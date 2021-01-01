my guess is that a lot of ppl are feeling a bit "blah" about the new season due to (a) the overload of Euro and Copa and (b) the never-ending PL vs Shitty crap.



maybe the game's popularity is really going to die a death of 1,000 cuts.



I think it always comes down to which side your bread's buttered. If it's something like 'without Klopp, everything's a bit rubbish' then I doubt you'll be looking forward to the new season whereas if it's more positive, then you're probably more likely to be up for it. Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how we are under Slot, it's going to be different and it might be great, it might be rubbish but pre-season is the easiest time to be optimistic - until we drop points for the first time.Do agree about external stuff, like the actions of Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea and numerous other clubs with the PSR stuff and overall it feels less and less like things are fair. When it's just about the club though, it feels much better.