Arne Slot

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2960
Luis Diaz.

While everyone, myself included, was focusing on how Slot might turn Darwin into a reliable finisher, we all seemed to overlook the impact the Dutch tactician might have on Diaz. Maybe you didnt and youre now screaming at your screen. But, honestly, I  never gave it a consideration. I thought the No7 would depart for Barcelona this summer and wed either have Cody Gakpo as the left-sided attacker or wed return for Anthony Gordon.

I wasnt convinced Diaz had the killer instinct needed to be a reliable finisher. After all, throughout his Anfield career, hed been consistent in the sense hed get chances but hed fail to convert them. Last season, he finished with an xG total of 11. 88 but returned just eight league goals. Upon closer inspection, his finishing let him down. He had an xG On Target haul of just 8.8. He was devaluaing his efforts with his shot placement. It was the same during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, albeit his game time was limited.

The issue, for me anyway, was that he wasnt a high xG player.

He wasnt a high volume player but the combination of poor decision making - shots from low value areas - and the fact he was regularly failing to average three shots per 90 meant he wasnt really able to right the wrongs. If he missed a big chance, it was usually the only big chance hed get. Whereas the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin had the knack for being in the right place at the right time, time and time again.

Diaz had 13 big chances missed last season. Considering he only had an xG90 average of 0.4, that is some going. Generally speaking, the higher the xG, the more big chances a player misses.

It sounds a little bizarre but missed chances arent a bad thing if youre getting a lot of chances to miss. It shows youre a regular goal threat. Diaz was a weird one though. The numbers didnt paint him as a regular goal threat but he was missing big chances like one. The math just wasnt mathing. And it was a worry.

Yet here we are, three games into the 2024/25 season and Diaz is the joint-top scorer for the Reds with Salah on three. Hes also joint-top for xG (1.8) along with the prolific Egyptian and he leads the way for xG per 90 (0.71) and he ranks first for xG On Target (2.6).

Diaz is getting chances in good areas. Hes a goal threat. Hes sustainable threat. Hes a consistent threat.



Hes taken just one shot from outside of the penalty area this season. Yes, small sample size, I get it. But this is a marked improvement on what weve witnessed previously. Hes also carved out seven chances this term. Hes having a big impact in the final third.

Obviously finishing is fickle. We cant declare him an unreal finisher now after a flurry of goals. But Slots use of him has given him the best chance of being a success in the final phase.

very clear Slot's focus on being more patient & precise has really helped with Diaz
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2961


We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2962
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:13 am


We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.

FFS we've hired the Dutch Eddie Howe.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2963
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
Nah, my missus does that every fucking day mate.  ;D

And which one does she use on you?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2964
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2965
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:34:35 pm

Yeah I love his conciseness. If you can make your point in a few sentences rather than a whole page, it's much smarter, easier to read/understand, and you can leave out a lot of other needless information.

And rawk would fit on a floppy disk.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2966
I like this guy already.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2967
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:13 am


We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.

Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2968
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:50:28 am
Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.

Yeah it's too early to read too much into it, game state will be influencing a lot right now.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2969
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:50:28 am
Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.

It might do. Speed-wise we're just not exerting ourselves as much as we used to it seems, bodes well.

Positionally, our defensive transitioning is on the other hand faster meaning we're set in a low to mid defensive block pretty quickly.

Also, Ange is going to burn those Spurs players out by Chrimbo.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2970
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:02:31 am
And which one does she use on you?

I prefer a clothes peg.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2971
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm

I talk absolute nonsense except when I'm working.



I'm the other way round.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2972
apologies if shared already. This fourtwofour technical analysis of United game -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XzaKBusytc  How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

"Succeeding Jurgen Klopp may have felt like an impossible job for most managers, but Arne Slot's first pre-season for Liverpool has seen them sweep aside both Arsenal and Manchester United. Carrying that form on into competitive football is no guarantee, but Adam Clery explains why all the signs are there that The Red's new manager might be about to hit the ground running".


Szlobo heat map is insane.. the tactics and the way we adapted and executed was amazing.. Arne Slot and his coaching team are into something special.

Interested to hear others on these tactics and how we can further develop this and our players?



Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2973
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 06:59:26 pm
apologies if shared already. This fourtwofour technical analysis of United game -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XzaKBusytc  How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

"Succeeding Jurgen Klopp may have felt like an impossible job for most managers, but Arne Slot's first pre-season for Liverpool has seen them sweep aside both Arsenal and Manchester United. Carrying that form on into competitive football is no guarantee, but Adam Clery explains why all the signs are there that The Red's new manager might be about to hit the ground running".


Szlobo heat map is insane.. the tactics and the way we adapted and executed was amazing.. Arne Slot and his coaching team are into something special.

Interested to hear others on these tactics and how we can further develop this and our players?
it will come down to injuries
we need a reduction in injuries to players like Konate & Jota in particular

Konatr i think is actually key we need him fit. Quansah is excellent & will get games especially at home tagainst compact sides but againts the top 6 we need Konate. Jota as well to finish the chances.
Endo for example was actually outstanding against the big teams last season
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2974
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:09:11 pm
it will come down to injuries
we need a reduction in injuries to players like Konate & Jota in particular

Konatr i think is actually key we need him fit. Quansah is excellent & will get games especially at home tagainst compact sides but againts the top 6 we need Konate. Jota as well to finish the chances.
Endo for example was actually outstanding against the big teams last season
Think we'll have way less.
We're not chasing leads from a goal-down this season. Also, the running has decreased it seems.
We're performing more short sprints, than lung-busting runs.

Our running is also more "controlled" if you will. Overall, it appears we're stretching ourselves less and if it continues this way, there will be little need to over-exert ourselves.

We set up traps, and not just press all over anymore. We set traps and have players make short, quick burst of speed to close you down. That opposition player will release the ball quickly because hes under pressure. While the second man is getting the ball we have already anticipated the pass, and made the chance of us getting the ball even more likely.

Sure, the opposition sometimes will complete that second pass but by the third, to fourth pass- we get the ball back, and are now in a dangerous position, it's similar to Kloppo's press when he just started coaching us, but different at the same time. It's more "controlled" and "short", so wear and tear is decreased. Finally, we're more compact, so that has to have less of an effect on injuries and fatigue compared to last season, in the long run.

Anyway, this squad was good enough for the league last season, it was just that last hurdle.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2975
We are one of the top 6. So only five other teams they need to be fit for. That's ten games. Even then I think Quansah might be good enough for a couple of those.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2976
Koeman and Ten Haag really dont like him.

Koeman  said Slot had done slightly better than Ten Hah but that he was lucky  because if the front three he inherited.

This was after he had described Gravenberch as lazy.

Do I detect a touch of envy?
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2977
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:38:31 pm
Koeman and Ten Haag really dont like him.

Koeman  said Slot had done slightly better than Ten Hah but that he was lucky  because if the front three he inherited.

This was after he had described Gravenberch as lazy.

Do I detect a touch of envy?
I think you detect a hint of total bullshit.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2978
Koeman is a tool, it seems. He must have rubbed shoulders with Stoitchkov for too long...
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2979
Why are the Dutch so prone to putting their foot in it? Like I get that they are straight forward etc but a lot of the time their honest talking points look like they are actively hurting what they are trying to achieve. There is no benefit to Koeman saying this sort of stuff when he could just say less.

Slot doesn't seem to be as bad in this aspect so far. The Quansah sub and comments were very Dutch in their honesty but it worked and whilst honest he wasn't directly attacking him.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2980
So Koeman has always been an idiot but its a good point about the Dutch - they have no word for sorry  in their language which explains a lot of the humility/ arrogance.  Unlike Koeman/ Ten Bob note, Arne has shown only humility and still think hes the humble Paisley to Jurgens Shankly.

So pleased those hardcore 3000 Lucky sods  in the away end  belted his song out.
