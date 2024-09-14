You know that sometimes football teams don't play well and lose games, right? The depth of over analysis in here of one shit performance is unnecessary, but unsurprising. Sometimes these things just happen. It might need to happen more than once before we can draw too many conclusions about the causes.



I think people are more analysing how he dealt with being behind in a game. This is the first time weve been behind and frankly his subs didnt have any impact and his tactical change to 1 centre back and 2 full backs were an utter disaster. We said in the first 3 games to see how he deals with going behind and it looks like he has one way of playing and wont change for anything. Hopefully hell use this defeat to learn more about his players at his disposals. Also the first 3 games, we played teams who didnt sit deep and this was the first team who sat back and countered so lets see how he deals with the next lot that come and play a low block as teams will try and copy Forrest blueprint now.