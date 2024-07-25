« previous next »
Offline BusstaBuss

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm
Looking forward to watching slot ball tonight!! Hoping to see a bit more control of the game and interested to see passing styles and how the press goes. Jurgens time was the best times I have lived, but I'm excited about what the future holds, he's came across well so far and the players seem invested. 
Offline wemmick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 06:55:45 pm
This is perhaps the only concerning part of the interview, I'd have thought it's common sense to analyze training videos and pass on to the players what they are doing wrong or need to improve in this day and age. If we weren't doing that when Lijnders was overseeing training, then that's a bit poor.

I would imagine it's probably more the emphasis. Klopp may not have been concerned with things like body positioning and structure in possession when they watched the tapes back. I think it's possible that Slot may just be a better coach for midfielders.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:57:47 pm
There is no right or wrong way of playing the game. Each coach has a different way of playing. Some styles of play will suit some players more than others that is perfectly natural.

Along these lines, it doesn't necessarily follow that Slot thought we were too "chaotic" under Jurgen. He might just see possessing the ball in certain parts of the pitch, at certain times, as being his preferred method of attack, without reference to how we played before he took over.
Offline Redmoon18

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Extremely curious and excited about this game. First game under slot wont give us all the answers we seek and lot of senior players missing but I hope we will be able to see some entertaining movements.

More control on the ball and more possession phases I think. Come on reds
Offline Angelius

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 08:31:06 pm
The proof will obviously be in the pudding but I don't think the playing style will be that different in terms of the pace of our game and our attacking intent.

The main thing, in my opinion, that will be different is our attacking build up phase. In Klopp, I think it's fair to say that the midfield's role was not to be the fulcrum of creativity. The roles seemed to be divided between runners providing options when the front three had the ball or ball carriers that broke through defense lines (Gini, in particular, was fantastic at this). Klopp's 6 was much more critical on the defensive side of the game rather than the offensive side.

I think with Slot's setup, we will see some major and minor differences. I think the ball carrier aspect will still be there but these midfielders will also have a lot more responsibility on the creation front. The 6, in particular, might have a lot more responsibility to connect between the defense and the two 8s. And it'll be short, sharp interplay that will unlock attacking opportunities. I am curious to see what role our fullbacks play in this. From the training clips, it seems more about being runners in the inside or outside channels providing interplay options with either the forwards or midfield. I think this suits Bradley to a T. Even Robbo is well suited to this but he has a lot of miles in his legs. Less sure about Tsmikas. And I am most curious about Trent because that's not how he has been utilized in this Liverpool team for a while now.

Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 09:10:17 pm
It would be good to see us have more control in the midfield if that is the playing style were going with. I was always told watching the old Lfc teams that you control the midfield then you control the match.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
Along these lines, it doesn't necessarily follow that Slot thought we were too "chaotic" under Jurgen. He might just see possessing the ball in certain parts of the pitch, at certain times, as being his preferred method of attack, without reference to how we played before he took over.

I think Klopp 2.0 was progressing towards more control and less chaos anyway. The likes of Macca and Elliott are pretty much the antithesis of the athleticism of Fabinho, Gini and Henderson when they were in their pomp. We have been progressing to having more creative 8's for a while.
Offline B0151?

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm
Who knows whether it will translate into performances which is the only thing that matters. But I'm delighted with what Curtis was saying
 He could hardly have been more positive. And I'm sure like everyone he loved Klopp.

We can't get away from the truth that we did have a largely functional midfield behind our best moments under Klopp. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. I do believe that we were transforming into something else with the Mac and Szobo signings, but it's great that Slot is perfectly positioned to get the best out of players like them and maybe we'll see a new side to Jones as well.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm
So we've been watching Curtis playing in a hurry the last few years? Can't wait to see him holding on to the ball for longer now... ;D
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
I think Klopp 2.0 was progressing towards more control and less chaos anyway. The likes of Macca and Elliott are pretty much the antithesis of the athleticism of Fabinho, Gini and Henderson when they were in their pomp. We have been progressing to having more creative 8's for a while.

I wonder if that was Pep Lijnders influence. Also replacing Firmino the false 9 with Nunez a more conventional no9. Inverting Trent was definitely Pep's influence. Thiago replacing Gini was also progressing away from the older blue print
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:46:42 pm
;) ;)

I hate to break it to you but I am not really a donkey either. This place eh ;)
I always thought you were a stuffed animal 🤔
Online GreatEx

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #2091 on: Today at 06:20:12 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 25, 2024, 09:05:28 am
This is as unenthused as I've ever been about a season and I would probably feel the same even if the great man Klopp were still here. I also think Slot could do quite well if given time so it isn't that either.

It's more to do with the fact that the English League is a crock of shit with bent/incompetent refs, garbage use of VAR, and rampant cheating from the usual suspects, plus, quite frankly, most games are boring to watch. The two top sides, Arsenal and the cheats, are pretty dull to watch, if we're being honest. I'm utterly fed up with it and will be watching fewer games and highlights overall than ever before this season, although I will try to catch some of our games, of course.

Same. I have a natural lull after each season, but this time around definitely feels different. Last summer I listened to TAW weekly, especially the gutter shows. This summer I started a couple of episodes, then quit after 5-10 minutes when I realised I hadn't taken in a word. I don't care whether we sign anyone, nor if anyone leaves. Don't care what anyone thinks of Slot, nor can I be arsed reminiscing about Klopp. No doubt I'll perk up a little when the season starts, but there's been a definite shift in my attitude.
