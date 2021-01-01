We were rock solid defensively in the title season (at least while we got the hard yards done from Aug-Jan). We'd barely give a chance away in most games and we were that hard to create against teams would often snatch at the chances they got.



That was the first VAR season and the delayed flag wasn't in place. Early the next season the delayed flag came in and that Villa first half was a good example of it throwing us. But we were never as solid after that. In 21/22 we won a lot of games to nil (which titles are usually based on) but we also threw several two goal leads away in games we didn't win.



Our defensive stats in 22/23 were dreadful and Ali single handedly propped us up. Mitigation was we had no midfield, but we still gave up far too many chances last season (not replacing Fabinho adequately a key factor).



But without throwing money at the problem there's ways we can improve defensively. We can slow things down when we need to, manage games better, be more compact, a tighter line. All things we were brilliant at in 2019.





