Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 187970 times)

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2200 on: August 1, 2024, 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on August  1, 2024, 09:44:41 am
If the first half yesterday is anything to go by, there are going to be a lot of 'oh shit' moments this season, for good and bad.

Kelleher certainly got a few wake up calls throughout the game!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2201 on: August 1, 2024, 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: JP! on August  1, 2024, 09:59:51 am
I'm really enjoying it atm, looking forward to the new season.

Just seen bits of the matches so far and with the caveat that it's just pre-season and doesn't really matter, it probably still matters a little bit more than it has over the past 8 years. And it doesn't feel like it's going to be boring this season, for better or worse. Looking forward to it as well.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2202 on: August 1, 2024, 12:39:35 pm »
Really impressed with how we kept springing Harvey behind their midfield.  No point playing with a 10 if you can't get them on the ball, but even against a top quality pressing team like Arsenal we managed to get him running at their defence in space.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2203 on: August 1, 2024, 12:44:06 pm »


Looking promising so far, the way Slot wants us to play helps us in areas where we needed improvement and doesnt sacrifice our attacking play
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2204 on: August 1, 2024, 12:47:39 pm »
The first goal was a thing of beauty. Mo was already moving qhen Jota touched the ball. Well coordinated team goal.

Also, Harvey Elliott for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (in before I get shouted down ;))

The result is irrelevant but you can see a clear identity.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2205 on: August 1, 2024, 12:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on August  1, 2024, 09:44:41 am
If the first half yesterday is anything to go by, there are going to be a lot of 'oh shit' moments this season, for good and bad.

We really haven't been very good at playing out of the back the past few years.  We went long a lot to relieve that pressure rather than trying to play through the opposing press.  It'll take some time to get the positioning right so that we are more effective than we were last night.  Having Mac in there will certainly help but it'll be interesting to see how we improve on this throughout the early parts of the season. 
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2206 on: August 1, 2024, 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on August  1, 2024, 12:48:01 pm
We really haven't been very good at playing out of the back the past few years.  We went long a lot to relieve that pressure rather than trying to play through the opposing press.  It'll take some time to get the positioning right so that we are more effective than we were last night.  Having Mac in there will certainly help but it'll be interesting to see how we improve on this throughout the early parts of the season.
It's also debatable how many teams will actually press us that high up the pitch.  Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, maybe Chelsea.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2207 on: August 1, 2024, 01:41:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  1, 2024, 01:35:56 pm
It's also debatable how many teams will actually press us that high up the pitch.  Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, maybe Chelsea.
The aim is to get so good at it that teams don't even bother pressing us in our half. Man City get away with so much defensively because teams don't even try to press them, because they know they'll get cut open.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2208 on: August 1, 2024, 01:42:12 pm »
I'm curious to see how Virg and Ibou go playing out from the back like this. Two of the best CBs in the world and neither are poor on the ball, but it's a big change and if anything I feel like Virg has been less and less inclined to play short incisive passes as he had aged. Hopefully they take to it.

Quansah in particular looks made for Slot's approach!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2209 on: August 1, 2024, 01:49:29 pm »
Quote from: rolla on August  1, 2024, 01:42:12 pm
I'm curious to see how Virg and Ibou go playing out from the back like this. Two of the best CBs in the world and neither are poor on the ball, but it's a big change and if anything I feel like Virg has been less and less inclined to play short incisive passes as he had aged. Hopefully they take to it.

Quansah in particular looks made for Slot's approach!
but he does that because it's always been part of the tactics - go long to get Mo (usually) in behind.  has no bearing on whether he can / cannot do the short-sharp-pass thing.  we'll see.  I have every confidence Virgil and Ibou will adapt as needed.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2210 on: August 1, 2024, 01:57:06 pm »
There was a bit of the "Oh no we've got a bit of a Guardiola fanboy here" in my mind when he spoke of him in his first two interviews, but up against the worlds bestest Guardiola fanboy last night, he outmanoeuvred a stronger side for the win. Somewhere between 8 and 11 of our first choice players were missing, and our strongest players had 60% of the game at most, so taught technique won the match. Very promising.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2211 on: August 1, 2024, 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  1, 2024, 01:35:56 pm
It's also debatable how many teams will actually press us that high up the pitch.  Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, maybe Chelsea.

More teams than ever press in some way now. Bournemouth, Wolves, Brighton, Southampton, Leicester and Fulham are all examples of sides that won't just simply park the bus and hope for the best anymore.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2212 on: August 1, 2024, 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 31, 2024, 07:15:24 pm
They were score draws though, mostly. We might have been hard to beat, but we weren't that hard to score against.

Totally agree! Far, far, far too many times we went behind. Absolutely it will happen again, for sure. But last year, it happened genuinely in nearly half of our league games I think, which was a crazy statistic.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2213 on: August 1, 2024, 05:20:09 pm »
You can see what hes trying to do, just need a bit more confidence in playing out from the back BUT its important to remember how many first teamers are missing from the usual first choice defence

Elliott is going to have a great season, also love the lad but it was greattttt to see Szoboszlai looking to keep possession when he got the ball at the edge of their box instead of putting his foot through it every time
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2214 on: August 1, 2024, 06:13:53 pm »
top man mr slot

great result again last night

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2215 on: August 1, 2024, 11:38:40 pm »
Its hard to say too much from preseason, but the press looks very different - wider and more focused on shutting down passing lanes rather than forcing individual errors. Seems like a sensible evolution since even many of the weaker sides seem capable of picking out passes from the back and are less prone to making mistakes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2216 on: August 2, 2024, 01:10:11 am »
As predicted, Harvey Elliott and Szoboszlai looking like they'll be able to showcase their best qualities under Slot. It's nice to see us playing through midfield and finding space in the middle. I think we will be surprised about how much better certain players will perform under this manager.

He seems the business so far, I've liked what I've seen from him on the pitch and in front of the camera too. It's just a shame we're still missing almost our whole first XI.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2217 on: August 2, 2024, 10:33:19 am »
Really insightful deep dive video on our build up under Slot so far and how it may look in the future.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps</a>
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2218 on: August 2, 2024, 12:01:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August  2, 2024, 10:33:19 am
Really insightful deep dive video on our build up under Slot so far and how it may look in the future.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps</a>

Cheers really good this, they've taken Slot's early assesment of their 4231 and improved ;)

Interesting point that it looks like depending on which side of the pitch we are attacking the fullback joins the attack and carries inside/outside threat along with the winger but (and importantly) the fullback on the otherside sits inverted next to the pivot who is sitting so you end up with a 2 - 2 box defending the potential counter. the difference from last season being we typically let one fullback roam and invert irrespective of which side we attacked which caused us problems both in attack and defence. It's a good change if we can nail it.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2219 on: August 2, 2024, 01:16:38 pm »
He's Dutch,
He's Red,
He's got a shiny head,
Arne Slot! Arne Slot!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2220 on: August 2, 2024, 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August  2, 2024, 01:16:38 pm
He's Dutch,
He's Red,
He's got a shiny head,
Arne Slot! Arne Slot!
excellent!  :)
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2221 on: August 2, 2024, 01:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August  2, 2024, 01:16:38 pm
He's Dutch,
He's Red,
He's got a shiny head,
Arne Slot! Arne Slot!

Smooth...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2222 on: August 2, 2024, 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August  2, 2024, 10:33:19 am
Really insightful deep dive video on our build up under Slot so far and how it may look in the future.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d2gZ14HvSps</a>

cheers enjoyed listening to that, sounds like Trent might be back to the older version staying out wide when Mo has the ball.  Prefer that myself, more assists
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2223 on: August 7, 2024, 10:32:24 pm »
Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2224 on: August 7, 2024, 10:51:59 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on August  7, 2024, 10:32:24 pm
Arne Slot

I believe he's Liverpool's new head coach.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2225 on: August 8, 2024, 01:59:23 am »
Quote from: newterp on August  7, 2024, 10:51:59 pm
I believe he's Liverpool's new head coach.

And Spike Hulshoff is the First Assistant to the Head Coach...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2226 on: August 8, 2024, 02:11:03 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August  8, 2024, 01:59:23 am
And Spike Hulshoff is the First Assistant to the Head Coach...
Quote from: afc tukrish on August  2, 2024, 01:48:19 pm
Smooth...

I'll take my coat...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2227 on: August 10, 2024, 04:34:03 pm »
Enjoyed his programme notes for tomorrow and love the the last line; this fellas going to leave no stone unturned, lets hope hes got the tools to deliver success in the coming years 🙏
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2228 on: August 11, 2024, 03:19:04 pm »
Arne Slot and Liverpools academy: How will he use young players this season?

Andy Jones Aug 11, 2024

It is not just the first team entering the unknown at Liverpool this season.

The clubs academy personnel are also wondering how the youth programme fits into the wider vision of new head coach Arne Slot, after a 2023-24 campaign where young talent was given its chance like never before.

With the seniors hit by a winter injury crisis, manager Jurgen Klopp called on the youth ranks in a bid to keep his final season on track. And the kids did more than that: Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark all made key contributions in helping win the League Cup final against Chelsea, which turned out to be the clubs only piece of silverware last season. More broadly, their success underlined how Liverpool had established a defined culture which permeated the senior and academy squads.

Klopp was a believer in giving youth a chance. Trent Alexander-Arnold may have emerged as the homegrown totem in recent seasons, but 45 academy players were given first-team debuts during the Germans nine seasons as manager.

His departure in May, unsurprisingly, prompted questions about whether that emphasis would be maintained under the new regime. But Slots appointment should assuage those concerns: the Dutchmans desire to put faith in and develop young talent was a key reason he topped Liverpools list when searching for Klopps replacement.

The Athletic has spoken to a range of coaches who have worked with Slot in his native Netherlands, and those currently at Liverpool, to build a picture of how the clubs academy could function under his stewardship.

One of the features of Slots managerial style is his insistence on treating players equally  regardless of their age.

The 45-year-old is a hands-on coach and very detailed about collective and individual development, and those who have worked with him highlight his communication skills and his consistent level of positive engagement with every player. Individual plans are formulated to help development, and Slot keeps track of their progress.

He likes developing young players, but not only them  all of the players, says Go Ahead Eagles assistant manager Dennis van der Ree, who worked with Slot during his time at Dutch side SC Cambuur. It doesnt matter who you are, he tries to make people better.

Slot and Van der Ree formed part of Henk de Jongs new-look coaching staff at Cambuur ahead of the 2014-15 season. Slot was assistant manager but wanted more responsibilities. The club did not have a functioning under-21 team so, the following year, Slot and Van der Ree were given funds to revamp the youth team, taking the players and putting together the extended coaching staff.

From the moment I met him, he had a database of clips, and we used it in the first team and the under-21 team to make exercises to train his principles, says Van der Ree. Hes really good at convincing people in the way he wants to play but also how to be a footballer, being professional and training hard  which is crucial, especially for young players. He gives players that feeling that everything you say he thinks about and uses to help people get better.

Slots coaching career began in PEC Zwolles academy, where he was a youth prospect himself in the 1990s, after he approached the clubs directors about his ambitions to be a first-team coach following his retirement as a player for the club. His task was to improve Zwolles struggling under-14s side; several players had left and confidence was on the floor. The process of turning things around was not instantaneous, but once results were heading in the right direction, momentum snowballed.

Slot treated that team as if they were Zwolles senior side, setting high standards. His philosophies were clear and he created an elite, professional environment where players felt safe and respected.

Zwolles academy had already undergone a cultural shift, with players training early in the morning, then attending school at the Centre for Sports and Education across the road from the training ground, before returning for further training. Slot was a driving force in maintaining that momentum: players would, for example, be given video analysis of their morning training session when they came back after school in the afternoon.

Sessions were competitive, detailed and intense. Individual and collective development was prioritised, along with discipline and education. If players hadnt met the requirements, they would not be allowed to train.

Slots background in academy coaching  and determination to set senior-level expectations for young players  almost certainly influenced his approach to youth football in his first permanent head coach role, at AZ Alkmaar in 2019.

The collapse of DSB Bank, their main sponsors, and the financial issues club owners DSB Beheer had in 2009, had left AZ in financial trouble. The decision was made to commit to youth development, investing in facilities, focusing on data and creating a pathway.

Slot benefitted from the changes during his tenure. AZ were in the hunt for the Eredivisie title in his first season in charge, behind Ajax only on goal difference with nine games to go, before Covid-19 brought that 2019-20 campaign to a premature end in the March. Academy graduates Teun Koopmeiners (then 21), Calvin Stengs (20), Owen Wijndal (19) and Myron Boadu (18) were four of AZs six most-used players in that curtailed season.

Feyenoord, too, had prioritised the development of youth talent in the wake of financial problems, and Slot was again the beneficiary when he arrived at the Rotterdam club in 2021. Under his charge, academy players were at the forefront of Feyenoords success.

In their 2022-23 title-winning campaign, academy graduates played 12,334 minutes in total, and 10,636 the following year.

Slots credentials when it comes to promoting youth appear strong, but Liverpool are a different entity to any of his previous clubs back in the Netherlands  with more high-stakes, high-intensity matches, and greater expectations.

Even Klopp, once his senior stars had returned from injury at the end of last season, backed off on the involvement of the youngsters at first-team level. Can Slot, while adjusting to a new country and trying to fill the void left by one of Liverpools most successful-ever managers, really sustain the approach which served him so well in Dutch football?

I like to see good players and if they are old or young, that doesnt matter that much, Slot said in his first Liverpool press conference. Its always nice for a club and team that young players come through the ranks. That always gives energy to a club. In the end, its all about the quality. If they continue doing well, there will be a fair chance that they will play.

The reputation of Liverpools academy is not spotless. The Athletic reported last summer that the club had admitted to failings after the parents of a teenager who had been on their books submitted a formal complaint relating to the level of mental health support he had been given and how his release had been handled.

But the club seem to have struck a rich seam with their current crop of youngsters, and internally the feeling is that Slots appointment will change little in the academys processes.

Liverpools philosophy aims to eliminate the Too much, too soon culture. The academy, under Alex Inglethorpe, has become more streamlined in recent seasons, with squad sizes being reduced to focus attention on those prospects deemed to have the most potential.

First-year professionals receive a basic salary of £52,000 ($66,000) per year once they turn 17. Contracts are heavily incentivised to ensure progress is rewarded. Players are warned about setting the wrong impression by having flash cars or wearing expensive jewellery and clothing.

The pathway has become even more streamlined since Liverpools new AXA training ground was built next to the academy in the Kirkby district of the city. The pitches are arranged so the higher the age group, the closer the pitch they use is to the first teams sessions. Liverpools current crop of talent emerging suggests the pathway is as strong as ever.

One huge reason for the academys success is AXA (the Kirkby site), Jay Spearing, the former Liverpool player who is now their under-18s coach, told The Athletic. Moving the first team to the end of that pathway, I think its probably the best thing the club has done in a very long time regarding building the connection between the academy and the first team.

Prime examples of that, on recovery days, were the club captain (Virgil van Dijk) coming down to the front pitch to watch an under-18 game or walking out with Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez and watching the under-12s play. The connection between the two is incredible.

Alongside deploying the same system and principles in matches, the under-18s and under-21s train at the same time of day as the first team, so the transition of talent moving up to the higher age group is seamless.

Klopps assistant manager Pep Lijnders and elite development coach Vitor Matos checked in daily with academy staff so were aware of everything that was going on and they were crucial in maintaining that pathway. With both men departing alongside Klopp, Slot has appointed Aaron Briggs, who has arrived from Manchester City, as the first-team individual development coach to be the key link between the academy and first-team set-up.

This may have been a quiet summer of transfer business so far at senior level but Liverpool have remained active in their efforts to secure some of the best young talent in the country.

They have already signed 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee potentially rising to £1.6million, and highly-rated Rio Ngumoha, 15, will shortly arrive from Chelsea.

Last season, 16-year-olds Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo joined from Leicester City and West Ham United respectively, alongside 14-year-old Harvey Owen from Wolves. They followed previous additions including Harvey Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic.

The lack of senior signings may be a cause of frustration for fans but promoting youth into the first team or developing it to sell on is a core element of club owner Fenway Sports Groups (FSG) business plan. That will be maintained under Michael Edwards, who took over as FSGs CEO of football in March, and Julian Ward, the FSG technical director appointed in May.

Ward, like Edwards a former Liverpool director of football, is tasked with overseeing player development across FSGs football operations, including Liverpools academy and their work in the loans market. Alongside Inglethorpe, he will be a key figure in deciding future strategy while Pedro Marques arrival as FSGs director of football development also brings a wealth of experience having been in charge of the academy at leading Portuguese club Benfica.

It is a formidable brains-trust but ultimately the decision over which youngsters are promoted to the first-team environment will be Slots.

This summers European Championship and Copa America tournaments, which deprived Slot of the chance to work with the majority of his senior internationals from the beginning of pre-season, were a bonus for the youngsters, who had the chance to impress the new head coach at close quarters. Nyoni, in particular, impressed during the three-match pre-season tour in the United States.

The quality and depth of Liverpools squad will limit their first-team chances, but the clubs academy players will know that, with Slot in charge, their opportunity could come at any moment.

Additional reporting: Caoimhe ONeill

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5674734/2024/08/11/liverpool-arne-slot-academy/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2229 on: August 11, 2024, 04:35:40 pm »
Think that article might be a bit behind the times with the current crop.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2230 on: August 11, 2024, 08:43:14 pm »
During the match today, Slot was shouting at Quansah to move out wider to a spot he was pointing at. Quansah moved there, and a split second later cut out a pass that went exactly through that spot. ;D
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2231 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm »
feel sorry for slot

hughes badly out of his depth
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2232 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Has he resigned yet?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 02:25:32 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
feel sorry for slot

hughes badly out of his depth
Jeez...
