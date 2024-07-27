One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.



Yeah, there's different layers of being streetwise. It's not just about diving and faking injuries (hello Arsenal) which I don't want to see us doing more of.You've got to appeal for things properly, pester the ref (only Henderson used to do it).Another one is being able to shut the game down (hello James Milner). We can be 4-0 up with 20 minutes to go (i.e. Spurs) and it goes 4-1 and you know we could be left hanging on. Or at 3-0 up with Chelsea, it goes 3-1 and they keep getting in when we'd dominated the game. Or 2 goals up at Villa with a few minutes left and we nearly lose. We've been too much of a basketball team. People go on about the Old Trafford bad finishing but we scored 2 and 3 in our two games there and were in winning and dominant positions. How many goals do you need to win games? You've got to be able to manage a game and it's like we've forgotten how to do that. Our only form of defence - to kill a game off - is to score more goals and if the forwards fluff their lines we get punished later in the game.No point playing with a corinthinan spirit in the cesspit of the PL.