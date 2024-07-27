« previous next »
Offline Carra-ton

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 05:50:56 am »
It is interesting that he sees Dom and Harvey as 10s or advanced 8s, I think they are naturally more forward thinking and this is the better use of their talents. I also think that dual midfield slot is well made for Trent and another pure CDM. I think Ryan Jiro will be the backup to Trent. I think MacAllister has to play so maybe it will be Trent and MacAllister.
If Trent is played as the inverted right back in to midfield something which Slot has played with Feyenoord, I think then Wataru and MacAllister will be the dual mid.
In any case  it is going to be interesting to see how everything goes.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 am »
I know it's only one preseason game but his adaptability has put most of my Rodgers v2 worries to bed. I'm looking forward to this season.
Offline Big Swifty

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 12:28:46 pm »
So far I'm really liking the cut of his jib. He's warm, witty, yet has a crystal clear sense of where his boundaries are and will always firmly yet politely enforce them. He seems very canny and sharp, able to expertly weigh situations and apply judgement that always seems appropriate, and seems to have a great blend of knowing what he wants but also knowing when he needs to be pragmatic. Of course, it's very early days, but these are my initial impressions from the pressers and interviews I've seen. Although I'm not expecting us to hit sensational heights this season, I am now actively looking forward to it, as opposed to feeling a bit indifferent and numb, which is the direction I was heading in.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 12:32:36 pm »
I don't expect the buildup shape to change much because it's something that needs to drilled.

The roles of the attackers will be different when we have a full squad. There's a decent video on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/58tJ1liy5ro?si=ywNMA6VMgLSxJgm_
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 01:57:22 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:05:42 am
You're spot on there to be fair. I remember that I was fuming with the refereeing in that game. It's a great example of how referees can shape games. Everton were more physical than we were but went down easily and won fouls. If you're not conspiratorial you should be at least able to concede to happen at the level it did that game was extremely unlucky. Had nothing go out way but everything go the Evs way.

For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 02:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:57:22 pm
I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.
it's a huge Catch-22.

if we start going to ground too easily, the media will be all over it and PGMOL will start punishing us (not the other guys).
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:08:40 pm
it's a huge Catch-22.

if we start going to ground too easily, the media will be all over it and PGMOL will start punishing us (not the other guys).

One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm
One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.
yeah, we won the Fair Play thing a bunch of times under Klopp. football with integrity - whodathunkit.

not that it got us any kind of leeway with PGMOL of course - just the effing opposite.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 03:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2024, 09:41:01 am
During the season you will see us play with a real striker, but at this moment we have no one available, he explained.

Then with Dom and Harvey weve got two No. 10s, so we put them in the position they will play during the season as well.

That was one of the reasons why we played with a double 10 instead of with a striker.

That is maybe out of necessity, but for the rest, the style of play, with trying to build out from the back, that is our style.

Not concede constant counter attacks

To control the game, to not concede constant counter-attacks, that will hopefully be our style during the season.

There were also, of course, many things we can improve, but thats normal after two weeks.
This is music to my ears. I don't know the stats but it felt like we would constantly give up chances on the counter. Improve that whilst whilst creating a similar number of chances as last season and we will have a very good season. That to me is an attainable way we can improve as a team.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:57:22 pm
For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.

Don't remind me... We got shafted a lot last season.
Offline Fromola

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 08:42:25 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 10:06:23 am
I know it's only one preseason game but his adaptability has put most of my Rodgers v2 worries to bed. I'm looking forward to this season.

Yeah, quite quickly there was a lot of red flags with Brendan and he seemed a bit of a phony and egomaniac.

Rafa and Ged gave good vibes from the off, although it took time for them to build their team. We knew straight away Klopp was a winner. Slot seems a good fit so far, early days though and every manager will be judged by results.

Offline Fromola

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm
One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.

Yeah, there's different layers of being streetwise. It's not just about diving and faking injuries (hello Arsenal) which I don't want to see us doing more of.

You've got to appeal for things properly, pester the ref (only Henderson used to do it).

Another one is being able to shut the game down (hello James Milner). We can be 4-0 up with 20 minutes to go (i.e. Spurs) and it goes 4-1 and you know we could be left hanging on. Or at 3-0 up with Chelsea, it goes 3-1 and they keep getting in when we'd dominated the game. Or 2 goals up at Villa with a few minutes left and we nearly lose. We've been too much of a basketball team. People go on about the Old Trafford bad finishing but we scored 2 and 3 in our two games there and were in winning and dominant positions. How many goals do you need to win games? You've got to be able to manage a game and it's like we've forgotten how to do that. Our only form of defence - to kill a game off - is to score more goals and if the forwards fluff their lines we get punished later in the game.

No point playing with a corinthinan spirit in the cesspit of the PL.
Offline elbow

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 02:46:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:57:22 pm
For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.

Whoa! I don't recall that. Was that the 2-2 last season?
Offline capt k

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 04:10:25 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 02:46:19 am
Whoa! I don't recall that. Was that the 2-2 last season?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEqrycOL398
