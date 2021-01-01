« previous next »
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3080
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:25:43 pm
Deciding to play Trent as a #8 and leaving Virgil as a sole CB was a bit bonkers. Clearly something we'd not worked on before judging by some of the miffed looks and we looked way less structured with the changes. Just seemed like we ran out of ideas and couldn't pin point their weak spot after going a goal down.
Hard to pinpoint a team's weakness when the players on the pitch keep giving the ball away, that was probably Mo Salah's worst performance for LFC
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3081
I think we just need to accept that Abu Dhabi aside, every team in this division is capable of taking points from each other and they will continue to take points from each other this season.

Unfortunately Abu Dhabi have tainted the league to the point where anything less than perfect is just not good enough. Lets just try and support the lads the best we can.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3082
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Look in the post-match thread the usual suspects are already throwing the players and the coach under the bus to protect their beloved owners.

There needs to be a balance though. Today was a bad a performance at home, in the league we have had since when, the Covid season? Our xG was below 1, our subs made us worse and the three at the back was one of the worst decisions we have seen in terms of how clueless it made us.

Nobody should be happy with what did or didnt happen in the summer, it was a genuine cluster fuck by a bunch of people who forget what club they work for. But what we saw today was really, really bad.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #3083
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:58:11 pm
There needs to be a balance though. Today was a bad a performance at home, in the league we have had since when, the Covid season? Our xG was below 1, our subs made us worse and the three at the back was one of the worst decisions we have seen in terms of how clueless it made us.

Nobody should be happy with what did or didnt happen in the summer, it was a genuine cluster fuck by a bunch of people who forget what club they work for. But what we saw today was really, really bad.
There were games under Klopp where everything was dogshit too. He's still amazing though.

Way too much weight placed on one bad game near the start of his tenure. If we're sixth and playing crap in March then such fears will be more justifiable.
