« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 264241 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm »
You know that sometimes football teams don't play well and lose games, right? The depth of over analysis in here of one shit performance is unnecessary, but unsurprising. Sometimes these things just happen. It might need to happen more than once before we can draw too many conclusions about the causes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:09:46 am
The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.

The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.

 Imagine being given a top quality squad and £6mill a year to manage it, they really did a number on him alright.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.

Based on us losing one game. OK.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
  • JFT96.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:11:28 pm
You know that sometimes football teams don't play well and lose games, right? The depth of over analysis in here of one shit performance is unnecessary, but unsurprising. Sometimes these things just happen. It might need to happen more than once before we can draw too many conclusions about the causes.

When you add in it was off the back of an international break and Slot will still be constantly getting to grips with players/methods etc it really isn't a big shock. Forest aren't world-beaters but Nuno isn't a bad manager and they had a plan and sneaked the 1-0.

We've conceded 1 goal in 4 games. You won't see the best of what Slot can do for another year or so I'd imagine, once his ideas merge and he signs some players more to his liking. He's doing absolutely fine so far.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:26:37 pm
Based on us losing one game. OK.

Based on us not strengthening our squad in the summer transfer window.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,487
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
All of these can be true at the same time:

- FSG didn't back the manager anywhere near enough in the summer window
- The players available to Slot were more than enough to put this Forest team to the sword
- Forest played really well
- We were a little unlucky at times
- Some top level players were awful and had shocking games
- Slot made bad decisions with the subs and the tactical changes
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:26:37 pm
Based on us losing one game. OK.

It was still true in August. People just hoped we'd do late business.

He should have had the backing for 3-4 good quality first team ready players. Rather than one lad who was signed because he was going cheap. Hopefully Chiesa can make an impact, we keep the injuries to a minimum and we do strengthen in Jan.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:31 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:30:22 pm
Based on us not strengthening our squad in the summer transfer window.

I reckon we should've signed one or two more too, but it's a bit premature for the idea that Slot's been "hung out to dry". He might have an excellent squad that are capable of performing really well this season. A bit early to decide either way though isn't it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 12:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.

Really? So FSG, a renowned and successful sports group, spend 7 months looking for suitable successor to Jurgen and decide on a new man, and simultaneously plan to get rid of him the following summer with all the costs and upheaval that would mean for their business. Chelsea would do that sort of thing as their management is haywire, but FSG? Don't think so. Slot is their man and he is here for the duration of his contract, as long as he brings success to the Club.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The higher ups have hung him out to dry in the summer.

I do understand these frustrations. I get the point he has been given the job of a lifetime with an excellent squad, but there's a nagging feeling that we could compete for the title with the odd class signing. Stagnation has been our problem with FSG and when we've addressed it, its only when the issue has come too late, like signing a raft of players last summer when we'd had an appalling league campaign. So we're only signing to play catch up rather than compete it seems. Having a man in the dugout who is not yet a star name allows FSG to run roughshod even more.

But I think the fact that FSG haven't solved the number 6 position conundrum for well over a year now is quite frankly neglect and complacency. The odd transfer window you can forgive, but getting three or four windows to solve the problem when they've only come close once is a joke.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
We win tonight and this thread does a 180 :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 01:53:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:50:31 pm
We win tonight and this thread does a 180 :D
nah.  178 at best  :)
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:50:31 pm
We win tonight and this thread does a 180 :D

I doubt it. People had made their minds up before a game had even been played and the Forest result has just reinforced their minds that Slot isn't good enough. A win tonight will just be lucky/Klopps players/whatever excuse they want to make up
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 01:58:27 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:52:10 pm
Really? So FSG, a renowned and successful sports group, spend 7 months looking for suitable successor to Jurgen and decide on a new man, and simultaneously plan to get rid of him the following summer with all the costs and upheaval that would mean for their business. Chelsea would do that sort of thing as their management is haywire, but FSG? Don't think so. Slot is their man and he is here for the duration of his contract, as long as he brings success to the Club.

FSG promoted Comolli in March 2011 sacked him within 12 months.

FSG gave Kenny a new deal in May 2011 sacked him him 12 months later.

FSG gave Rodgers a new deal in May 2014 sacked him 15 months later.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,333
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:09:46 am
The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.

If he cant get this group of players to beat Notts Forest at home then hes a crap coach (I am NOT suggesting that for those reading!).

Your ability to make EVERYTHING about new players is amazing though, fair play.

He fucked up, it happens, he should have freshened up the starting 11 after the internationals, and maybe used Bradley, Tsimi, Nunez, Gakpo from the start. Yes, he wasnt helped with the Elliot injury, as this would have been a great game for him to start too. And Im presuming Jones wasnt fit to start the game.

And then he got the subs wrong, and again it happens, Im sure hell mark it down as lesson learnt.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:58:52 pm
If he cant get this group of players to beat Notts Forest at home then hes a crap coach (I am NOT suggesting that for those reading!).

Your ability to make EVERYTHING about new players is amazing though, fair play.

He fucked up, it happens, he should have freshened up the starting 11 after the internationals, and maybe used Bradley, Tsimi, Nunez, Gakpo from the start. Yes, he wasnt helped with the Elliot injury, as this would have been a great game for him to start too. And Im presuming Jones wasnt fit to start the game.

And then he got the subs wrong, and again it happens, Im sure hell mark it down as lesson learnt.

Maybe the issue is the complacency and expectations of the fans.

Slot picked 10 of the 11 players you picked mate.

Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2024, 12:36:16 pm
vs Forest

Alisson

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,156
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:24 pm
All of these can be true at the same time:

- FSG didn't back the manager anywhere near enough in the summer window
- The players available to Slot were more than enough to put this Forest team to the sword
- Forest played really well
- We were a little unlucky at times
- Some top level players were awful and had shocking games
- Slot made bad decisions with the subs and the tactical changes


Yep...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,333
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:43 pm
Maybe the issue is the complacency and expectations of the fans.

Slot picked 10 of the 11 players you picked mate.

genuinely Al, have a day off. Im a fan, a clueless one like you and the rest of us, trying to get points in a game where the point is to get the team close to what you think the coach will pick :lmao

(And its 9 of the 11 by the way  ;D ).
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
The players aren't shit, they're good players. And Slot probably made some mistakes and will learn from this.

But this thing where our players suddenly play terribly, either for a whole game or particularly the latter part of a game, is something that happened regularly under Klopp as well. Games where none of them seemed to come out with any credit, where they all seemed to forget how to pass or even have a meaningful shot on goal. Have you all forgotten? It's been a puzzling issue for us for years.


Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:11:28 pm
You know that sometimes football teams don't play well and lose games, right? The depth of over analysis in here of one shit performance is unnecessary, but unsurprising. Sometimes these things just happen. It might need to happen more than once before we can draw too many conclusions about the causes.
Yep


EDIT: too long
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:51 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:06:17 pm
genuinely Al, have a day off. Im a fan, a clueless one like you and the rest of us, trying to get points in a game where the point is to get the team close to what you think the coach will pick :lmao

(And its 9 of the 11 by the way  ;D ).

Nah get it right I am a fan who cant count. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:36:39 am
I don't believe this is true, Nunez is a different option than Jota so this was a change to try and win the game
I'm gonna stop you there; no doubt Slot hoped he'd help win the game but that change - bringing Darwin on for Jota late on - has happened in three out of the four league games so far, so it seems like it is, and is going to be a regular switch (whenever Jota starts ahead of Darwin) and not something 'special' he did to win the game this time
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,333
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:13:44 pm
Nah get it right I am a fan who cant count. ;D ;D

 ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,811
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
Many happy returns boss. Get them to do a win tonight.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,718
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:24 pm
All of these can be true at the same time:

- FSG didn't back the manager anywhere near enough in the summer window
- The players available to Slot were more than enough to put this Forest team to the sword
- Forest played really well
- We were a little unlucky at times
- Some top level players were awful and had shocking games
- Slot made bad decisions with the subs and the tactical changes


Agree with this. Sometimes it's easier to sum things up in several bullet points then multiple paragraphs.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,839
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 02:58:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm »
Maybe just name this thread


Arne is great if we win, but he and are FSG are crap if we don't
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:39:49 pm
I do understand these frustrations. I get the point he has been given the job of a lifetime with an excellent squad, but there's a nagging feeling that we could compete for the title with the odd class signing. Stagnation has been our problem with FSG and when we've addressed it, its only when the issue has come too late, like signing a raft of players last summer when we'd had an appalling league campaign. So we're only signing to play catch up rather than compete it seems. Having a man in the dugout who is not yet a star name allows FSG to run roughshod even more.

But I think the fact that FSG haven't solved the number 6 position conundrum for well over a year now is quite frankly neglect and complacency. The odd transfer window you can forgive, but getting three or four windows to solve the problem when they've only come close once is a joke.

We buy when we have to, not when we need to. You need to be proactive.

Exception is someone cheap comes on the market like Chiesa. We treat the transfer market like an episode of bargain hunt, which isn't good enough for one of the worlds biggest clubs. Slot was not given what he needed.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 03:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:07:39 pm
We buy when we have to, not when we need to. You need to be proactive.

Exception is someone cheap comes on the market like Chiesa. We treat the transfer market like an episode of bargain hunt, which isn't good enough for one of the worlds biggest clubs. Slot was not given what he needed.

Dominik Szoboszlai Central Midfield 70.00m
Alexis Mac Allister Central Midfield 42.00m
Ryan Gravenberch Central Midfield 40.00m
Wataru Endo   Defensive Midfield 20.00m
Darwin Núñez Centre-Forward 85.00m
Cody Gakpo   Left Winger 42.00m
    
Hardly bargain hunt is it.

I'd much rather we were cautious with the new coaches signings rather than end up like Utd.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:24 pm
All of these can be true at the same time:

- FSG didn't back the manager anywhere near enough in the summer window
- The players available to Slot were more than enough to put this Forest team to the sword
- Forest played really well
- We were a little unlucky at times
- Some top level players were awful and had shocking games
- Slot made bad decisions with the subs and the tactical changes

The thing for me with Forest is it comes down to options. Mac  has had fitness issues away on internationals but what alternatives did we really have? Jones not fully fit. You put Dom there and there's nobody to play his role because Elliott is out. Endo and Morton are emergency options at this point (weren't in consideration for a start). The fact Grav is now at 6 also takes him out the rotation for the other midfield positions.

Just like 2022 it was unfathomable that we didn't strengthen the midfield. It only takes an injury or two, or even a bit of fatigue, for it to unravel. But ...Zubimendi or nobody - unless some random bargain turned up.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:43 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:12:10 pm
Dominik Szoboszlai Central Midfield 70.00m
Alexis Mac Allister Central Midfield 42.00m
Ryan Gravenberch Central Midfield 40.00m
Wataru Endo   Defensive Midfield 20.00m
Darwin Núñez Centre-Forward 85.00m
Cody Gakpo   Left Winger 42.00m
    
Hardly bargain hunt is it.

I'd much rather we were cautious with the new coaches signings rather than end up like Utd.

But that's the point. We had to buy a new midfield in one summer, rather than incrementally rebuild when we needed to. We'll only go for itvwhen we're forced into it - usually after a season's been tossed away
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:19:12 pm
But that's the point. We had to buy a new midfield in one summer, rather than incrementally rebuild when we needed to. We'll only go for itvwhen we're forced into it - usually after a season's been tossed away

*in your opinion.

Love you to tell Klopp he kept tossing away seasons.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
I think when it comes to forwards we've bought very pro-actively.  We had Jota and Diaz in before Mane left.  We had Gakpo and Darwin in before Bobby left.  We've got Chiesa in (before Salah leaves?).  Similarly with goalkeeper and signing Mamardashvili.

We definitely dragged our feet on getting a new central defender in before finally signing Konate.  We've had two and a bit transfer windows to replace Fabinho but haven't really come close.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:21:54 pm
*in your opinion.

Love you to tell Klopp he kept tossing away seasons.

If it was up to Klopp we'd have got centre backs in much earlier in 20/21, he wasn't always happy with our reactive approach.

His biggest mistake was not rebuilding midfield quicker (Nunez and then Gakpo prioritised), but he was hampered by budgets.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:25:48 pm
If it was up to Klopp we'd have got centre backs in much earlier in 20/21, he wasn't always happy with our reactive approach.

His biggest mistake was not rebuilding midfield quicker (Nunez and then Gakpo prioritised), but he was hampered by budgets.

Do you have proof of this?

Likewise FSG sanctioned Zubimendi for £51mil, hardly "bargain" hunting is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:19 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
Happy 46th Birthday Arne
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,403
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 03:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:02:00 pm
Maybe just name this thread


Arne is great if we win, but he and are FSG are crap if we don't
Just rename it to "Just another FSG thread"
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3477 on: Today at 05:25:25 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:49:48 pm
Just rename it to "Al boring the living shit out of everyone yet again thread"
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3478 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:11:28 pm
You know that sometimes football teams don't play well and lose games, right? The depth of over analysis in here of one shit performance is unnecessary, but unsurprising. Sometimes these things just happen. It might need to happen more than once before we can draw too many conclusions about the causes.

I think people are more analysing how he dealt with being behind in a game. This is the first time weve been behind and frankly his subs didnt have any impact and his tactical change to 1 centre back and 2 full backs were an utter disaster. We said in the first 3 games to see how he deals with going behind and it looks like he has one way of playing and wont change for anything. Hopefully hell use this defeat to learn more about his players at his disposals. Also the first 3 games, we played teams who didnt sit deep and this was the first team who sat back and countered so lets see how he deals with the next lot that come and play a low block as teams will try and copy Forrest blueprint now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 