will come under Slot, but that type of player just wasnt what Jurgen required from the position. Whilst their play styles are similar, I do feel like Zubimendi is very much the greatest example of the difference in the two approaches. Hes calm, composed, steady, not necessarily heavy metal (I hate that but still went with it), whilst hes defensively strong and high IQ, hes a proper brain in midfield, whereas Jurgen always needed the physical dominance combined with a bit of the above.

That is a really good post.

I think the biggest difference between the two is that Klopp wanted to create transitions whereas Slot wants to avoid them. Slot is like Ped he wants to overload the areas in which his team is likely to lose the ball. When we counter-press and regain possession Slot wants to turn the game into a form of chess in which the team with the clear tactical and numerical advantage comes out on top. Slot wants a controlled precision exploitation of transitions.

Klopp just wanted to rip the throat out of the opposition. To press home the advantage whilst we had it.

Both approaches require different attributes and different attitudes. As Coolie stated earlier Ljinders was like a halfway house between both approaches.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,101
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 pm »
Last season we were averaging 61.5% possession, level with Spurs - only City had more than us.

The notion that we don't have the players to be an elite team possession wise is laughable.

Slot is simply looking for balance. We have improved defensively a lot, our fullbacks don't really overlap as aggressively as before so we may not dominate the ball as much as we did last season but I'm pretty sure it's only a matter of time and considering how Slot wants us to tone down with all the unnecessary risks we take our possession stats will probably improve compared to last season in few months or so.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,341
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
That's not going to happen overnight though is it.

I hope it never does, its a bit dull.

Slot can adapt a bit too, maybe some sort of hybrid version!

And its not like LFC where not a possession team under Kloppo anyway.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,341
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
He fucking hates Forest doesn't he  ;D

Forest is to Arne what Palace was to Jürgen  :P
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,465
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:42:05 pm
Last season we were averaging 61.5% possession, level with Spurs - only City had more than us.

The notion that we don't have the players to be an elite team possession wise is laughable.

Slot is simply looking for balance. We have improved defensively a lot, our fullbacks don't really overlap as aggressively as before so we may not dominate the ball as much as we did last season but I'm pretty sure it's only a matter of time and considering how Slot wants us to tone down with all the unnecessary risks we take our possession stats will probably improve compared to last season in few months or so.

We had high possession numbers under Klopp though because teams were terrified of us counter-attacking them. We had high possession numbers outside the opposition shape. Coaches like Ped and Slot want high possession numbers inside the opposition shape. Forest was the perfect example we had an overwhelming possession advantage but it was largely outside the opposition shape.

Forest let us have the ball and formed a mid-low block. They were quite happy to allow us to pass the ball around at the back and allowed our midfield players and Trent to drop deep and central to get on the ball. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 