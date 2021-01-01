The contrast between him and Ten Hag is almost unfathomable. Just a quiet, steely confidence, focused on his own business and his own team, and how he can improve.



Tactics (or lack thereof) aside, Ten Hag is completely unfit to be a manager on personality grounds as much as anything else. I can't remember ever seeing a more insecure, defensive and over-emotional manager plying his trade in this league, let alone managing a club the size of Man Utd. It's actually wild the shit he comes out with at times, the other day bleating on about no team other than City winning as many trophies as him and today responding to legitimate questions about yet another drubbing by a fierce rival by basically saying "well we've beaten good teams before and have won trophies". Like what?? He's like an argumentative child the way he handles questioning sometimes.



Slot is the total opposite in every way, and I'm not in the slightest bit concerned about how he'd handle a little dip in form. Think we're in safe hands.