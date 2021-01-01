it will come down to injuries

we need a reduction in injuries to players like Konate & Jota in particular



Konatr i think is actually key we need him fit. Quansah is excellent & will get games especially at home tagainst compact sides but againts the top 6 we need Konate. Jota as well to finish the chances.

Endo for example was actually outstanding against the big teams last season



Think we'll have way less.We're not chasing leads from a goal-down this season. Also, the running has decreased it seems.We're performing more short sprints, than lung-busting runs.Our running is also more "controlled" if you will. Overall, it appears we're stretching ourselves less and if it continues this way, there will be little need to over-exert ourselves.We set up traps, and not just press all over anymore. We set traps and have players make short, quick burst of speed to close you down. That opposition player will release the ball quickly because hes under pressure. While the second man is getting the ball we have already anticipated the pass, and made the chance of us getting the ball even more likely.Sure, the opposition sometimes will complete that second pass but by the third, to fourth pass- we get the ball back, and are now in a dangerous position, it's similar to Kloppo's press when he just started coaching us, but different at the same time. It's more "controlled" and "short", so wear and tear is decreased. Finally, we're more compact, so that has to have less of an effect on injuries and fatigue compared to last season, in the long run.Anyway, this squad was good enough for the league last season, it was just that last hurdle.