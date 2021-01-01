« previous next »
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.
Our Achilles heel last season. Pretty much starting a goal down then having to bust a gut to chase it. Throw in too many wasted chances in front of goal and that did for us eventually. Tighten up and become a bit more clinical and were back in business.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

It almost became acceptable.
We were rock solid defensively in the title season (at least while we got the hard yards done from Aug-Jan). We'd barely give a chance away in most games and we were that hard to create against teams would often snatch at the chances they got.

That was the first VAR season and the delayed flag wasn't in place. Early the next season the delayed flag came in and that Villa first half was a good example of it throwing us. But we were never as solid after that. In 21/22 we won a lot of games to nil (which titles are usually based on) but we also threw several two goal leads away in games we didn't win.

Our defensive stats in 22/23 were dreadful and Ali single handedly propped us up. Mitigation was we had no midfield, but we still gave up far too many chances last season (not replacing Fabinho adequately a key factor).

But without  throwing money at the problem there's ways we can improve defensively. We can slow things down when we need to, manage games better, be more compact, a tighter line. All things we were brilliant at in 2019.
 

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:48 pm
It almost became acceptable.
happened so often it was a great boost (and almost a surprise) when it didn't.
The training vids and photos indicate quite a lot of physical stuff in terms of boxing, pads etc. I wonder if Slot has seen we can be a bit soft at times and has incorporated that into some of the training or if its just part of what him or his coaches do

Either way it would be good to see us being a bit more physical going forward.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

It's a myth that it started last season as well. You can trace it back to the run-in during 21-22 when we were chasing all 4 trophies. I think we conceded first in the last 9 games of that season or something similar. Possibly more as that number might have just been league games and we obviously lost the CL final 1-0.

Along with composure when finishing, just being a bit more considered and careful in critical moments during build-up could see a significant difference in terms of points collected. I'm largely of the opinion that we were down ~10 points last season purely because of silly mistakes in either box.
can't ignore the mental effort all that uphill climbing took on the team - game after effing game.
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 05:50:41 pm
The training vids and photos indicate quite a lot of physical stuff in terms of boxing, pads etc. I wonder if Slot has seen we can be a bit soft at times and has incorporated that into some of the training or if its just part of what him or his coaches do

Either way it would be good to see us being a bit more physical going forward.

We were not a soft team under Jurgen.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

Looks like our style of play is going to be a lot similar to Arsenal and city going off what the players are saying and some of the shouts from Slot during the training sessions about killing them with passes and being more patient. Personally find that style quite boring to watch but saying that our style of play hasnt been the greatest on the eye for the past couple of seasons. At least if were holding onto the ball, itll mean us being open to less counter attacks.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:40 pm
We were not a soft team under Jurgen.

No I know that but I think i meant that a few specific players from last season could do with being a bit more physical to help us kick on. Specifically in winning 1v1 duels. Szoboszlai and Elliott for example are players the opposition would fancy tussling with. If they managed to add a bit extra on that front it would be a nice marginal gain.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:40 pm
We were not a soft team under Jurgen.

These last 2 years I'd say we were.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:57:22 pm
can't ignore the mental effort all that uphill climbing took on the team - game after effing game.

And the fans..
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:09:35 pm
These last 2 years I'd say we were.

The last two years we haven't been allowed to challenge for the ball without conceding a free kick. Everton set out to rough us up in the Goodison Derby last season. The free kick count in the first half 10-1 in Everton's favour.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.
The key is what we're seeing glimpses of in the preseason play - bring sides out and actively go at them and not hold off then get suckered by a cheaply conceded goal.

Most sides that took the lead against us then went into utter lockdown and never bothered to hit us again on the counter. The opposition played Southgateball. It was "score first and look at a draw as minimum"

That said, we also need to be far more clinical in games where we are running the show. Put sides away. Be ruthless
There must be a separate thread to discuss referees. Every football fan site has got one. I don't see why RAWK should be any different.

Anyway, back to Slot. I expect we'll see a continuation of the two number 10's experiment. Or is Jota fit?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:40 pm
We were not a soft team under Jurgen.
Not soft, but totally predictable.
We'll defend differently under Slot, you could see it against Betis.  442 shape as opposed to the 433 when out of possession, and the furthest forward midfielder will press as a two with the centre forward.

Keeping a double pivot in the middle at all times will help.  Think we'll be a lot more solid defensively this season.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

We were hard to beat last season. Only lost 4 in the league - Spurs (a)*, Arsenal (a), Everton (a) and Palace (h). Arsenal lost 5, City lost 3.

Draws are what we need to cut out. They're basically glorified defeats in this era.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:11:32 pm
We were hard to beat last season. Only lost 4 in the league - Spurs (a)*, Arsenal (a), Everton (a) and Palace (h). Arsenal lost 5, City lost 3.

Draws are what we need to cut out. They're basically glorified defeats in this era.

They were score draws though, mostly. We might have been hard to beat, but we weren't that hard to score against.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:07:50 pm
Not soft, but totally predictable.

How? We had one bad season under Klopp in 22/23 but outside of that we have been good to really good. Im finding it odd the way Klopp's side is being downgraded to make Slot seem better already. Thus far Klopp's sides have been called predictable, easy to counter, and now not very hard to beat.

Also Klopp's side last season was in the middle of a transition and he still put up a title challenge and trophy. Lets see if Slot does that.
