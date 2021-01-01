Look in the post-match thread the usual suspects are already throwing the players and the coach under the bus to protect their beloved owners.



There needs to be a balance though. Today was a bad a performance at home, in the league we have had since when, the Covid season? Our xG was below 1, our subs made us worse and the three at the back was one of the worst decisions we have seen in terms of how clueless it made us.Nobody should be happy with what did or didnt happen in the summer, it was a genuine cluster fuck by a bunch of people who forget what club they work for. But what we saw today was really, really bad.