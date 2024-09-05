



We just love Portuguese football. Personally, so do I. Quick/sprinting, attacking and passing football with nice triangles, intricate play and incisive runs. Imprint British steel and pressing/marking onto it, and you've got a great, entertaining style of football.. which we've enjoyed for the past few years to be fair.They value short/reactive sprinting ability more than general pace, and that's one of the things I've noticed is different to us than under Kloppo, beacuse of the way we seem to press now. Think under those conditions, we can do with 2/3 "slower" players, as long as they're quick to react/out-of-the-blocks. The fact we're compact also, facilitates a bit less distance to be covered on average.It's also why many players are successful there although they're not the quickest, but they react instantly.Pep has really left his mark on us, but I believe Inglethorpe is also a big proponent of their football. It says "first team/Academy" so I'm assuming we'll see the same implemented across the board. Now that Pep's gone, I suppose that hole will need to be filled.