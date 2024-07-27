So far I'm really liking the cut of his jib. He's warm, witty, yet has a crystal clear sense of where his boundaries are and will always firmly yet politely enforce them. He seems very canny and sharp, able to expertly weigh situations and apply judgement that always seems appropriate, and seems to have a great blend of knowing what he wants but also knowing when he needs to be pragmatic. Of course, it's very early days, but these are my initial impressions from the pressers and interviews I've seen. Although I'm not expecting us to hit sensational heights this season, I am now actively looking forward to it, as opposed to feeling a bit indifferent and numb, which is the direction I was heading in.