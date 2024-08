Am I the only one that couldn’t tell. The difference between the tactics of this team vs Klopp’s? There is very little contrast like the ones we see between Houllirr vs Rafa, and Rogers vs Klopp .



First half is a slow Klopp team and second half a good Klopp team. That is the what it looks like to me.







the first half was pretty much a carbon copy of every away game we struggled in under klopp, right down to the fact it was a 12:30 kick off. In the second half I don't remember ever seeing us play so many through balls through the middle. Trent and Gravenberch in particular were outstanding at it, Szoboslai too. I'd saybthat was the main difference that I noticed.