Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:13:50 am
Reading the United fan meltdown after Sunday's game, it seems the narrative has shifted for Slot.

Instead of it being an impossible job and anyone who has ever replaced a legend who has struggled, it's "well he has taken over a well-oiled machine", "the real test is still to come".

Keep shifting those goalposts, lads.

Do they not realise that that is a tacit admission that Ferguson left United in an absolute shit hole which meant Moyes was onto a hiding to nothing from the start?
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:13:50 am
Reading the United fan meltdown after Sunday's game, it seems the narrative has shifted for Slot.

Instead of it being an impossible job and anyone who has ever replaced a legend who has struggled, it's "well he has taken over a well-oiled machine", "the real test is still to come".

Keep shifting those goalposts, lads.

Lost count of the number of fans across a number of clubs gleefully telling me 'you're f***ed next season when Klopp goes'.

Long way to go of course but the silence is now deafening  :)
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
True. Nobody gives a fist pump the way Jurgen does and nobody should try.

But I do miss the fist pumps.

I'm sure there are certain bars in London or in Liverpool........


:)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:53:43 am
I'm sure there are certain bars in London or in Liverpool........


:)

The Blue Oyster Bar?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2sc1QTYKF4
Quote
The secrets behind Arne Slot's super start at Liverpool... including one goalscoring star who nearly suffered his ruthless axeing treatment
Lewis Steele

Arne Slot only needed to glance a few yards to his left at his opposite number on the touchline at Old Trafford on Sunday to remind himself it is far from easy to impose an identity on a new team.

From a distance, this pair have a lot in common: two bald Dutchmen who came to England with glowing coaching references after excelling in the Netherlands.

But Slot has achieved in three weeks what Erik ten Hag has failed to do in three seasons. Already, Slot's philosophies and plans are clear, and Liverpool look a well-coached unit, ready to succeed.

United are still a mess, their match plans falling apart like their decaying stadium. Cries of 'Ole' rang out from the away end as Liverpool made a mockery of their rivals with pass after pass in the 3-0 win. New United owners, same old problems.

There have been triumphs under Ten Hag but each success has felt somewhat fluky. How heavy must Manchester City's nights on the tiles have been between winning the Premier League title and losing to this United side in the FA Cup final?

Talking of hangovers, there hasn't been one at Anfield in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp's glory era. Instead, Liverpool fans are drunk on their new manager and his style of play, already dubbed 'Slotball'.

It is only three games, so let's not get carried away. They have played promoted Ipswich, Brentford - who finished 16th last term - and United, who came eighth but overperformed by 20 points and eight places according to expected goals (xG).

Much tougher tests await but the signs are extremely promising. Seven goals scored, zero conceded and all the swagger of a team ready to make a title tilt.

So, what has changed? Chances created, possession and xG remain fairly similar to the last season under Klopp, but Liverpool are taking fewer shots and making fewer high turnovers.

The new system, a 4-2-3-1 which varies depending on the opposition, is allowing them to be solid at the back but still arrive into dangerous areas at the other end. They played more directly against United yet the theme has been patience and 'killing' teams with passes.

Slot is obsessed with those finer details. 'He's really into analysing opponents for hours and hours,' a Rotterdam-based source told Mail Sport. 'Feyenoord players always said, "Everything the manager predicted, we saw in the game". Players are never surprised. Arne is a workaholic.'

The 45-year-old and his lieutenants run daily meetings, which some players have described as 'like going back to school'. The squad are buying in readily to Slot's assertive but calm style.

It is not quite lectures in front of a blackboard but Slot radiates teacher-like energy. Praise is commonplace but each meeting is focused on how players can improve, even if they have put in a near-perfect display.

Slot will fly back home to the Netherlands this week to visit family during the international break. Loved ones have visited - his son Joep enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Anfield last month - but he has been living on his own in a flat.

That has allowed him to be all-in when it comes to preparation. He is an early riser and players report to the training ground just after 9am every day, when they sit down as a group to have breakfast. Many enjoy the newly installed coffee bar run by two local lads.

Slot's working day continues after the players have gone home. He pores over footage of matches but also training drills. He watches every session back and uses clips in his daily lectures.

Though he enjoys his time at the laptop, the Bergentheim-born boss's true passion is being an old-fashioned coach on the training pitches. One of the main reasons Liverpool hired Slot - a head coach rather than a manager - was his track record of improving players.

Liverpool's data nerds, led by head of research Will Spearman, noted how nearly every Feyenoord player had increased their output under him.

One significant case study is winger Luis Sinisterra, who the club were ready to give up on just before Slot joined them in 2021.

'I don't know what Slot did but all of a sudden Sinisterra was fulfilling his potential and more,' adds the Dutch source. 'He went to Leeds for £25million, one of Feyenoord's biggest sales ever. Before Slot, he could have gone for a dime!'

There are plenty more examples at Feyenoord and Slot's previous club AZ Alkmaar of him signing little known players and selling them for huge money.

This is pertinent now when looking at the early-season performances of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has struggled in front of goal since his move from Porto. Following Sadio Mane's exit, the Reds missed a goal threat on the left to mirror Mohamed Salah's output from the right. Diaz managed 0.35 goal contributions a game last season. This term, it is 1.33.

Slot earmarked Diaz as a player he could improve and one-on-one sessions focused on his off-the-ball positioning, when to make runs and choosing the right time to pass or shoot. Diaz was in the right place at the right time twice on Sunday to score.

Another improver is Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungary captain who started last term well but whose form fell off the proverbial cliff. He is now thriving in an advanced No 10 role, leading the press alongside Diogo Jota. His passing, running and creative stats have dramatically improved.

Szoboszlai has run more than any Liverpool player this season (21.1 miles) and is starting to put in solid defensive shifts despite his more advanced role. With his pass to tee up Salah on Sunday, the former RB Leipzig man matched his assist tally for last season - with 35 games to spare.

Liverpool's most improved player, though, is Ryan Gravenberch. After his move from Bayern Munich last summer, Gravenberch made a slow start on Merseyside, mostly limited to substitute appearances or run-outs in the cups.

Now, in a new No 6 role, he is excelling. Slot's assistant, Johnny Heitinga, worked with the 22-year-old at Ajax and he has led several analysis sessions to teach Gravenberch the position. The midfielder has been warned off watching clips of other No 6s and urged to just learn how to play it from Slot and Co.

In a similar way to Rodri and Declan Rice, though, Gravenberch is not only there to sit in front of the defence. He bombed forward on Sunday and glided through the midfield.

Liverpool's defensive shape resembled a 4-2-4, which suffocated United as they tried to play out. '(United's) full backs are really high, and then Casemiro comes in between,' said Slot on Sky Sports in an interview that picked apart the home side's game plan.

'If you pick up the ball and you can keep Diaz and Salah high, you're constantly one-on-one. Then you need midfielders that can run, and we had three of them that kept running (Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch), and if they arrive in a duel they are aggressive enough to win it.

'That was one of the main reasons why we could win.'

Liverpool have had just one injury this season and the unchanged XI on Sunday will need a rest as the fixtures pile up. The signing of Federico Chiesa means Liverpool now have quality back-ups in all 11 positions. The Italy forward will do fitness work this week.

Slot can be ruthless. He hooked centre back Jarell Quansah at half-time in the opening win at Ipswich. And despite his first-half brace, Diaz nearly got the same treatment on Sunday. He was brilliant in an attacking sense but Slot was unhappy with his defensive work.

Strangely, given his analytical approach, Slot did not watch back Liverpool's two frustrating trips to Old Trafford last season. He figured United's style had changed, so did not see the point.

His planning for what is typically a fiery fixture included efforts to strip it of emotion - a far cry from Klopp's roaring team talks. But it worked and Liverpool players are thriving. Every day is a school day for Slot's new pupils. The three tests so far have produced 'A' grades. Now can they pass the tougher examinations ahead?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13805571/Arne-Slot-secrets-Liverpool-start-training-lectures-Luis-Diaz.html
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:13:50 am
Reading the United fan meltdown after Sunday's game, it seems the narrative has shifted for Slot.

Instead of it being an impossible job and anyone who has ever replaced a legend who has struggled, it's "well he has taken over a well-oiled machine", "the real test is still to come".

Keep shifting those goalposts, lads.
They do love a bit of goalpost shifting, don't they.  ;D

The dickheads had their narrative set in August, but by September 1st they've had to bin it and adopt its opposite.  :lmao

It's only a few weeks since I was hearing that we'd "be nothing without Klopp". Apparently, we were done, and in decline. Klopp's methods had been found out and Slot was some no mark who had no chance here, according to many of them. 🙃
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:37:29 am


There's a little nugget of gold in there. Something many of us have wanted us to do for a long time when going there, and Goodison for that matter. It says Slot looked to strip the emotion out of it on Sunday. So, he was determined to play Man United rather than play the occasion.

That is fantastic, because we do often get caught in the occasion and its emotion there, rather than simply turn up and play the distinctly average but often game raising team they have out. Take the emotion out of it and play your game, and you have ice cold assassins wearing the Liver Bird on their shirts. Just like Sunday. We rolled into town, turned them over, stuck the knife in, then calmly drove off into the sunset. I love it.  8)
Watched that interview with sky after the match and everytime I see it he impresses me more an More. Hes a grown up. Nice bloke but doesnt go all around the world to get his point across either. Dont think Ive ever seen an interview with a manager who goes so into detail and has made his point within a few sentences like he does
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:55:07 am
There's a little nugget of gold in there. Something many of us have wanted us to do for a long time when going there, and Goodison for that matter. It says Slot looked to strip the emotion out of it on Sunday. So, he was determined to play Man United rather than play the occasion.

That is fantastic, because we do often get caught in the occasion and its emotion there, rather than simply turn up and play the distinctly average but often game raising team they have out. Take the emotion out of it and play your game, and you have ice cold assassins wearing the Liver Bird on their shirts. Just like Sunday. We rolled into town, turned them over, stuck the knife in, then calmly drove off into the sunset. I love it.  8)

Yep, perfect in this instance and for other future potentially overwhelming occasions no doubt.

With Arne, It's all simple, process-driven stuff, with clear directives and fail-safes built in. Some might say that it's stripping the game of its whim and the players of their spontaneity but I feel that it gives them just enough control that they can produce the flourish at the most optimal time. The emotion's there in abundance when they score anyway.  :D
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:30:55 pm
Watched that interview with sky after the match and everytime I see it he impresses me more an More. Hes a grown up. Nice bloke but doesnt go all around the world to get his point across either. Dont think Ive ever seen an interview with a manager who goes so into detail and has made his point within a few sentences like he does

Foreign coaches especially seem more and more willing to share what they're going to do and what they did. It's nice to see.

There's been a notion in this country that talking tactics in interviews "reveals secrets", helped by the fact journalists generally don't have a clue in this regard.

I loved the sly dig he made after a journo questioned him on Salah's contract and he said he could talk about his performance "...if you're interested in that".
Quote
Talking of hangovers, there hasn't been one at Anfield in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp's glory era. Instead, Liverpool fans are drunk on their new manager and his style of play, already dubbed 'Slotball'.

Who is calling it this??
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Who is calling it this??

He's doing a facile segway shush..
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:19:08 am


I expect this is an area Slot will want to improve on.

Szobo and Gravenberch incredibly safe with the ball, an area Szobo has massively impressed me (along with the off the ball stuff).

Yeah we actually got transitioned on quite a lot on Sunday having turned the ball over. Fortunately Utds execution was really poor and our 1v1 defending excellent.
There is very much a narrative of "oh it's still a Klopp team he hasn't had time to balls things up yet".  We will still counter press as well as anyone because we still do work on it in training.  We will still have the option of beating the counter press with a long ball from Virgil and Trent because we still work on that in training.  What was interesting was that in interviews Arne was at pains to point out the chance Diaz managed to scoop over the bar vs Ipswich and the Trent offside goal at OT as examples of "this is what we will be doing more of".
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:07:27 pm
Foreign coaches especially seem more and more willing to share what they're going to do and what they did. It's nice to see.

There's been a notion in this country that talking tactics in interviews "reveals secrets", helped by the fact journalists generally don't have a clue in this regard.

I loved the sly dig he made after a journo questioned him on Salah's contract and he said he could talk about his performance "...if you're interested in that".
I remember being a bit taken aback by Thomas Franke being so open about his tactics and plan before a game.  The Sky goons were seemingly even more surprised and asked if he was giving too much away.  His response was something like "You don't think they already know all of this?!".
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:19:08 am


I expect this is an area Slot will want to improve on.

Szobo and Gravenberch incredibly safe with the ball, an area Szobo has massively impressed me (along with the off the ball stuff).
Look at the high way they are positioned!
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
Control being such a buzzword of this season so early on was a massive green flag for Slot. We've got a great squad of players, but you don't win the league playing like we did last season.


I think the control and being open and conceding were an issue over a number of seasons under Klopp.  Hopefully Slot improves us here and having 3 clean sheets in a row to start the season is a great way to implement new tactics and playing strategy
Also breaking down teams with clever play or quick ball forwards seems to be the Slot way.
2 other things I believe could be crucial.. keeping players fit and managing their game time and also pressing more  intelligently/or differently
plus developing players more - more coaching and getting more out of players and youth players

the Great line in Lewis Steele article .. was that players were always surprised that things happened in game like Slot/Coaches say it would .. like dejavu !

apparently similar experience when he helped coach on the field as a youth player with his older brother and team mates..

this Dutch interview below  about Arne Slot is great and worth translating the whole article. Everybody likes him and he tends to learn quickly, apply the knowledge and communicate in a very simple way.  I love the reference to him being a lazy number 10.. because he always was thinking 3 moves ahead of the more talented and physical opponents.

https://nos.nl/artikel/2402915-leerling-arne-slot-treft-meester-henk-de-jong-spelers-luisteren-naar-hem

NOS Football

Sunday 24 October 2021, 10:21
Student Arne Slot meets master Henk de Jong: 'Players listen to him'

When Feyenoord plays against Cambuur in Leeuwarden on Sunday, Arne Slot will face the man who introduced him to the profession of trainer at professional football level. Henk de Jong worked with Slot in Friesland for a number of years and has fond memories of that.

Slot started his career as a trainer in the youth at PEC Zwolle, where he ended his career as a football player. In 2014, he knocked on Cambuur's door. "He wanted to develop himself further, get his diploma as a professional football coach," De Jong remembers.

Lazy number ten
"He asked if he could do an internship with us. I thought that was interesting because he was unique as a player. A bit of a lazy number ten, they always have to think three steps ahead. I like to gather that kind of genius around me. And I also just thought he was a nice, normal guy."


so far GREAT - let us see how the players come back from Internationals break and hopefully more of the same.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:07:27 pm
Foreign coaches especially seem more and more willing to share what they're going to do and what they did. It's nice to see.

There's been a notion in this country that talking tactics in interviews "reveals secrets", helped by the fact journalists generally don't have a clue in this regard.

I loved the sly dig he made after a journo questioned him on Salah's contract and he said he could talk about his performance "...if you're interested in that".
haha yep, actually got the impression when he was pitch side (the interview I was talking aboot) that Keane Sturridge an the sky bloke were actually likeWhat the fuck you talkin aboot? Cos no one said a word back to him. Hes done it a few times now.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:12:54 pm
haha yep, actually got the impression when he was pitch side (the interview I was talking aboot) that Keane Sturridge an the sky bloke were actually likeWhat the fuck you talkin aboot? Cos no one said a word back to him. Hes done it a few times now.

I loved that. They just couldnt argue with a word he said - especially his potted 30 second analysis of Uniteds tactics and how he beat them. Keane looked properly stung by that.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:19:12 pm
I loved that. They just couldnt argue with a word he said - especially his potted 30 second analysis of Uniteds tactics and how he beat them. Keane looked properly stung by that.
its how fast he gets his point across. It must be great for the players. You see it everywhere people talking and not really saying anything. Hes the total opposite. No ego. One, two sentences and its there. Watch any YouTube video telling you what to do regarding learning anything and its at least 9 minutes of shite and at the end ya like What? Same with motd or sky, all nob Eds yapping and basically repeating what the question was and not adding anything of note
He speaks so well in that Sky interview and actually talks so professionally that he halted any of that stupid "banter" nonsense from Carra etc. Was great to hear him  spell out
how we beat them.

On another note, I've noticed that our pre-game warm-ups are much more intense and high tempo. This has possibly had an impact on conceding the first goal. It did feel like we were slow to get up to speed last year and it would take 20-30 minutes to be at the pace. Now, even if the passing may be erratic in the first 15 minutes, it seems as though the alertness makes up for it.  It could be nothing but we haven't conceded yet, and haven't looked like we will yet.
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 05:45:58 pm »
On the diaz thread that are saying how much better he's playing. Quite obviously there are non Slott reasons for that. But I think we will see him improve quite a few players.  It'll make transfers more interesting, might bring in players with potential, or maybe ones we think have hit a ceiling below where we'd want them to be.
Great start, but lets see how he goes up and through the Christmas period .
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Who is calling it this??
"Slotball" is quite popular on X, i've seen it trending a couple of times recently.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:42:30 am
They do love a bit of goalpost shifting, don't they.  ;D

The dickheads had their narrative set in August, but by September 1st they've had to bin it and adopt its opposite.  :lmao

It's only a few weeks since I was hearing that we'd "be nothing without Klopp". Apparently, we were done, and in decline. Klopp's methods had been found out and Slot was some no mark who had no chance here, according to many of them. 🙃

In all fairness though it wasn't just United fans who were celebrating Klopp's departure, which just shows how much opposition fans hate & fear us. I said on here that whoever takes over from Klopp will have a terrific squad to work with, thanks to Jurgen's brilliance along with the coaching team. It's only 3 games in though so anything could happen from here-on-in, but we'll enjoy the international break knowing that our football club is in good hands. Can't say the same about the 2 clubs (Everton & United) that hate us more than anyone  ;D
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:30:55 pm
Watched that interview with sky after the match and everytime I see it he impresses me more an More. Hes a grown up. Nice bloke but doesnt go all around the world to get his point across either. Dont think Ive ever seen an interview with a manager who goes so into detail and has made his point within a few sentences like he does


Yeah I love his conciseness. If you can make your point in a few sentences rather than a whole page, it's much smarter, easier to read/understand, and you can leave out a lot of other needless information.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:35 pm

Yeah I love his conciseness.

Concision is a better word. A bit shorter.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:00:30 pm
Concision is a better word. A bit shorter.

Perfect.  :D
Fuck off  ;D
 ;D
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:05:57 pm
;D

That 30 seconds answer he gave to Sturridge on how he beat United was sublime. Like a ninja with words.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:10:38 pm
That 30 seconds answer he gave to Sturridge on how he beat United was sublime. Like a ninja with words.
Can see Yorky using a thesaurus for that to show you up again like Joey from Friends ;D
Hope to god theres a word for that
Peabea needs bringing down a peg or 2 ;D
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:39:46 pm
Can see Yorky using a thesaurus for that to show you up again like Joey from Friends ;D

It's the same number of syllables, so I stand by conciseness. Only Yorkie and Roget use Concision.  8)
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:41:05 pm
Peabea needs bringing down a peg or 2 ;D

Nah, my missus does that every fucking day mate.  ;D
Haha  ;D
