He's just a United fan with a microphone, anything he says about Liverpool should be ignored completely. The fact that he's a moron means that anything he says about subjects other than Liverpool should also also be ignored completely.



He's an embarrassment. He was a Glazer stooge until they had a falling out over his business interests. He was happy to take their coin for years as a player and never said a word against them as a player or in his first several years at Sky.Then suddenly everything is their fault. Now he's back on the tit of the United board with INEOS he'll toe the line all day.