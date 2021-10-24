He speaks so well in that Sky interview and actually talks so professionally that he halted any of that stupid "banter" nonsense from Carra etc. Was great to hear him spell out
how we beat them.
On another note, I've noticed that our pre-game warm-ups are much more intense and high tempo. This has possibly had an impact on conceding the first goal. It did feel like we were slow to get up to speed last year and it would take 20-30 minutes to be at the pace. Now, even if the passing may be erratic in the first 15 minutes, it seems as though the alertness makes up for it. It could be nothing but we haven't conceded yet, and haven't looked like we will yet.