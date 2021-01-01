When Quansah was hooked at half time for something Slot wasn't totally happy with in that first game at Ipswich it was the talk of football for a few days, it was one thing taking off a very junior member of the squad and leaving on the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai for the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.