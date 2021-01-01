« previous next »
I love his approach, he seems a very pragmatic and no-bullshit type of person. Love what he is doing with the team as well.
Love the way he mentioned in the post game about Diaz not covering back on the Mazzarouni shot and TAA being sloppy with a pass and leaving us vulnerable in the first half and he showed this to to the lads at half time and that we need to cut this shit out in the second half.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:51:54 pm
I can count Liverpool 'walks in the park' at Old Trafford on one hand since I've been watching. Boxing Day '78, the Rafa 4-0 job (though that was tense for long periods), the Rogers 3-0, Jurgen's 5-0 demolition, and now this. That's a mightily impressive match-plan by Arne Slot.

Rafa's was 4-1. Ronaldo penalty? ;)
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:28:32 pm
Liking him knocking the Trent hybrid role on the head. I didn't like it either. Gravenberch's role I didn't see coming but it looks a go-er. Would like to see him be a bit keener on Nunez, but there's plenty of the season left.

Well inevitably have to change line ups when we get back from the international break and we get two games most weeks. Weve seen a really settles side so far and all those players have done brilliantly and taken their chances. But the likes of Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott and others will start to pick up more minutes soon enough. And theyll all be desperate to impress.
Straight talking. Never been caught up in all the hype and bullshit from the press. Wont have any smoke blown up his arse. Smart and seems very intelligent (which he obviously is) when talking football.
I like him a lot.
Quote from: groove on Today at 07:28:32 pm
Liking him knocking the Trent hybrid role on the head. I didn't like it either. Gravenberch's role I didn't see coming but it looks a go-er. Would like to see him be a bit keener on Nunez, but there's plenty of the season left.

Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro. 
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:10:08 pm
Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro.

It seems like Grav, Mac and Szobo are going to be pretty fluid this season. I like that they're all so diligent about their movement. They all track back when they need to, no sign of any ego, they're just a unit that attacks together and defends together.
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 08:19:51 pm
It seems like Grav, Mac and Szobo are going to be pretty fluid this season. I like that they're all so diligent about their movement. They all track back when they need to, no sign of any ego, they're just a unit that attacks together and defends together.

I think the issue is that we pretty much had to play them for the full 90 today because we simply don't have the cover on the bench. I don't think Slot rates Endo at all and he probably sees Elliott as more of an option on the right wing rather than as an orthodox 6 or 8.

Slot went out of his way to say we have had a weeks rest between each games and things will get tougher once we are playing CL games midweek. We really need to get Jones fit and add more depth in January for me.
You could see he really wanted a clean sheet, and you could also see the players knew it.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:54:49 pm


Ah, the celebration that really upset Fat Sam and his overlord Slurgie.

Beyond the pale!!!!
Doing all the right things so far. May have picked up a sleeper pick with him
It's a real pity Sky spent, allowed or even encouraged so much of the Neville-Carra nonsense debating about Ten Brag after the Man U game (for future reference).
There was so many situations - moments - to be discussed about our performance. Moments which Arne & his staff should be credited for. It was a bit more that winning their individual battles, it was moments of calmness, moments of tenacity, moments of energy & determination.
Moments all over the pitch that ensured that win, not just a win, a 3 fucking nil win.
Early days, but great stuff.
Wonderful moments.
less basketball, more like chess with a killer instinct. alot less stressful. long may the clean sheets continue
He's taken over an ominous job but he seems completely comfortable.  Just keep up the same mentality  Arne
I love Dutch football played well. It's beautiful and dominant. Slot is a really good manager.
The contrast between him and Ten Hag is almost unfathomable. Just a quiet, steely confidence, focused on his own business and his own team, and how he can improve.

Tactics (or lack thereof) aside, Ten Hag is completely unfit to be a manager on personality grounds as much as anything else. I can't remember ever seeing a more insecure, defensive and over-emotional manager plying his trade in this league, let alone managing a club the size of Man Utd. It's actually wild the shit he comes out with at times, the other day bleating on about no team other than City winning as many trophies as him and today responding to legitimate questions about yet another drubbing by a fierce rival by basically saying "well we've beaten good teams before and have won trophies". Like what?? He's like an argumentative child the way he handles questioning sometimes.

Slot is the total opposite in every way, and I'm not in the slightest bit concerned about how he'd handle a little dip in form. Think we're in safe hands.
Keep going you Boss gaffer!!
Like him a lot.
He explained in less than one minute, the difference in the press from utd from last season to this and explained how he would crack it.

Got a good mind and the signs are so fucking promising

Massive shout out to Jurgen of course, he left him with a fantastic squad, but we are seeing slots vision already, after just a few games. Great to watch. Less pep boring shite, it's more that we are clever and have a killer instinct when we smell blood along with the super quick klopp counter. It's awesome.
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 08:57:24 pm
less basketball, more like chess with a killer instinct. alot less stressful. long may the clean sheets continue
Amen 🙏
Has a bit of class about him.

 I'm liking the way we are more in control now as well without the ball. Looks like we dropped a gear and cruised through the last part of the game. This you would think will help with injuries and fatigue over the season.
Really good start. Obviously tougher tests are coming, especially around November/October. Loving the directness with the media. He has zero fucking time for their games.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:04:35 pm
Really good start. Obviously tougher tests are coming, especially around November/October. Loving the directness with the media. He has zero fucking time for their games.

Tougher tests are coming in terms of the quality of the opposition, but today was huge for what a trip to Old Trafford represents and given how badly it can go there, as it did last season, even when form indicates that it should be easy.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:10:08 pm
Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro. 
Its a really good sign this.

Slot and his team seem to be tactically extremely astute.long may this continue.  Still think we can play better with the ball, but three points is the most important thing.
