Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 10:42:02 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:08:35 am
Its boring, but I hink the biggest coaching thing we can do to help break them down is set pieces. Felt like we scored loads to break the deadlock in 18-20 and this weekend It was the difference again for Arsenal. We were really good at them under Klopp anyway, but even just 2-3 more could be like 4+ points
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:42:02 am
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?

I think trying to hire is pushing it a bit. We are at the monitoring phase waiting for an opportunity to arise so we can spring in to action at a seasons notice.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:01:25 am
Hes 4 games in,

Yeah.. this
Honestly the tenor of the debate on here and from what I've seen on lfc fan media is that he's 4 seasons in
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:42:02 am
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?

What happened to the strange looking corner tactic we were doing in pre season? Was it terrible?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 11:27:09 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:25:24 am
What happened to the strange looking corner tactic we were doing in pre season? Was it terrible?

The red arrows? I thought that was rather fun, was hoping we'd see it in the league.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 12:30:56 pm »
For me, watching us attempt to break down low blocks has always been painful. We do well in keeping possession and sustained pressure, but the intent behind our passing have always felt very forced and single-minded. Almost every pass is to a player who has the most space to turn/exploit. Comparing to City, who are the gold standard at breaking teams down, they are a lot more methodological in their intent. They have recognisable passing patterns where they sole focus is to pull at a defences shape. Its a lot more orchestrated.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm »
Only thing Abu Dhabi are the gold standard for is cheating, oh and of course playing the most tedious robo-football this league has ever had the misfortune of seeing.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 12:30:56 pm
For me, watching us attempt to break down low blocks has always been painful.
It can be a tough watch but I think all big teams are confronted with such frustrations over a season. Plus, given Klopp's great record against 'bottom 10' sides during his time at Liverpool, I had become far less dispirited by negative tactics from limited opponents. It nearly always seemed to work out fine even if it meant drab first halves or having to rely on a moment of magic. Patience usually won the day!

Saturday was surprising in that we lacked that patience but also lacked the killer moment(s). Just really off from all concerned. Hopefully a rarity.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:56:28 am
When Quansah was hooked at half time for something Slot wasn't totally happy with in that first game at Ipswich it was the talk of football for a few days, it was one thing taking off a very junior member of the squad and leaving on the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai for the full 90 minutes on Saturday.
Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.

And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.

But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:19:43 am
It is quite simple if you aren't going to get the players that will make a coaches system work then don't appoint a coach with such specific requirements in players. Appoint a coach who is happy to adjust his playing style to that of the squad the DoF buys for him. Whilst you are there forget about competing for the major prizes because it won't happen.
Four games in and already writing off Slot as hidebound and inflexible and not good enough to win things with this team.

Classy.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:26:05 pm
Four games in and already writing off Slot as hidebound and inflexible and not good enough to win things with this team.

Classy.

Why quote a very short part of a lengthy post?

Take it out of context and then make a bizarre judgement about something you have deliberately taken out of context. Why should Slot who has very clear ideas about how he wants to play change his principles and philosophies because the club didn't bring in the players he requires?

If you want a flexible coach who will come up with a new formation and tactics to suit the players at his disposal then sign one. Don't recruit a coach who has been successful playing in one style and ask him to change. 

Season in season out Klopp was let down in the transfer market and then worked miracles to come up with a solution. You can't expect a coach with no experience in this League to do the same. 
