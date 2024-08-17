I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.

We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.

So we are where we are.

We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.

And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.

I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.

But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.

I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.



Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.



Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.

UTFR.