The team didn't perform because he hasn't got the players he requires to play the game how he wants to play the game. He isn't a flexible coach who will come up with a new system and new patterns of play to get the best out of the players at his disposal.
He is similar to Rodgers. He has clearly defined principles of how he wants to play the game. We hired Arne Slot not a Jurgen Klopp tribute act. If you hire an ideological coach with clearly defined ideas then you have to back him and give him the tools to make his system work. We haven't done that and for me Slot will struggle unless we do.
If he cant get this group of players to beat Notts Forest at home then hes a crap coach (I am NOT suggesting that for those reading!).
Your ability to make EVERYTHING about new players is amazing though, fair play.
He fucked up, it happens, he should have freshened up the starting 11 after the internationals, and maybe used Bradley, Tsimi, Nunez, Gakpo from the start. Yes, he wasnt helped with the Elliot injury, as this would have been a great game for him to start too. And Im presuming Jones wasnt fit to start the game.
And then he got the subs wrong, and again it happens, Im sure hell mark it down as lesson learnt.