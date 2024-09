You can see what he's trying to do. Maybe not exactly the players he wants yet. But you can see what he's trying to implement..very good signs.



He and the club have between them done a wonderful thing with most of the noise around the job. So many questions as coach in the pressers he can effectively bat away with variations on a theme of "above my paygrade mate". Jurgen made some day to day management things hard for himself by actively seeking to take them on. Arne gets to be quite close to a pure football man. I almost felt he was too honest when Keane asked him about his game plan and he precis'ed it in one minute. Also, when asked if Ten Hag was his friend; "no, he's not my friend, just an acquaintance" Glorious.