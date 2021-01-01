« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 234756 times)

Online LFC_2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 08:45:13 am »


Bob Paisley's win...was that away? or at Anfield?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 08:58:01 am »
Quote from: LFC_2005 on Today at 08:45:13 am

Bob Paisley's win...was that away? or at Anfield?

"Not since George Kay 88 years ago had a Liverpool boss won his first away league clash with Manchester United."

so I'd assume home game.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,145
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:17:32 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 08:43:33 am
Ruben Peteers is the one, who is the head of performance. Big shout out to him too, because we do look quite fit. Something Klopp was great as well, but I think Slot, Sipke and Peteers have done a great job with getting us fit in the pre-season. Gravenberch looks different in terms of his fitness.

Sterner tests to come, but hope we can get through them with flying colours.
It doesnt actually feel like were expending as much energy in the games either. That might be totally wrong, Ive got nothing to back it up, just feels that way.
Logged

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 09:51:40 am »
Quote from: LFC_2005 on Today at 08:45:13 am

Bob Paisley's win...was that away? or at Anfield?

I was confused. Because they noted that Slot's first game was the 50th anniversary of Paisley's first in 1974. Then they kept saying Paisley won his first game against United in 1975, and I thought, "That's odd, did they play United twice after the New Year's Day in '74/'75?"

I forgot of course that United had been relegated in 1974 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

Edit: 3-1 at Anfield, 8 November, 1975
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:58 am by baffled »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:53:52 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:17:32 am
It doesnt actually feel like were expending as much energy in the games either. That might be totally wrong, Ive got nothing to back it up, just feels that way.

No we are taking the foot off the gas once we get a 2 goal cushion and managing the game, yes we will exploit mistakes etc. But we are being more measured - Slot mentioned it after the game, about us missplacing passes during this period and it's something we need to improve.

He also is going to take players off once he feels the game is safe, they might not like it but it will keep them fit.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,662
  • Believer
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:13:04 am
I was sat near the Liverpool dug out last week and hes definitely without socks.

That's the only thing he has let himself down on so far. I can just about forgive the slip ons with no socks because of results.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:17:32 am
It doesnt actually feel like were expending as much energy in the games either. That might be totally wrong, Ive got nothing to back it up, just feels that way.
For the first two games I agree, but we did a lot of covering runs yesterday. We defended with ferocity. United had some threats in Rashford, Dalot and later in Amad. The midfielders covered some serious ground yesterday. I never expected to see Gravenberch put in a shift like that, and that is up to the fitness work they and he has done in pre-season.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:02:32 am »
He'll be wearing invisible socks you bunch of unfashionable old farts.
Logged

Online peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • YNWA
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:04:39 am »
Quote from: LFC_2005 on Today at 08:45:13 am

Bob Paisley's win...was that away? or at Anfield?

At Anfield
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 10:21:39 am »
Inspired from the board
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,516
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:39:48 am
not a coincidence both taken off
same with Quansah he is very quick to get players off who lose out in duels.

Big issue made about Trent being taken off he does it again.

Doesnt get carried away at all either.
Such an impressive start as manager

No, he took them off because the game was safe and he wants them fresh. Plus Diaz just got his legs kicked out from under him.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 11:09:08 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm

Tactics (or lack thereof) aside, Ten Hag is completely unfit to be a manager on personality grounds as much as anything else. I can't remember ever seeing a more insecure, defensive and over-emotional manager plying his trade in this league, let alone managing a club the size of Man Utd. It's actually wild the shit he comes out with at times, the other day bleating on about no team other than City winning as many trophies as him and today responding to legitimate questions about yet another drubbing by a fierce rival by basically saying "well we've beaten good teams before and have won trophies". Like what?? He's like an argumentative child the way he handles questioning sometimes.

Slot is the total opposite in every way, and I'm not in the slightest bit concerned about how he'd handle a little dip in form. Think we're in safe hands.


If he didn't only manage financially super-dominant clubs, that's exactly what Guardiola would be.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Have to say, wearing shoes without socks is a bit too out there Arne. Rest is perfect.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 12:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 11:53:40 am
Have to say, wearing shoes without socks is a bit too out there Arne. Rest is perfect.

Zirkzee pulls it off.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,789
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm
Whisper it quietly but for those of a certain vintage, Shankly was irreplaceable -- only for the more tactically astute Paisley to take over...... hopefully this is the start of something similar.

Goldbridge - of all people - pointed out something significant that we're all aware of but it's worth noting.

Most new managers impose their own style on the team. That typically means a clear out of some players, new ones in, drilling and training on the new tactics etc. There's nearly always an adjustment period. If you're a badly run club, like United - or for fairness, when Souness came into LFC and drove a  bulldozer through the boot room - you can get stuck in that "adjustment period" for years, even decades, because you end up constantly chopping and changing.

Slot has come in, seemingly with the brief of "we have a set up that works. We don't need wholesale changes. Just tweaks." and he seems damned happy to do just that. There's no ego there that I can see, at least not in the sense of a manager determined to impose his own vision of football onto the team. It's more a sense of feeling honoured and humbled to follow Jurgen and continue the project HE started, rather than Slot trying to do his own thing.

It's fair to say that Shanks and Sir Bob had very different ways of doing things, but Paisley didn't rip up the rule book when he took over. Yes, he was ruthless, but he saw what worked and he made it better. It was a gradual evolution and progression. It's not fair of course to make a direct comparison, but I think we're seeing something similar with Slot.

This critical lack of ego, where a manager puts the club first, was a crucial ingredient of our past dominance. It all came down to continuity. I suspect by the time Slot leaves, the football we play will be quite different from Klopp's last years, but it's great to see quality players evolving the style in real time on the pitch.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Slot has come in, seemingly with the brief of "we have a set up that works. We don't need wholesale changes. Just tweaks." and he seems damned happy to do just that. There's no ego there that I can see, at least not in the sense of a manager determined to impose his own vision of football onto the team. It's more a sense of feeling honoured and humbled to follow Jurgen and continue the project HE started, rather than Slot trying to do his own thing.

This is precisely why we went for him, isnt it? Closest fit to what we were already doing. And hes happy to keep it going because it fits his own philosophy nicely.

Its why we didnt go for Amorim and why, with the benefit of hindsight, Im not convinced wed have gone for Xabi even if he hadnt ruled himself out - their different styles would have required bigger changes in the playing set-up.

Nevilles line about Slot being third choice is ignorant shite. The club knew what they were doing all along, it was only us fans who were clamouring for Xabi and Amorim ahead of him. I dont think a single person here mentioned Slots name before the news leaked that we were talking to him.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,466
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:30:55 pm
This is precisely why we went for him, isnt it? Closest fit to what we were already doing. And hes happy to keep it going because it fits his own philosophy nicely.

Its why we didnt go for Amorim and why, with the benefit of hindsight, Im not convinced wed have gone for Xabi even if he hadnt ruled himself out - their different styles would have required bigger changes in the playing set-up.

Nevilles line about Slot being third choice is ignorant shite. The club knew what they were doing all along, it was only us fans who were clamouring for Xabi and Amorim ahead of him. I dont think a single person here mentioned Slots name before the news leaked that we were talking to him.

Gary Neville in talking bollocks shocker.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Slot has come in, seemingly with the brief of "we have a set up that works.
I think when he heard of our interest immediately had the biggest hard-on in history of hard-ons.

While everyone was wondering how will he fill out Jurgen's giant shoes Arne was too busy being giddy at the chance of working with one of the best squads in the world - as any coach worth their salt would. And it shows - it's clear even before coming he had an idea of how to set us up and get the maximum out of the group.

The best thing is this is just the start. I have a feeling that something really, really special is brewing in our club.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:53:34 pm
I think when he heard of our interest immediately had the biggest hard-on in history of hard-ons.

While everyone was wondering how will he fill out Jurgen's giant shoes Arne was too busy being giddy at the chance of working with one of the best squads in the world - as any coach worth their salt would. And it shows - it's clear even before coming he had an idea of how to set us up and get the maximum out of the group.

The best thing is this is just the start. I have a feeling that something really, really special is brewing in our club.

Takes balls to think you can improve on Klopp, can't think of many who would think it let alone try. Slot has exceeded my expectations so far, long may it continue.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:03:21 am
No, he took them off because the game was safe and he wants them fresh. Plus Diaz just got his legs kicked out from under him.

His socks?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 