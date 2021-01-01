« previous next »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:13:50 am
Reading the United fan meltdown after Sunday's game, it seems the narrative has shifted for Slot.

Instead of it being an impossible job and anyone who has ever replaced a legend who has struggled, it's "well he has taken over a well-oiled machine", "the real test is still to come".

Keep shifting those goalposts, lads.

Do they not realise that that is a tacit admission that Ferguson left United in an absolute shit hole which meant Moyes was onto a hiding to nothing from the start?
Lost count of the number of fans across a number of clubs gleefully telling me 'you're f***ed next season when Klopp goes'.

Long way to go of course but the silence is now deafening  :)
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
True. Nobody gives a fist pump the way Jurgen does and nobody should try.

But I do miss the fist pumps.

I'm sure there are certain bars in London or in Liverpool........


:)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:53:43 am
I'm sure there are certain bars in London or in Liverpool........


:)

The Blue Oyster Bar?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2sc1QTYKF4
