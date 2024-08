Quote

During the break, Slot told his players to focus on winning duels and playing balls in behind, because of Ipswich’s man-to-man approach. “There was also the moment we showed them during half-time that if a team plays all over the pitch one-versus-one, don’t play the ball short constantly,” said Slot. “If you have those kinds of attackers, play them and then fight for it.”

Much has been made of Slot's more controlled style of play. I think many of us absolutely welcome that considering our defensive frailties of the past few years.But at the end of the day, if you're going to succeed at Liverpool then you have to be adaptable. Its not like Klopp's Liverpool team was a copy of his Dortmund one even if the same principles underpinned them both We have the players to go more direct when we need to so great to see hes not afraid to utilise that.Great stuff from the new boss