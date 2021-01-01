Reading the United fan meltdown after Sunday's game, it seems the narrative has shifted for Slot.



Instead of it being an impossible job and anyone who has ever replaced a legend who has struggled, it's "well he has taken over a well-oiled machine", "the real test is still to come".



Keep shifting those goalposts, lads.



Lost count of the number of fans across a number of clubs gleefully telling me 'you're f***ed next season when Klopp goes'.Long way to go of course but the silence is now deafening