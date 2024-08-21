We are in the midst of seeing something very rare in top level football with Arne at the start of the 24/25 season. It is all the stars aligning for a new manager. Do you remember the old stat cliche we said of Klopp about having his best 11 only play the once in his 8 seasons here?. It was some non league game against Tottenham in central Spain, and the outcome was alright, Hendo got a new footrest for the plane home. Despite the paucity of signings so far, there is no escaping that Klopp left behind a healthy squad when he chose to leave the club instead of being pushed. So what is this alignment?. It's the same bunch of lads being even healthier as they returned from summer tournaments uninjured. We have never to my knowledge had such depth that good players are not in the squad. A lot can change in a week, especially when it's the last week of the transfer window, and he can make me look an idiot if we get unexpectedly thumped at home by Brentford tomorrow. But to me he is looking more Bob Paisley than anything else, getting to make a good thing even better by carrying on the finessing. I am really curious to know if we might sense something sinking in to his mind when he experiences Anfield properly tomorrow. May the stars continue to align for him on a regular basis.