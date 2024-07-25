The proof will obviously be in the pudding but I don't think the playing style will be that different in terms of the pace of our game and our attacking intent.



The main thing, in my opinion, that will be different is our attacking build up phase. In Klopp, I think it's fair to say that the midfield's role was not to be the fulcrum of creativity. The roles seemed to be divided between runners providing options when the front three had the ball or ball carriers that broke through defense lines (Gini, in particular, was fantastic at this). Klopp's 6 was much more critical on the defensive side of the game rather than the offensive side.



I think with Slot's setup, we will see some major and minor differences. I think the ball carrier aspect will still be there but these midfielders will also have a lot more responsibility on the creation front. The 6, in particular, might have a lot more responsibility to connect between the defense and the two 8s. And it'll be short, sharp interplay that will unlock attacking opportunities. I am curious to see what role our fullbacks play in this. From the training clips, it seems more about being runners in the inside or outside channels providing interplay options with either the forwards or midfield. I think this suits Bradley to a T. Even Robbo is well suited to this but he has a lot of miles in his legs. Less sure about Tsmikas. And I am most curious about Trent because that's not how he has been utilized in this Liverpool team for a while now.



