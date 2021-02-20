the first half was pretty much a carbon copy of every away game we struggled in under klopp, right down to the fact it was a 12:30 kick off. In the second half I don't remember ever seeing us play so many through balls through the middle. Trent and Gravenberch in particular were outstanding at it, Szoboslai too. I'd saybthat was the main difference that I noticed.



I would say the major difference was that we didn't concede first in the opening half. First half was very reminiscent of last season. We struggled to play out from the back and just couldn't play through them. The only occasions we looked dangerous first half was when we went long to Salah and Diaz. That only worked though because Salah ahead the full back on toast. The biggest worry first half is that we lost far too many personal battles and they dominated the midfield. First half the midfield contested 14 ground duels and only won 4.A massive amount of credit to Slot for the changes. He hooked Quansah who couldn't cope with Delap and we were far more physical. The major difference for me was that Gravenberch stayed a bit higher and we started to play through them. Gravenberch summed up the change in aggression. First half he won 2 of 7 duels, 2nd half he won 3 of 4. That was one of our biggest issues last season losing duels in the first half of games.I think Slot would have been disappointed with the lack of physicality first half but happier with the second half. The major thing is we need to find a way of playing out from the keeper. Grav for me is much better when he starts higher and runs into space to receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks. Ideally we buy a first pivot and Grav is the 2nd pivot. If not then instead of Grav dropping so deep we may need to rotate the pivots with Grav, Macca and Szobo rotating into the deepest receiving position.