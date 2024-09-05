« previous next »
Quote from: rolla on September  4, 2024, 10:50:28 am
Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.

Or we gave up early leads because of playing high and being wide open offering some ridiculously easy chances to the opposition. I mentioned it after the first two games, we look a lot more solid defensively.
Quote from: MBL? on September  4, 2024, 11:11:08 pm
Why are the Dutch so prone to putting their foot in it? Like I get that they are straight forward etc but a lot of the time their honest talking points look like they are actively hurting what they are trying to achieve. There is no benefit to Koeman saying this sort of stuff when he could just say less.

Slot doesn't seem to be as bad in this aspect so far. The Quansah sub and comments were very Dutch in their honesty but it worked and whilst honest he wasn't directly attacking him.

Its the clog's mate.
Prolly arsed cos he was a Feyenoord player and manager and Slots a messiah
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  4, 2024, 10:38:31 pm
Koeman and Ten Haag really dont like him.

Koeman  said Slot had done slightly better than Ten Hah but that he was lucky  because if the front three he inherited.

This was after he had described Gravenberch as lazy.

Do I detect a touch of envy?
Think you misspelled Manchester United and Everton there, mate..
Give a fuck what Koeman and Ten Hag think of him. Not.

Pair of clowns.
Quote from: smutchin on September  5, 2024, 11:17:44 pm
Give a fuck what Koeman and Ten Hag think of him. Not.

Pair of clowns.

Yep. It'd be like someone eating out of Marco Pierre White's bin telling him that he's shit at cooking.
Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2024, 11:59:23 pm
Yep. It'd be like someone eating out of Marco Pierre White's bin telling him that he's shit at cooking.

Fucking right  ;D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/=HkNcuSBqsew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/=HkNcuSBqsew</a>

The Real Reason Behind Slots Great Start | John Barnes Special
Quote
Lewis Bower
@LewisBower2021
Liverpool have bolstered their first-team/academy set-up by adding Diogo Paiva from FC Porto who will act under the role of technical skills coach.

Paiva actually worked alongside Vitor Matos at Shandong Luneng in China and FC Porto.
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  7, 2024, 07:39:37 pm
We hired Zach Braff?
Well, Arne can't do this all on his own...
Good start by slot, really good.

But its only three games.  Lets see how we get on when the going gets tougher.

First hurdles cleared comfortably though
Quote from: Agent99 on September  7, 2024, 06:45:30 pm

We just love Portuguese football. Personally, so do I. Quick/sprinting, attacking and passing football with nice triangles, intricate play and incisive runs. Imprint British steel and pressing/marking onto it, and you've got a great, entertaining style of football.. which we've enjoyed for the past few years to be fair.

They value short/reactive sprinting ability more than general pace, and that's one of the things I've noticed is different to us than under Kloppo, beacuse of the way we seem to press now. Think under those conditions, we can do with 2/3 "slower" players, as long as they're quick to react/out-of-the-blocks. The fact we're compact also, facilitates a bit less distance to be covered on average.
It's also why many players are successful there although they're not the quickest, but they react instantly.

Pep has really left his mark on us, but I believe Inglethorpe is also a big proponent of their football. It says "first team/Academy" so I'm assuming we'll see the same implemented across the board. Now that Pep's gone, I suppose that hole will need to be filled.
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  7, 2024, 07:55:57 pm
Good start by slot, really good.

But its only three games.  Lets see how we get on when the going gets tougher.

First hurdles cleared comfortably though
Great start indeed, even in pre-season. I remember what Jones/Trent said in pre-season- Arne instructed them that he expects them all to win, every, game from then on- and he was serious about it.

Lots of Feyenoord and Dutch football fans were, and still is adament- regardless of the quality of our squad compared to City and Arsenal, that Slot WILL win the league on his first try. They are pretty insistent on it- even now. I read quite a few more over the week after the United game as well.

It's just a matter-of-fact/foregone conclusion with them, and they don't seem to be joking or guessing.

I can't see it myself, BUT this squad was good value for the premiership last season, so... hopefully we do.
My lowest expectation is a domestic trophy and 4th this season. Anything above that- will be an extremely successful season, I think.
Quote from: newterp on September  7, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
The dreaded DP initials.
"DeadPool"?  ;D
Quote from: newterp on September  7, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
The dreaded DP initials.

Dani Pacheco?
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  7, 2024, 08:03:16 pm
Great start indeed, even in pre-season. I remember what Jones/Trent said in pre-season- Arne instructed them that he expects them all to win, every, game from then on- and he was serious about it.

Lots of Feyenoord and Dutch football fans were, and still is adament- regardless of the quality of our squad compared to City and Arsenal, that Slot WILL win the league on his first try. They are pretty insistent on it- even now. I read quite a few more over the week after the United game as well.

It's just a matter-of-fact/foregone conclusion with them, and they don't seem to be joking or guessing.

I can't see it myself, BUT this squad was good value for the premiership last season, so... hopefully we do.
My lowest expectation is a domestic trophy and 4th this season. Anything above that- will be an extremely successful season, I think.
Yeah, the Feyenord fans online are pretty insistent that hes very special.  Its a step up, time will tell. 

Enjoying the ride so far though
Quote from: newterp on September  7, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
The dreaded DP initials.

Dickless Ponder?
Slot was asked who the greatest Premier League manager was, in his opinion, and he just said - Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp.
No f*s given! ;D

Everyone else was either Pep or Ferguson and Arteta also mentioned Wenger.
Love the tenacity and the tendency to rebel, but with a smile.
Some more comments re Slot for those interested..

