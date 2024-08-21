« previous next »
Highest Xg last weekend, highest ever in an opening weekend, also 50 touches in the opponent box.
Quote from: Draex on August 21, 2024, 06:50:54 am
Highest Xg last weekend, highest ever in an opening weekend, also 50 touches in the opponent box.

Where did you see its the highest ever in opening weekend mate? Quite the stat!
Quote from: stewy17 on August 21, 2024, 07:07:40 am
Where did you see its the highest ever in opening weekend mate? Quite the stat!

Sorry confused my stats

Liverpool had 50 touches in the opposition box against Ipswich on Saturday in Arne Slot's first game in charge, the most in a manager's first ever game in the Premier League that Opta has on record since 2008-09.

Clearly now remembered didnt we have like 7 or so xg vs Newcastle last season?
Jeez, who'd have though saying Klopp went for it when things weren't at their best, and lets see how it goes under Slot, would result in a pages worth of strawman shite.

We are winning the Xg table, you will never sing that.
Quote from: Carra-ton on August 21, 2024, 07:55:51 am
We are winning the Xg table, you will never sing that.

We're also joint top of the league, I think that's a well known song around these parts.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on August 20, 2024, 11:31:34 pm
no coincidence it was Sir Bobs 50th anniversary of his first game.



Well, it was wasn't it?
Quote from: Bennett on August 21, 2024, 04:56:33 pm
Well, it was wasn't it?

Depends on your outlook in life. Im in the Grand Master Oogway camp: Theres no such thing as coincidences 😊.

Quote from: Carra-ton on August 21, 2024, 07:55:51 am
We are winning the Xg table, you will never sing that.


ok so the new manager likes his fruity language too :D
I know ultimately it doesn't mean much and performances and results will dictate everything but he handled those questions well today.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/23/behind-his-friendly-exterior-arne-slot-is-as-ruthless-as-th/

Interesting article. There is a certain steel to Slot, which I did not expect from his demeanour as an outsider.
Quote from: Carra-ton on August 23, 2024, 10:03:04 am
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/23/behind-his-friendly-exterior-arne-slot-is-as-ruthless-as-th/

Interesting article. There is a certain steel to Slot, which I did not expect from his demeanour as an outsider.

Thanks for posting.

I honestly really enjoyed him lobbing Quansah off at the weekend.  Something wasn't working, whatever it was, and he was quick to change it and was clear about why. I really like that approach.  Loved Jurgen but the lack of subs before 60 minutes in games we were absolutely dire in used to drive me up the wall.  The only times I can think of him doing that were either injury related or when he took Keita off against Atletico(?) when he got run around like a 47-year old divorced dad in the park.
Wonder what he really thinks about the state of our transfer activity.
Quote from: Carra-ton on August 23, 2024, 10:03:04 am
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/23/behind-his-friendly-exterior-arne-slot-is-as-ruthless-as-th/

Interesting article. There is a certain steel to Slot, which I did not expect from his demeanour as an outsider.

Full article for those who can't read it:

Quote
Behind his friendly exterior, Arne Slot is as ruthless as they come
Slot is not at Liverpool to copy Jurgen Klopp but he has already shown comparable toughness in his decision making to the German

Chris Bascombe
23 August 2024  8:03am

Liverpool are compelled to move on from the Jurgen Klopp era to maximise Arne Slots chances of repeating it. Not unexpectedly, the rest of the world is not ready to do so at the same pace.

For the time-being and no doubt the foreseeable future, every decision, comment and celebration is being viewed under the lens of what would Klopp do? So it was despite a winning start in last weeks Premier League opener.

Would Klopp have used Ryan Gravenberch as a No 6? Diogo Jota as the No 9? Would he order his defenders and goalkeeper to indulge in passing triangles in their six-yard box? And where were the celebratory fist pumps to the travelling supporters?

Most significantly and unnerving for some was whether Klopp would have been so brutal as to sub youngster Jarell Quansah at half-time, and then reference his performance as symptomatic of the teams lack of aggression as Ipswich made a belligerent start?

We dont have to speak about tactics if you lose so many duels, Slot explained in a post-match interview which, to some, was too cold and candid. Its not that Jarell lost every duel, and many of us lost too many duels. We needed [Ibrahima] Konate to win the long balls for the No 9. That gave us control.

Gary Lineker, one of many to take note, observed. Speaking out publicly about a players performance is not something that I think youd have ever heard from Jurgen Klopp so theres already a slight difference there.

It always makes me slightly nervous when managers are critical of their players.

Slots hooking of the 21-year-old certainly demonstrated a ruthless streak, and one that is not atypical of his early Anfield work, especially in the manner in which he has judged the squad he inherited and determined who can cut it.

The current obsession remains focused on who Liverpool will sign, but Slot has been diligently working on who might be culled based on his own judgment rather than the eulogies of the recent past.

Only players of accomplished technique capable of fitting his system will survive the next seven days and thrive moving forward, those lacking a perfect first touch in no doubt about their current standing in the pecking order. There is already a sense of Liverpool rapidly morphing into a Slot team, the new coach in no mood to hang around to impose his vision as a week of small-sided training games and in-depth tactical briefings concludes with a full 11-versus-11 game to put theory into practice closer to matchday.

Slots assessment of some of Liverpools younger talent has been particularly informative, with many recently considered on the threshold of a first-team breakthrough realising their status is no greater than an Under 18 player seeking to impress. Slots use of the prodigious Trey Nyoni ahead of more experienced alternatives in pre-season was the surest signal of what the Dutch coach values. Many anticipated Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic to be in line to save Liverpool a small fortune. Instead, it is more likely he will be leaving before the end of next week.

Similarly, for Liverpool to raise £10 million from the sale of teenager Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg represents extraordinary business, the cold, hard reality of a big fee making the deal a no-brainer, despite Clark being one of the heroes of last years League Cup Final win.

As well as seeking recruits, the final week of the transfer window looks set to be littered with more outgoings, following a pattern when Slot took over at Feyenoord and made decisive instant judgment on those suited his system, irrespective of the positive references of the previous regime.

If you are a coach at that level, you have to be like this  you cant win by just being nice, says Rotterdam-based freelance journalist Richard Dubbeld, who has years of experience covering Feyenoord and sees obvious echoes with Slots early work at Anfield.

Arne does not beat around the bush. There is no player at Feyenoord who over the three years he was there ever said anything negative about him, even when they left. What they like about him is he is not playing around. He is clear in his opinion. There is no fussing about. His door is always open. When he makes a substitution as he did last weekend he will make an explanation. Im not sure if I would describe it as ruthless.

What some say is ruthless, others call honesty, and I am sure he would have had a good chat with Quansah the day after last weekends game. He would tell him what he did right and wrong. It would never be one way.

Despite the eye-brow raising after the Quansah substitution and subsequent remarks, suggestions this represents a great departure from Klopp may have been overestimated.

Beyond Klopps exterior as the affable football intellect who you would love to have a pint with, he showed from day one he was ruthless when necessary.

Hope for Quansah
The start of his reign included several examples of players being left in no doubt their futures were elsewhere, as striker Christian Benteke, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and centre-back Mamadou Sakho  publicly embarrassed after being sent home during Klopps first pre-season tour for lack of discipline  might testify.

Klopp was not averse to subbing centre-backs at half-time, either. If Quansah needs a pep talk, he could contact Dejan Lovren who was scapegoated by Klopp for a dismal performance against Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 defeat in 2017. Lovren was starting a Champions League final a few months later.

Granted, Lovren was more experienced than Quansah, but the youngsters rite of passage will not hold him back or prevent him being fundamental to future plans.

So although there are already subtle differences between Slot and Klopp in terms of style on and off the pitch, the decisiveness and determination to put the needs of the team ahead of any personal feelings of players is not one of them.

Arne and the complete performance staff will work with the guys all week and they know what they want from the game, suggests Dubbeld.

If the players are not bringing it, he will think, I must do something else because I am not messing about. I am here to win football games..
'The start of his reign included several examples of players being left in no doubt their futures were elsewhere, as striker Christian Benteke, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and centre-back Mamadou Sakho  publicly embarrassed after being sent home during Klopps first pre-season tour for lack of discipline  might testify.'

Hardly a genius to work out all 3 were not Liverpool material....
Quote from: Hazell on August 23, 2024, 09:20:19 am
I know ultimately it doesn't mean much and performances and results will dictate everything but he handled those questions well today.

Based on current evidence, he is direct when he wants to be with the media, but knows how to modulate how much information he wants out there to avoid being misquoted.
Hes clearly very self confident and comfortable in his own skin, without a smidgen of arrogance. Very direct and clear communicator. You can see why the club may have thought hes a good fit for the role. All in all, very impressive so far.
Quote
Arne Slot Dont expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps, said Slot. That is not going to be my style.
Quote from: Samie on August 23, 2024, 10:51:11 pm

good for him.  let it be a uniquely Jurgen thing.
Quote
Arne Slot on if he gets angry at HT:

I dont think it was hard, hard but I raised my voice a bit. Im not losing it in terms of throwing things through a dressing room but I can be hard and tough on them if I think its necessary but I dont think that works every week.
Quote from: bornandbRED on August 23, 2024, 12:32:09 pm
Hes clearly very self confident and comfortable in his own skin, without a smidgen of arrogance. Very direct and clear communicator. You can see why the club may have thought hes a good fit for the role. All in all, very impressive so far.

Came to say something similar to this. Hes very calm, clearly assured and doesnt care about any outside noise. Really impressed with him so far.
Love him swearing in his presser today 😂
For me the complaints about Klopp not making subs early is mostly because he was here that long and thats things every teams fans say (along with we don't make the most of corners). Let's not forget all the games we turned it around in. That was literally Klopp's forte so not sure how him not changing games could be a thing levelled at him.

If hes here for years which hopefully he will be, I'm sure there will be plenty of games we're not playing well where Slot tries to stick with it. Especially if its a group of players that won the lot for him like they did for Klopp...
Doesnt half come across well. Even better than Klopp when answering questions imo. Love Klopp obviously. But really impressed by Slot. Type of fella that ya parents would ask aboot cos hes that nice lad whos always polite
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:33:07 am
Doesnt half come across well. Even better than Klopp when answering questions imo. Love Klopp obviously. But really impressed by Slot. Type of fella that ya parents would ask aboot cos hes that nice lad whos always polite

That is so me.

 Its like youve known me all my life. Though you did miss-out the bit about my modesty and compassion, P.

Blushing here.
Why did we sign Benteke? Bit mad.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:03:31 am
Why did we sign Benteke? Bit mad.

Compromise signing for Rodgers because the transfer committee bought Firmino
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:54:53 am
That is so me.

 Its like youve known me all my life. Though you did miss-out the bit about my modesty and compassion, P.

Blushing here.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:03:31 am
Why did we sign Benteke? Bit mad.

Please dont set the donkey off and get this topic going in another thread  :hally
https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11669/13201954/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-tells-jamie-carragher-he-wants-better-risk-and-reward-style-than-under-jurgen-klopp

Quote
Liverpool boss Arne Slot tells Jamie Carragher he wants better 'risk and reward' style than under Jurgen Klopp

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has told Sky Sports he wants his players to judge the "risk and reward" of situations better than under predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman has already said he wants to implement more of a possession game at Anfield than in recent years, and will get the first chance to showcase that to the home faithful when they face Brentford live on Super Sunday this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher labelled some of their play from the opening-weekend win at Ipswich as "out of this world", with Andy Robertson cutting inside Virgil van Dijk to play at centre-back and a silky first goal from Diogo Jota.

And asked directly by Carragher about the differences between his side and Klopp's, in a sit-down interview to be shown ahead of Sunday's game, he pointed to some specific improvements he would like to see under his new regime.

"Liverpool used every moment they could to play the ball in behind [before]", he said. "That meant that the game was sometimes a bit open, especially in the last period of Jurgen. Sometimes I tell the players to get a better judgement in risk and reward.

"So if you can put some balls in front of the goalkeeper, please try and do so if not, it's also a good idea to keep the ball but I'm sure if Jurgen was in the room now he'd say he'd want to keep the ball once in a while too. In general, I see that still some players are trying to play the difficult ball which doesn't get the reward for the risk they take.

"I believe the one reasons why the players buy in [to my work] is that the differences are not that big. There are only small differences between Jurgen and me and the general idea of how we want to play football is quite similar."

Contract rumours continue to circulate regarding the futures of Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and when asked Slot put the emphasis on the trio to decide their own destiny - but only if they play well enough first.

"The only thing I can do is get the best out of them," he said. "If we bring the best out of them and they perform really well then it's up to them if they want to sign and us if we give them a new contract.

"The main thing for all of them, if you're out of contract or not, is to get the best performance as possible and there is where I should and will help them with my staff, to bring out the best of them. Until now it's been nothing but positive.

"Mo came back really strong in terms of physique, Virgil as well, Trent did the same and they brought in good performances against Ipswich which was only the first game. My main focus is on Brentford and not on contract extensions."

Slot will get his first taste of the famous Anfield atmosphere from the home dugout against Brentford, and is already anticipating the roar of the Kop to inspire his players to keep up their perfect start to the season following last weekend's win at Portman Road.

"That's one of the things you want as a manager is to make the fans love to see your team play," he added. "If the fans see that we play a style that they like to see then they will be much more positive. If they're really positive that will really help the team as well.

"Normally, at most clubs it starts off with the players putting in a lot of work rate with real intensity and then the fans go behind it. Sometimes you see the opposite way and it starts with the fans and then the players come.

"I'm hoping and expecting [the fans to do a job] because if you come here people talk about the fans and how special it is. We need to show up, better than we did in the first half against Ipswich."
We are in the midst of seeing something very rare in top level football with Arne at the start of the 24/25 season. It is all the stars aligning for a new manager. Do you remember the old stat cliche we said of Klopp about having his best 11 only play the once in his 8 seasons here?. It was some non league game against Tottenham in central Spain, and the outcome was alright, Hendo got a new footrest for the plane home. Despite the paucity of signings so far, there is no escaping that Klopp left behind a healthy squad when he chose to leave the club instead of being pushed. So what is this alignment?. It's the same bunch of lads being even healthier as they returned from summer tournaments uninjured. We have never to my knowledge had such depth that good players are not in the squad. A lot can change in a week, especially when it's the last week of the transfer window, and he can make me look an idiot if we get unexpectedly thumped at home by Brentford tomorrow. But to me he is looking more Bob Paisley than anything else, getting to make a good thing even better by carrying on the finessing. I am really curious to know if we might sense something sinking in to his mind when he experiences Anfield properly tomorrow. May the stars continue to align for him on a regular basis.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:54:53 am
That is so me.

 Its like youve known me all my life. Though you did miss-out the bit about my modesty and compassion, P.

Blushing here.
Aww xx

 ;D
Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

"A lot of things changed since we left. But the only concern for me was, will they get a good coach? Liverpool was early and Liverpool got a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot."

Quote
Klopp on Slot:

"you can see he is a very good coach and the team, I know now better than most, is a really good squad, is a really good team. So it'll work out really well."

Quote
Klopp:

"When I saw the games, that's why I watched it, not to think, oh, how does it look? The work he did was obvious, the ideas obvious. And that's the best you can say about the coach."
Good to know Klopp is still such a classy human being.
Quote from: Frenchie on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vB-lh06FtE
8 fucking weeks and the c*nt is now fully recharged and ready to go!.Ready to, fucking, go!


The lying bastard.


Hell be managing again by the end of the year. Hes dead to me.
Quote
Alisson on Arne Slot:

He is a really nice person, a family guy, a family man with a lot of conviction in his ideas of what he wants from the players and the team and what he wants to achieve. His goals are for greatness, great things at the club. The same as mine.
He impresses me evertime so far. Now smash Brentford with those short passes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4vi4xOdqxI

good interview with Slot.

was interesting his explanation about the fullbacks being narrow.
