So far theres a lot to like from Arne. Did well with the team so far, perfect in conferences and his sight on the games and the players perf are spot on.

Hes not here to chill and relax and enjoy the advantages of coaching one of the top clubs in the world. Hes here to win and get the best out of everyone.
Much has been made of Slot's more controlled style of play.  I think many of us absolutely welcome that considering our defensive frailties of the past few years.

But at the end of the day, if you're going to succeed at Liverpool then you have to be adaptable. Its not like Klopp's Liverpool team was a copy of his Dortmund one even if the same principles underpinned them both  We have the players to go more direct when we need to so great to see hes not afraid to utilise that.

Quote
During the break, Slot told his players to focus on winning duels and playing balls in behind, because of Ipswichs man-to-man approach. There was also the moment we showed them during half-time that if a team plays all over the pitch one-versus-one, dont play the ball short constantly, said Slot. If you have those kinds of attackers, play them and then fight for it.

Great stuff from the new boss
Quote from: Big Swifty on Yesterday at 06:56:14 pm
He's willing to sacrifice our love

:(

You never take advice, someday you'll pay the price...I know.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:24:02 pm
Imagine if he did? We'd get our own fans and rivals taking the piss that he's trying to be Kloppo.  ;D
Exactamundo.
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
You never take advice, someday you'll pay the price...I know.


Come on  surely youve seen it before, it happens all the time 😉
Quote from: Djimi_Case on Yesterday at 08:47:03 pm

Come on  surely youve seen it before, it happens all the time 😉
Slot seems so calm and collective so far to me, in fact he seems as cold as ice, but in a cool way.   ;)
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm
I can see why the club chose Slot. He's self-assured, which you'd have to be taking over from Klopp.

yeah its definitely his own man, hes not trying to say something iconic like Brendan every time hes in front of the camera, hes totally comfortable in his own skin and calls it like he sees it, people will take to him because hes authentic and consistent
I absolutely love how he reacted the 2nd half. Very good manager.
I'm all in on the Arne bandwagon!
Almost regal

IMG-2098" border="0

Lord Snooty eat ya heart out
Sucking in the belly. Nice.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:04:43 am
Almost regal

IMG-2098" border="0

Lord Snooty eat ya heart out

Has a haunting quality.
Looks like hes farting if you ask me
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:22:51 am
Looks like hes farting if you ask me

Does it look like he is farting?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:24:22 am
Does it look like he is farting?
Thanks for asking. :)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
Slot seems so calm and collective so far to me, in fact he seems as cold as ice, but in a cool way.   ;)

There's something pretty unflappable about him. We'll see how that bears out over time with the myriad pressures and anger triggers he will experience, of course. But there's something about his manner (combined with other things of course) that invites confidence.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:32:01 am
Thanks for asking. :)

Maybe it wasn't a belly so much as bloating...
Im sorry but thats terrible  ::)
I like him.
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Today at 04:08:39 am
Im sorry but thats terrible  ::)

Why?
Soft exterior but a pair of killer eyes.

Arne the Assassin
A little something different. (but more if the same really..)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tQ-yZE3x4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tQ-yZE3x4Q</a>
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:02:54 pm
Feyenoord fans saying he rarley did that with them and they love him to bits.  He's more Rafa than Jurgen.

See I don't think that. He is blunt with his answers and hard to please but still very personable and friendly. His TNT interview while maticulous about what he wants improved was still full of laughing, jokes, and genuine enjoyment for what he saw in that second half.

I get the feeling he will be something of an open book - what you see is what you get and what he says is what he thinks without filter, both positive and negative comments
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:06:52 pm
See I don't think that. He is blunt with his answers and hard to please but still very personable and friendly. His TNT interview while maticulous about what he wants improved was still full of laughing, jokes, and genuine enjoyment for what he saw in that second half.

I get the feeling he will be something of an open book - what you see is what you get and what he says is what he thinks without filter, both positive and negative comments

Agree. I think he's just very honest. When you ask him a question, you'll get an answer.


Think people are so used to the constant lies and bullshitting, they don't really understand that anymore.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:43:56 pm
Agree. I think he's just very honest. When you ask him a question, you'll get an answer.


Think people are so used to the constant lies and bullshitting, they don't really understand that anymore.


This.

Knowing the Dutch as I do they are blunt to a fault...but honest and in time this may rub people up the wrong way when a few home truths are spoken...how the players....and to be honest fans and media respond to that will be telling.....One day Slot will call out the media for their bullshit and they wont like that.

Funny enough Dutch TV asked home after the game, was he 'Proud' he achieved becoming Liverpool manager, he simply said ' No ( as in its not about me)......Ive got a job to do here and achieve things'
He scored 100 goals in his career.

https://x.com/i/status/1825496942819819629

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:06:52 pm
See I don't think that. He is blunt with his answers and hard to please but still very personable and friendly. His TNT interview while maticulous about what he wants improved was still full of laughing, jokes, and genuine enjoyment for what he saw in that second half.

I get the feeling he will be something of an open book - what you see is what you get and what he says is what he thinks without filter, both positive and negative comments

That definitely came across in his introduction day, treated every member of staff at the AXA like they were first team players.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:49:19 pm
He scored 100 goals in his career.

https://x.com/i/status/1825496942819819629

Spoiler
Slot has hair in this video
[close]
Wow- the skill on him!
He's been quietly impressive so far, deftly avoiding hyperbolic narratives and just focused on the job he's been hired for.

People are comparing him to Rafa and I get where they're coming from, but for me he's somewhere between Rafa and Klopp - Rafa was an excellent manager/tactician but he was too cold/clinical at times - e.g. Gerrard looking to leave after the first season as he didn't think he was wanted. I'll love Klopp forever and he was a huge motivator and father figure to the players; perhaps to a fault at times though? Between the two I'd much prefer how Klopp passionately celebrated moments rather than Rafa going back to his shopping list :lmao

Slot's clearly got tactical nous, can put his arm around a player but then doesn't appear to have any issue with letting them know when they're not delivering. It's a fine balance and he needs to be careful not to create disharmony in the group with disgruntled players, something Klopp was always careful with in how he selected and nurtured players...perhaps we were TOO nice as a team in recent times though?!  :o

While there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road I'm excited to see how the season unfolds after that second half in particular; some simply scintillating football on show :scarf
Very much just reiterating that - "I'm just the Head Coach".
He must find it funny, perhaps uncomfortable at how people see his role. This "manager" stuff is prolly distracting. :D

Just wait, Arne.. give it a few seasons until you're settled in and have gained more trust and hence- a bit more control. You'd have no issue being "the Manager"!  :D
(unlike a certain other Dutch manager who had no problem swinging his weight around from day one! ;D )
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:06:57 am
Why?

It was said in jest - but that's an awkward pose
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
Slot seems so calm and collective so far to me, in fact he seems as cold as ice, but in a cool way.   ;)

Yeah, he seems laser-focused to me. He wants to impress and he wants to win, and he's his own man. Very solid signs so far.
A good video on Slot ball

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eIQ6Qx8nTQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eIQ6Qx8nTQ4</a>
