Arne Slot confirmed

Hiring Evertonians on the coaching staff has knocked my enthusiasm for sure. Just getting vibes as if we are out of the golden period.
He gets a clean slate from me because I have absolutely no recollection of him ever being at the Bitters.
Liked his interview - he can hold cards close to his chest when he wants to but still comes across as personable and funny and disarming to the journalists.

Like what I'm seeing from his so far - the best thing fans can do is not compare him to Klopp in any way. Klopp was in many ways one of a kind. Slot is very different but seems solid in his own way.

He really is pretty impressive as a communicator . That's no small thing for a club with our profile.

The manager is the main interface with the outside world. Having an eloquent and engaging spokesman certainly makes the job of others on the business side a hell of a lot easier........ assuming results don't tank.
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.

Yeah, really enjoyed that. He's one of my favourites and I'm loving hearing him feeling good and feeling confident. Loved him basically saying, in the politest way possible 'I was just as good as those lads in that England squad'. But follows it up with 'I know I still need to improve and I know what I need to do'.

Think John Gibbons' questions were the best ones as well and got the best answers.
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.

Jones really can be one of our top players, just needs that luck with those niggling little injuries.

Speaks really well, 23 and stepping up as a leader.
Curits Jones:

"In terms of build-up and how comfortable we are on the ball and how calm we have to be and play more as a team, not in a rush to attack, we want to have the ball and break teams down then that gives us a chance if we give the ball away to go and press."

"In the past it felt like a rush, a bit too direct, up and down up and down, he wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams."

Lol I said exactly this about 5 pages back and some thought it was hogwash.
He speaks very well. Lovely to hear that from Curtis too, that wasn't just praising your boss as you can't do anything else he pretty clearly meant every word of it.
Liked his interview - he can hold cards close to his chest when he wants to but still comes across as personable and funny and disarming to the journalists.

Like what I'm seeing from his so far - the best thing fans can do is not compare him to Klopp in any way. Klopp was in many ways one of a kind. Slot is very different but seems solid in his own way.

Well said. Biggest compliment I can pay Slot is that he seems to be seamlessly transitioning from Klopp on the communication front, and thats no mean feat. As for everything else, we cant possibly comment on until the season starts this season so far are looking super promising.
I really like this man, he has the charisma needed to pull this off. Looking forward to what he can do with the team.
my guess is that a lot of ppl are feeling a bit "blah" about the new season due to (a) the overload of Euro and Copa and (b) the never-ending PL vs Shitty crap.

maybe the game's popularity is really going to die a death of 1,000 cuts.

I think it always comes down to which side your bread's buttered. If it's something like 'without Klopp, everything's a bit rubbish' then I doubt you'll be looking forward to the new season whereas if it's more positive, then you're probably more likely to be up for it. Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how we are under Slot, it's going to be different and it might be great, it might be rubbish but pre-season is the easiest time to be optimistic - until we drop points for the first time.

Do agree about external stuff, like the actions of Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea and numerous other clubs with the PSR stuff and overall it feels less and less like things are fair. When it's just about the club though, it feels much better.
