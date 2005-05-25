« previous next »
Topic: Arne Slot

Qston

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2440 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:24:42 am
ChatGPT spot on as always.

Happy to offer my wide ranging services anytime Hazell
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Skrtelonparole

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2441 on: Today at 10:24:59 am
Very impressed by Arne. Calls it exactly as he sees it. If any player can't stomach it because of their ego's, I'm happy to see them out of the club. that said, hopefully Quansah reacts in the right way and will want to improve and impress to get another chance.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2442 on: Today at 10:36:26 am
Early days but I do like the philosopher behind getting him in. His style doesn't require wholesale changes from Klopp. Obviously he will still need his players but I think he will do well with what he has.



Hazell

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2443 on: Today at 10:38:54 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:32:41 am
Happy to offer my wide ranging services anytime Hazell

;D
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Red_Mist

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2444 on: Today at 10:50:16 am
Red_Mist

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2445 on: Today at 10:58:18 am
I like Slots Liverpool and Arne himself. No point comparing him to the previous legend, who was a one of a kind, but Im excited to see how he can potentially improve an already brilliant set of players. So far he feels professional, serious, focused and I reckon hes already trying to toughen up that occasional soft underbelly weve suffered from. Im all for a ruthless streak, and making us a harder team to play against, harder in both senses of the word.
mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:59:48 am
Pretty much as expected to be honest, more controlled and measured.

But we'll still play a long ball, I thought we controlled the game yesterday as good as game in recent memory.

They only had 1 chance from a set piece from memory.
S

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2447 on: Today at 11:06:33 am
Seems very measured and honest in what he says. Thought that was a really interesting post match interview.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2448 on: Today at 11:11:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?


Just been reading Big Beacon by Alan Partridge and Alan is quite complimentary about him so read into that what you will.
JC the Messiah

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2449 on: Today at 11:55:25 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 10:36:26 am
Early days but I do like the philosopher behind getting him in. His style doesn't require wholesale changes from Klopp. Obviously he will still need his players but I think he will do well with what he has.





Was it Socrates?
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

John C

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2450 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm
Everyone will remember last season, particularly the spell before Christmas. We barely had a decent 45 minutes, we played pretty shit in a lot of our games despite being able to mount a title challenge for a period.
Yesterdays first half was exactly the same.
Chatting to my lad & daughters bf I mentioned Rafa's subs were generally on 65, sometimes Jurgens were 75 or as late as 80 and I was wondering how long Arne would give it before making a change so I was extremely encouraged by how decisive he was at half time. It wasn't what I expected but it worked extremely favourable.

There's a lot of football to play but Arne seems to be an authoritative person, I think we'll do well with him.
UTFR.
JRed

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2451 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:35:12 pm
Everyone will remember last season, particularly the spell before Christmas. We barely had a decent 45 minutes, we played pretty shit in a lot of our games despite being able to mount a title challenge for a period.
Yesterdays first half was exactly the same.
Chatting to my lad & daughters bf I mentioned Rafa's subs were generally on 65, sometimes Jurgens were 75 or as late as 80 and I was wondering how long Arne would give it before making a change so I was extremely encouraged by how decisive he was at half time. It wasn't what I expected but it worked extremely favourable.

There's a lot of football to play but Arne seems to be an authoritative person, I think we'll do well with him.
UTFR.
I mentioned that yesterday. Quite often, when weve had a shit first half, you would know it was likely to be more of the same until about 65 mins when the subs came on.
Very decisive from Arne to change things at half time.
Very encouraging.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:55:25 am
Was it Socrates?

That's a good one  ;D
vblfc

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2453 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm
Slot gives off his own vibe. He is doing some impact actions pretty fast. First impressions are important and are positive (even though I suppose we are biased). I note that he is very complementary of the squad Klopp has left , but also seems to be his own man doing it his own way. Good.
As a contrast - When Whiskey Nose hired Moysie to replace him,  he almost immediately seemed sheepish and out of his depth, with the old man sitting in the stands reinforcing the end of the last era.
Slot has a bit of different feel about him. Get the feeling he is just finding his way. I saw some people noting he went straight down the tunnel yesterday. I think he will work out his own way to engage the crowd, in his own time.  Its going to be different, but I think thats all good for now - great start.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2454 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:35:12 pm
Everyone will remember last season, particularly the spell before Christmas. We barely had a decent 45 minutes, we played pretty shit in a lot of our games despite being able to mount a title challenge for a period.
Yesterdays first half was exactly the same.
Chatting to my lad & daughters bf I mentioned Rafa's subs were generally on 65, sometimes Jurgens were 75 or as late as 80 and I was wondering how long Arne would give it before making a change so I was extremely encouraged by how decisive he was at half time. It wasn't what I expected but it worked extremely favourable.

There's a lot of football to play but Arne seems to be an authoritative person, I think we'll do well with him.
UTFR.
Up The Far Right?

Thought better of you John
na fir dearg

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2455 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:56:54 pm
Slot gives off his own vibe. He is doing some impact actions pretty fast. First impressions are important and are positive (even though I suppose we are biased). I note that he is very complementary of the squad Klopp has left , but also seems to be his own man doing it his own way. Good.
As a contrast - When Whiskey Nose hired Moysie to replace him,  he almost immediately seemed sheepish and out of his depth, with the old man sitting in the stands reinforcing the end of the last era.
Slot has a bit of different feel about him. Get the feeling he is just finding his way. I saw some people noting he went straight down the tunnel yesterday. I think he will work out his own way to engage the crowd, in his own time.  Its going to be different, but I think thats all good for now - great start.

yeah I kinda like that he just left for the dressing room at full time, 3 points against Ipswich, no big deal - the post match celebrations will come in time
afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2456 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:55:25 am
Was it Socrates?

Slot has given us a rubric to Plato...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

disgraced cake

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2457 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm
One thing I'm keen to see this season is better 1st halves. I don't think it was ever going to be easy yesterday on Ipswich's return but it stunk of many an opening half under Klopp in the last couple of years. Maybe there's a belief in the team after so many great comebacks and late winners that we'll do it in the 2nd half but if we come out like that on the regular it will land us in a bit of trouble.

Last season I'd love to know how many shots we averaged in the 1st half compared to the 2nd. I reckon it'd surprise a lot of people.

Also hoping scoring the first goal is a regular occurrence too. We're very hard to beat once we go ahead.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2458 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm
I thought Slot pretty much scrapped the plan at half time and 'went back' to the Klopp model the players were used to. I'm not saying this will be permanent - it won't be - but it was time for desperate measures after an awful first half and Slot took them.

Ipswich had clearly done their homework and realised that Slot's new Liverpool played narrowly at the back when they had the ball and built almost exclusively through the middle. Trent-Quansah-Virg-Robbo could have practically held hands so close to each other were they positioned. And so Ipswich faced our four defenders with a front four when we had the ball. That meant 8 players occupying a narrow rectangle of field, 9 if you include Gravenberch who tried to find a pocket of space to receive a pass. Did he get one? I don't recall. If he did he wasn't able to turn with the ball. It went straight back, usually to the goalie. In the end the defenders kept running out of options and launching it long, usually to Salah.

In the second half everything was different. Sure, Ipswich ran out of puff but that wasn't the main reason why Liverpool dominated. What was immediately noticeable is that the gap between Virgil and his fellow centre back increased massively when we had the ball. Konate practically became the right back. The 'V' between Alisson and his two centre backs became huge where it had been tiny. Trent pushed forward into a more familiar role - either staying wide as a wing back or even coming into central midfield as he did under Klopp. Meanwhile alll attempts by the centre backs at finding Gravenberch were abandoned. We started to go round Ipswich, not through them. Nothing like this had happened in the pre-season games. But it worked magnificently. The players looked very comfortable.

It suited Gravenberch the most. He started to receive the ball from a more advanced Trent and no longer had to turn his man. Often he was in oceans of space, ahead of the Ipswich attack and he used his best skill - ie running with the ball into inviting gaps in front of him - with increasing elan. I thought Ipswich might have to adapt and play a low block, but they failed to readjust. It meant easy pickings for our superb attack who were now getting the ball at their feet or running in behind to receive Trent's wonderful passes. The only disappointment was that we didn't;t score 4 or 5.

I'll be interested to see how Slot sets his team up v Brentford. The best thing yesterday is that he's clearly not a slave to a single system. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Samie

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2459 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1825108763587575844

Quote
Liverpool had a new coffee bar built inside the players' entrance at the AXA this summer to encourage them to relax and socialise together outside of training.
wemmick

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2460 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:31 pm
I thought Slot pretty much scrapped the plan at half time and 'went back' to the Klopp model the players were used to. I'm not saying this will be permanent - it won't be - but it was time for desperate measures after an awful first half and Slot took them.

Ipswich had clearly done their homework and realised that Slot's new Liverpool played narrowly at the back when they had the ball and built almost exclusively through the middle. Trent-Quansah-Virg-Robbo could have practically held hands so close to each other were they positioned. And so Ipswich faced our four defenders with a front four when we had the ball. That meant 8 players occupying a narrow rectangle of field, 9 if you include Gravenberch who tried to find a pocket of space to receive a pass. Did he get one? I don't recall. If he did he wasn't able to turn with the ball. It went straight back, usually to the goalie. In the end the defenders kept running out of options and launching it long, usually to Salah.

In the second half everything was different. Sure, Ipswich ran out of puff but that wasn't the main reason why Liverpool dominated. What was immediately noticeable is that the gap between Virgil and his fellow centre back increased massively when we had the ball. Konate practically became the right back. The 'V' between Alisson and his two centre backs became huge where it had been tiny. Trent pushed forward into a more familiar role - either staying wide as a wing back or even coming into central midfield as he did under Klopp. Meanwhile alll attempts by the centre backs at finding Gravenberch were abandoned. We started to go round Ipswich, not through them. Nothing like this had happened in the pre-season games. But it worked magnificently. The players looked very comfortable.

It suited Gravenberch the most. He started to receive the ball from a more advanced Trent and no longer had to turn his man. Often he was in oceans of space, ahead of the Ipswich attack and he used his best skill - ie running with the ball into inviting gaps in front of him - with increasing elan. I thought Ipswich might have to adapt and play a low block, but they failed to readjust. It meant easy pickings for our superb attack who were now getting the ball at their feet or running in behind to receive Trent's wonderful passes. The only disappointment was that we didn't;t score 4 or 5.

I'll be interested to see how Slot sets his team up v Brentford. The best thing yesterday is that he's clearly not a slave to a single system.

Do you think it was an adjustment to man-to-man marking? Easier to open gaps in midfield by widening the pitch.
newterp

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2461 on: Today at 03:28:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:04 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1825108763587575844


And this is why we can't afford new contracts.


But fuck - enjoy your double espresso macchiato low fat vanilla cappuccino with a touch of nutmeg.


You fucking mingebag cheapskates!!









(Am I doing it right?)
danm77

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2462 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:56:54 pm
Slot gives off his own vibe. He is doing some impact actions pretty fast. First impressions are important and are positive (even though I suppose we are biased). I note that he is very complementary of the squad Klopp has left , but also seems to be his own man doing it his own way. Good.
As a contrast - When Whiskey Nose hired Moysie to replace him,  he almost immediately seemed sheepish and out of his depth, with the old man sitting in the stands reinforcing the end of the last era.
Slot has a bit of different feel about him. Get the feeling he is just finding his way. I saw some people noting he went straight down the tunnel yesterday. I think he will work out his own way to engage the crowd, in his own time.  Its going to be different, but I think thats all good for now - great start.

I do think thats the only negative from yesterday, he should make sure he goes and applauds the travelling fans in particular.
lamonti

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2463 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:31 pm
I thought Slot pretty much scrapped the plan at half time and 'went back' to the Klopp model the players were used to. I'm not saying this will be permanent - it won't be - but it was time for desperate measures after an awful first half and Slot took them.

Ipswich had clearly done their homework and realised that Slot's new Liverpool played narrowly at the back when they had the ball and built almost exclusively through the middle. Trent-Quansah-Virg-Robbo could have practically held hands so close to each other were they positioned. And so Ipswich faced our four defenders with a front four when we had the ball. That meant 8 players occupying a narrow rectangle of field, 9 if you include Gravenberch who tried to find a pocket of space to receive a pass. Did he get one? I don't recall. If he did he wasn't able to turn with the ball. It went straight back, usually to the goalie. In the end the defenders kept running out of options and launching it long, usually to Salah.

In the second half everything was different. Sure, Ipswich ran out of puff but that wasn't the main reason why Liverpool dominated. What was immediately noticeable is that the gap between Virgil and his fellow centre back increased massively when we had the ball. Konate practically became the right back. The 'V' between Alisson and his two centre backs became huge where it had been tiny. Trent pushed forward into a more familiar role - either staying wide as a wing back or even coming into central midfield as he did under Klopp. Meanwhile alll attempts by the centre backs at finding Gravenberch were abandoned. We started to go round Ipswich, not through them. Nothing like this had happened in the pre-season games. But it worked magnificently. The players looked very comfortable.

It suited Gravenberch the most. He started to receive the ball from a more advanced Trent and no longer had to turn his man. Often he was in oceans of space, ahead of the Ipswich attack and he used his best skill - ie running with the ball into inviting gaps in front of him - with increasing elan. I thought Ipswich might have to adapt and play a low block, but they failed to readjust. It meant easy pickings for our superb attack who were now getting the ball at their feet or running in behind to receive Trent's wonderful passes. The only disappointment was that we didn't;t score 4 or 5.

I'll be interested to see how Slot sets his team up v Brentford. The best thing yesterday is that he's clearly not a slave to a single system. 

Interesting. The right CB / Trent arrangement in the second half was definitely more like the first half of last season once Konate came on and it definitely helped stretch them, but then I could barely see how much Trent had actually come into the midfield in the first half becauase the camera angle is so bad at Portman Road, and so much of the pitch is out of shot. I did think that something similar happened in the Sevilla friendly to some extent (i.e. Trent was wider first half and more central in the second half), but to some extent I think the fact that it's more in the foreground of every shot when we're attacking left-to-right that it seems like it's happening more.

I also thought that Szobo drift much wider right in the second half to make passing options around them. Seeing as they were going man-for-man it makes sense to stretch the pitch and create spaces rather than compress it.

I thought Gravenberch did get a few short passes from VVD in the first half that he was able to turn on, but from a static set-up (e.g. a goal kick) we looked unable to make the space to find those passes, and then lost the nerve for doing it.

Overall like you said it's good to see someone who is look for solutions rather than systems.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #2464 on: Today at 03:47:37 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Do you think it was an adjustment to man-to-man marking? Easier to open gaps in midfield by widening the pitch.

Maybe he wasn't expecting Ipswich to be so adventurous in the press. But I think it was also a reaction to the failure of the Liverpool defence and Gravenberch to combat this. Let's face it, there will be better teams than Ipswich who try and press us high and who also set up narrowly when we do to clog midfield. The idea of playing narrowly and through the middle is that, if it works, the team accesses the attack very quickly indeed. I'm sure that's what Slot wanted us to do from the off. But it showed absolutely no signs of working in the first half.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
