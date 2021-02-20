« previous next »
Offline Zlen

Re: Arne Slot
Has a ruthless streak.
Nice.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arne Slot
Well done boss. A superb start and I loved that post match interview. Like Klopp, he can be brutally honest but then give you a big smile. I'm sure Quansah in particular will feel a bit stung but ultimately determined to learn and improve.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm
Am I the only one that couldnt tell. The difference between the tactics of this team vs Klopps?  There is very little contrast like the ones we see between Houllirr vs Rafa, and Rogers vs Klopp .

First half is a slow Klopp team and second half a good Klopp team. That is the what it looks like to me.


the first half was pretty much a carbon copy of every away game we struggled in under klopp, right down to the fact it was a 12:30 kick off. In the second half I don't remember ever seeing us play so many through balls through the middle. Trent and Gravenberch in particular were outstanding at it, Szoboslai too. I'd saybthat was the main difference that I noticed.
Offline SenorGarcia

Re: Arne Slot
Ive been nothing but impressed by Arne since hes taken the helm. Put the transfer issues aside and granted its early days but the football Ive seen us playing in preseason, the second half today and the general way he carries himself has been a pleasant surprise.

Wasnt sure my motivation for the new season would be up given the way football has been heading in recent years and Jürgens departure, but I think theres a lot to be excited for over the next period with Slot in charge. You can see the tactical tweaks and his ambition for our style of play, and a willingness to adjust as the game plays out. I think the big personalities of the team have bought into his management already and it will be interesting see us grow as a team over the season.

Clearly not the finished article and he does need some help from the higher ups in my opinion, but yes, everything up to this point has been quietly impressive.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:20:43 pm
the first half was pretty much a carbon copy of every away game we struggled in under klopp, right down to the fact it was a 12:30 kick off. In the second half I don't remember ever seeing us play so many through balls through the middle. Trent and Gravenberch in particular were outstanding at it, Szoboslai too. I'd saybthat was the main difference that I noticed.

I would say the major difference was that we didn't concede first in the opening half. First half was very reminiscent of last season. We struggled to play out from the back and just couldn't play through them. The only occasions we looked dangerous first half was when we went long to Salah and Diaz. That only worked though because Salah ahead the full back on toast. The biggest worry first half is that we lost far too many personal battles and they dominated the midfield. First half the midfield contested 14 ground duels and only won 4.

A massive amount of credit to Slot for the changes. He hooked Quansah who couldn't cope with Delap and we were far more physical. The major difference for me was that Gravenberch stayed a bit higher and we started to play through them. Gravenberch summed up the change in aggression. First half he won 2 of 7 duels, 2nd half he won 3 of 4. That was one of our biggest issues last season losing duels in the first half of games.

I think Slot would have been disappointed with the lack of physicality first half but happier with the second half. The major thing is we need to find a way of playing out from the keeper. Grav for me is much better when he starts higher and runs into space to receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks. Ideally we buy a first pivot and Grav is the 2nd pivot. If not then instead of Grav dropping so deep we may need to rotate the pivots with Grav, Macca and Szobo rotating into the deepest receiving position.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I would say the major difference was that we didn't concede first in the opening half. First half was very reminiscent of last season. We struggled to play out from the back and just couldn't play through them. The only occasions we looked dangerous first half was when we went long to Salah and Diaz. That only worked though because Salah ahead the full back on toast. The biggest worry first half is that we lost far too many personal battles and they dominated the midfield. First half the midfield contested 14 ground duels and only won 4.

A massive amount of credit to Slot for the changes. He hooked Quansah who couldn't cope with Delap and we were far more physical. The major difference for me was that Gravenberch stayed a bit higher and we started to play through them. Gravenberch summed up the change in aggression. First half he won 2 of 7 duels, 2nd half he won 3 of 4. That was one of our biggest issues last season losing duels in the first half of games.

I think Slot would have been disappointed with the lack of physicality first half but happier with the second half. The major thing is we need to find a way of playing out from the keeper. Grav for me is much better when he starts higher and runs into space to receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks. Ideally we buy a first pivot and Grav is the 2nd pivot. If not then instead of Grav dropping so deep we may need to rotate the pivots with Grav, Macca and Szobo rotating into the deepest receiving position.
Agree paticularly on your final point about needing to play through the press better. It was one of our biggest problems under Jurgen, for a team that loves to press we were never much good at playing through one ourselves. Not to criticise the former boss of course because we had very few weaknesses for such a long time. But that was definitely one of them and it was during the first half today as well.
Offline philboooo

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 03:43:04 pm
I'm not sure how I feel about telegraphing to the rest of the PL that one of our young talented CB's can be targeted with aerial balls. I know that PL coaches already know, but to emphasise it...

If only there was some way they could work together to improve his performance between matches. But obviously that's impossible, so Quansah is destined to always play exactly like he did in the first half.

/s
Offline mattD

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
Has a ruthless streak.
Nice.

He's a hard man to please. He could be forgiven like every new manager to the league with a distinct philosophy that 'this is a project' but he's too ruthless for that which is fantastic to see.

Utterly critical with the first half performance, despite us not being threatened in any way. Haven't seen that level of critical analysis from a manager since Rafa. I think he's got the man management skills to be able to communicate that to motivate the players to do better though, in a way that the previous generation of managers like Rafa were unable to do.

That said, if the owners and recruitment can't suitably back him, then it's an absolute disgraceful way to treat the new man. Yes, he doesn't have the authority of Klopp that his success brought, but respecting the managers style of play and going some way to actually supporting that by obtaining the right players would be a prerequisite for any incoming manager with a distinct style of play.

The fact they haven't even bothered sussing out the number six conundrum which is vital to Slot's preferred style of play, and making an arse of themselves with no contingencies, is nigh on disrespectful.
Offline MartinSkrtelsBasement

Re: Arne Slot
Looked so much better defending the transitions and counters. Thought Trent defended really well and then set the tone with his passing 2nd half.

Salah looks fresh, Jota at his best, and Gravenberch really silky, bossed it when the tenpo/pressing slowed.

Good start!
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
If only there was some way they could work together to improve his performance between matches. But obviously that's impossible, so Quansah is destined to always play exactly like he did in the first half.

/s

You mean something like practicing your craft and seeing if you can improve yourself?

Crazy thought that. 
Offline JRed

Re: Arne Slot
Liked Arne making the change at half time, rather than waiting for 60 mins. Refreshing.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
after Ibou came on, did Ipswich play as many long high balls? 

I honestly can't recall.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Arne Slot
Hes very different to klopp when it comes to press conference. Klopp would never publicly criticise his players in front of the cameras. Itll be interesting to see how the players react to public criticism because a lot of them are probably not used to it.

I like the approach. He seems like he demands near perfection every week and anything less just isnt enough. He also doesnt like talking about players individually but more collectively
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm
Hes very different to klopp when it comes to press conference. Klopp would never publicly criticise his players in front of the cameras. Itll be interesting to see how the players react to public criticism because a lot of them are probably not used to it.

I like the approach. He seems like he demands near perfection every week and anything less just isnt enough. He also doesnt like talking about players individually but more collectively
to be honest I see it as it might be viewed as "implied criticism" - but really don't think it was "public criticism" of a player.

to me he simply pointed out that he'd seen a needed improvement, and he put it in place. 

remember when Klopp yanked Lovren off vs Spurs?  that was a LOT more like "public criticism".
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
If only there was some way they could work together to improve his performance between matches. But obviously that's impossible, so Quansah is destined to always play exactly like he did in the first half.

/s
Did I say otherwise? I am saying I am surprised the coach would say something like that about a player in public.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Arne Slot
Really enjoyed his post-match interview on TNT, particularly because he identified exactly what our issues and strenghts were in the game. The first half wasn't terrible, but we were getting the basics wrongs ie not winning our duels. The second half our quality showed, and we played some good football.
Offline philboooo

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:36:35 pm
Did I say otherwise? I am saying I am surprised the coach would say something like that about a player in public.

We're in agreement then. 👍

Slot and Quansah will work on it in the week, it won't be a problem any more, doesn't matter what Arne said after the game.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Arne Slot
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?

Quote
On beIN SPORT: I think Slot, if he is winning games, will get away with it until October or November when he will start to lose games.
Liverpool fans do not want the brand of football he is going to serve up and thats a fact.

They like to watch Liverpool play exciting football.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?

yes, yes he has.

 
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?

Hes famously sound
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Arne Slot
He's Dutch. You ask him a question and he gives an answer. It's not criticism, it's an answer.
Offline JRed

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?
Yes.
I thought that second half was very entertaining football.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:42:51 pm
Hes famously sound
😂😂😂
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?

Barry. Really?


When his wife had cancer, he fucked his daughters  best friend.

Lovely eh?
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Arne Slot
I like the cut of Arnes jib, lets go.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
Has Richard Keys always been a dickhead?

Yes. Hes the clueless self- centered dinosaur in the pub that everyone avoids

Yet, people still quote him like he is somehow relevant. Utterly bizarre.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Arne Slot
Really like the way he speaks. 'They need to realize that 1st half was not good enough'. Absolute breath of fresh air. He's respectful for what Klopp has done and how good the players are but he is demanding more and it's great to see.Too many times over the last 2 seasons we've started really slowly, have conceded and then it's taken a 2nd half revival to overturn the performance. It came back to bite us last season and Slot knows it. We need to start games better and I think he'll demand that of the players
 
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Arne Slot
He's cold as ice
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Arne Slot
we have to be mindful that irrespective of his tremendous approach methodology and work ethic , he's doing all this for the very first time, at this level and in this place, so he's going to be under tremendous stressors. I know we all are praying for him basically and really want to cheer him on to the max, but we'll help him most if we ride out whatever mistakes he makes (and he will) with grace humour and undamaged hope.

It really looks good early. it does.

My initial concern is that he not succumb to any temptation to find a 14 or 15 and just stick with them. Even incipient Eddiehoweism would shatter us by christmas imo. The state of this fucking calendar is like nothing we've ever known for smashing players to bits.  I got thinking down that line because he made one change but not another till 75 mins so that's already flogging the horses in my mind. however, then i remembered Klopp also picked a short bench and stuck with it untill after the first international break because why not, just one game a week. For me he's probably not spun plates like this while  Klopp was the best ever at it. Not to say Slot might not nail it too here's hoping. 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Arne Slot
Have on seen the highlights as I was out today.  But the playing style and approach just looks a bit different, fresh if you like.  And its interesting.

Ive been really excited bout seeing how we will do.  Jürgen was phenomenal. But you knew the story, where it would likely go well and likely go badly.

A change is good, its new. Slot may or may nit do well (none of us really know), but the early signs are good.  Then again, early signs dont always mean a single thing.   Lets have a look at around Christmas time and then really start to analyse.
But for now, something new is fun.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Arne Slot
Getting good vibes from him. Like others have said, he's hard to please without coming across arrogant and blamey like ten Hag. The Quansah sub was ruthless but justified, Konate changed the game. We have a fresh look about us. Really enjoyed the second half.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:52:41 am
Getting good vibes from him. Like others have said, he's hard to please without coming across arrogant and blamey like ten Hag. The Quansah sub was ruthless but justified, Konate changed the game. We have a fresh look about us. Really enjoyed the second half.

Whilst not being as exuberant as Klopp. I think he is likable and charismatic in an understated way.

If you wanted to go out on a 12 hour bender then Jurgen is your man. If you wanted to talk tactics then Slot would be a good listen.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Arne Slot
Early days and I like what I see. But this is a klopp team and it's business as usual. The real tests are when we go on an inevitable dip and also when himself starts to introduce his own philosophy properly and the players he buys.



Online him_15

Re: Arne Slot
Love his ruthless action!
