Without wanting pelters, it's a trait amongst quite a few established players who seem a bit soft when it comes to a 50/50. Some of them are prep to do the hard yards in terms of running, but when it comes to an actual clash, you can see them pulling back. Shit players would fancy themselves to win a 50/50 against Trent, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Salah and Carvalho.



On the right hand side, having the likes of Trent, Elliott, Szoboszlai and Salah working together is tough in terms of attacking abilities and the passing level that they are at, but it does look very lacking in terms of duels. It's not the individuals particularly but the sum of the parts. Playing two of those on the right hand side alongside someone who is able and happy to win 50/50 duels woul make a big difference.



This is why in my mind you need to drop a player into midfield that is stronger and able to dominant right of centre and have Szoboszlai and Elliott share duties at no.10. It would make us look more secure and less prone to conceding from counters.



I think this is a make or break season for Harvey Elliott. If we are able to go 4231 I think it's his chance to shine in a 10 role. He's not a nippy winger and frankly he's a bit soft in the duel so 10 suits him well with his incisive passing. His work rate is lovely and we know Szoboszlai is capable of putting in the hard yards so I'd love to see them both share the 10 role with thr chance to be creative but also allowing us to be a pressing machine to boot.



A bastard midfielder in a two alongside MacAllister would be key to opening all of that up.