Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 158945 times)

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Draex on July 21, 2024, 01:54:52 pm
Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park to play Everton, the Reds' manager was interviewed by BT Sport about his 'non-negotiables' as a manager.

During the interview, he opened up on how important discipline is to him as a manager and how there have been players during his management career that don't fit his principles.

He revealed: 'I'm very disciplined. I'm very relaxed, but sometimes things happen - not really bad things - and I ask 'do we have a fine for that?' And then they tell me 'no, we don't have a fine for that because it's never happened before'.

'Discipline is very important to me, but the players are used to that - they grew up in the football environment and you can't do team sport without discipline. It's better not to sign really 'difficult' players.

'And if somebody develops into a 'difficult' player, you better bring him out of the building because they might help you in the short term but will always hurt you in the long term. So we never really have disciplinary issues.'

Klopp added: 'There have been players who didn't fit with my principles, and that's when we parted ways. I've never signed a player like this, but from time to time there have been. But in 22 years as a manager it's not even a handful, so I think that's a pretty good number.'

Klopp has rarely fallen out with players at Liverpool, though defender Mamadou Sakho fell out-of-favour with the German during his early years at Anfield.

After serving a ban for doping in 2016, a charge which he was later cleared of, Sakho's career at Liverpool declined rapidly.

During the following pre-season trip to the USA, Sakho was sent home early by Klopp after nearly missing his flight to America, skipping a rehabilitation session and arriving late to team meals.

The French defender was banished to the under-23s and was never given another opportunity to redeem himself, eventually being sold to Crystal Palace in 2017 after a loan spell.

Former Dortmund and Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin also revealed to Goal last year, that he was thrown out of training by Klopp at the Bundesliga side.

He said: 'I was playing for Borussia Dortmund and the coach threw me out of training. He told me to leave, because I had an argument with another player.

'I was young and I thought I knew everything. I was sure I was in the right, 100 per cent, but he told me to go, so I went.

'So, the next day I came in and I thought 'OK, maybe it's the end for me here', you know? I thought he would put me out of the squad or whatever. But he came in and it was like nothing had happened.

'It was a moment for me to realise that I would have him on my side even when I was in the wrong.'


During the following pre-season trip to the USA, Sakho was sent home early by Klopp after nearly missing his flight to America, skipping a rehabilitation session and arriving late to team meals.

No problem with that at all. That's repeated and continual offences about which he would have been warned and warned again.

That's great management.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:57:21 pm

During the following pre-season trip to the USA, Sakho was sent home early by Klopp after nearly missing his flight to America, skipping a rehabilitation session and arriving late to team meals.

No problem with that at all. That's repeated and continual offences about which he would have been warned and warned again.

That's great management.

Klopp was one of the greatest man managers of all time, but he had an incredibly hard and strict side when he needed it, probably made the boys love him more.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Fucking hell Andy I don't think I even know what your point is and I'm not sure you do either
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
He seems a bit of an arsehole from what I've seen. Banning a play for being a bit late.



Just been reading this thread and he was allowed to train on another day. Klopp was also big on discipline as evidenced by Sakho so not sure what your point is.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Well seems pretty stupid to me. I loved the way that Klopp would put his arm around every player and their loyalty and passion came from that bond from what I saw.

I'm probably in a minority of absolutely one on this. Never a fan of draconian practices. Always eems small-time and a bit shite.

But fair enough if it's just me that feels like this. I want LFC to be a great club to support and to work for. For me, it's like a family and stuff like this doesn't sit right. Why is it even public?

Fuck me Andy why are you digging such a deep hole over nothing.

A brief mention of discipline, without naming the player, and youre carrying on as if hed named and shamed a ten year old for putting his undies on the wrong way round.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: SamLad on July 21, 2024, 01:55:06 pm
jesus Andy, mountain out of a molehill.

That doesn't sound like Andy. Something must've got lost in translation.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
I sense an incoming poll.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2024, 02:12:27 pm
That doesn't sound like Andy. Something must've got lost in translation.

:D

I do hope I'm overreacting, but it seems a bit off if we're taking the piss out of Ten Hag for falling out with pretty much his whole squad after implementing a similar plan but then ignoring it if it's our fella.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 02:30:57 pm
:D

I do hope I'm overreacting, but it seems a bit off if we're taking the piss out of Ten Hag for falling out with pretty much his whole squad after implementing a similar plan but then ignoring it if it's our fella.

Has Heitinga fallen out with our whole squad?

Plus it's not the only reason we take the piss out of Ten Hag, there's a multitude of reasons.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2024, 02:34:07 pm
Has Heitinga fallen out with our whole squad?

Plus it's not the only reason we take the piss out of Ten Hag, there's a multitude of reasons.

I admit that I'm probably overreacting and clearly no one else is concerned, so let's see how he gets on.

I think switching managers is a tricky time and I just want to see unity and a good squad attitude. If he can do that and bring all the players together then fine.

If he can't then he won't last long. Let's hope it's the former.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Johnny Moran.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
There's a world of difference between disciplining an unnamed player for being late and exiling a player to Germany in public because you seemingly don't get on with him.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:22:46 pm
seems an odd thing to get upset about.
RAWK servers should have this sentence as an automated reply whenever Andy tries to start a new thread :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 12:22:45 pm
What the fuck is John Heatinga doing at the club?

Yeah, good point. I mean, no one who had an undistinguished playing career as a defender ever made it as a coach, did they?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: smutchin on July 22, 2024, 01:17:49 pm
Yeah, good point. I mean, no one who had an undistinguished playing career as a defender ever made it as a coach, did they?

More that I remember him posting quite a few times about hating LFC.

All a pantomime though I suppose.

We'd be probably be actually disappointed by how little most players care for or against most clubs. Probably just a job with PR for the majority.

Saying that though, he probably gave Liverpool more wins against Everton than any other player so there is that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Well seems pretty stupid to me. I loved the way that Klopp would put his arm around every player and their loyalty and passion came from that bond from what I saw.

I'm probably in a minority of absolutely one on this. Never a fan of draconian practices. Always eems small-time and a bit shite.

But fair enough if it's just me that feels like this. I want LFC to be a great club to support and to work for. For me, it's like a family and stuff like this doesn't sit right. Why is it even public?
I totally agree on the sentiment behind what you're saying Andy.

My hope is that the approach is one of high standards and expectations with a clarity of message and fair application.  This would mean that while everyone is performing the right way and upholding high standards, all is rosy and there's a friendly and supportive style.  But if a mistake is made, a proportionate challenge is made.  Once any "punishment" is given, a line is drawn and the approach goes back to assuming everyone is performing the right way. Etc etc.

In a performance environment, it's important to have clarity of expectations and penalties for breaking the agreed team rules.  You can do that without being draconian, as the rules can be agreed by all and shared etc.  The issue for me (which is where the concern you might have had comes from) is when someone is a disciplinarian without providing transparency of the expectations and the application of them is inconsistent.  They act as judge, jury and executioner.  Some very poor leaders do this and it creates a toxic environment with no togetherness (or groups within the overall group that aren't all aligned).

Personally, if he hasn't put a name in a sealed envelope to predict who is going to let everyone down this season, I'm out  ;)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 23, 2024, 09:59:04 am
All a pantomime though I suppose.

True that. I find it mad that we're apparently seriously looking at signing Antony Gordon but there you go.

On Heitinga's attitude to discipline, it's really too soon to say - we can't read too much into something that happened at another club in the past based on very limited detail, and we can't really compare our situation with what is going on at United because we're in a very different place - for a start, Slot and his team are not inheriting a squad full of dickheads and prima donnas like Ten Hag did.

Heitinga seems to have a pretty good reputation as a coach so I'm happy to give him a chance.

Quote
Saying that though, he probably gave Liverpool more wins against Everton than any other player so there is that.

 ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Nothing we didn't already know but further confirmation of Slot's reduced role compared to that of Klopp:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/liverpool
Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the club's structure "has changed" with Arne Slot being the head coach rather than the manager.

This means his primary focus will be coaching the squad, while sporting director Richard Hughes will oversee recruitment and other football-related departments at the club.

This is a different role to Slot's predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, who had an influence in all areas.

"A lot will happen in the next few weeks," said Moore. "A lot of decisions have to be made.

"I am sure Michael Edwards and Hughes will be busily doing everything they feel they need to do - but it is a transition.

"Arne will be in contact [with them] but he has to focus on what he has got, not what might be coming in."

Liverpool travelled to the United States on Tuesday, with their first game against Real Betis on Saturday.

On whether pre-season performances will set the tone for what Reds fans expect from the new coach, Moore added: "Coming over here is a soft environment. He will not be under a huge amount of scrutiny compared with playing friendlies at Anfield.

"It gives him time to gel with the team and they have had two weeks with him already."
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Come on Arny let's go party... ah ah ah yeee.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: CraigDS on July 21, 2024, 01:24:59 pm
Well if Andy thinks hes a dickhead then hes ok by me. Welcome to the club.

I think hes one of the most promising young coaches out there. A real 2/10 for me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:24:12 am
Nothing we didn't already know but further confirmation of Slot's reduced role compared to that of Klopp:

Must be nice having a job where you make all the decisions but get none of the scrutiny. Good work if you can get it.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
That's what you get  in evrey Head Coach role in the world bar this godforsaken country.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Must be nice having a job where you make all the decisions but get none of the scrutiny. Good work if you can get it.

He will remain head coach until he starts to do well and builds up a relationship with the fans. If he does that, then he will become the manager and be able to influence a lot more. The fan base will make sure of that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
He will remain head coach until he starts to do well and builds up a relationship with the fans. If he does that, then he will become the manager and be able to influence a lot more. The fan base will make sure of that.

What about the assistant to the fan base?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
What about the assistant to the fan base?

Johnny Heitinga?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:30 am
Johnny Heitinga?


Mr. Socks Too High?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:24:12 am
Nothing we didn't already know but further confirmation of Slot's reduced role compared to that of Klopp:


The issue isn't the reduced role. The issue is that Klopp drove the club forward and pushed FSG to sign players whilst having the charisma and back catalogue to bring in the big players.

Klopp would be demanding the resources to compete with City and Arsenal.

Slot doesn't have the influence to do that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Interesting statement about working with what he has, not what's coming in.
Surely if he wants to play a certain way but is missing a vital cog , then he plans training with the expectation he'll get that cog?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
How is everybody's general enthusiasm with everything? Dunno, everything seems a bit muted.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
I think regardless of the change in management, the pre-season parade around the globe always feels completely out of touch for the regulars. I have 0 interest in "soccer" until the first ball is klcked in the Premier League.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:04 am
How is everybody's general enthusiasm with everything? Dunno, everything seems a bit muted.
This is as unenthused as I've ever been about a season and I would probably feel the same even if the great man Klopp were still here. I also think Slot could do quite well if given time so it isn't that either.

It's more to do with the fact that the English League is a crock of shit with bent/incompetent refs, garbage use of VAR, and rampant cheating from the usual suspects, plus, quite frankly, most games are boring to watch. The two top sides, Arsenal and the cheats, are pretty dull to watch, if we're being honest. I'm utterly fed up with it and will be watching fewer games and highlights overall than ever before this season, although I will try to catch some of our games, of course.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:05:28 am
This is as unenthused as I've ever been about a season and I would probably feel the same even if the great man Klopp were still here. I also think Slot could do quite well if given time so it isn't that either.

It's more to do with the fact that the English League is a crock of shit with bent/incompetent refs, garbage use of VAR, and rampant cheating from the usual suspects, plus, quite frankly, most games are boring to watch. The two top sides, Arsenal and the cheats, are pretty dull to watch, if we're being honest. I'm utterly fed up with it and will be watching fewer games and highlights overall than ever before this season, although I will try to catch some of our games, of course.

Don't want it to be anything against Slot but I am missing Klopp. Not big on the pre-season stuff but just seeing him around is pretty joyful. Winning some football matches will hopefully help get over that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Not going to judge Slot at all until a few games into the proper season (how generous I know). These tours feel a bit of a hiding to nothing when were missing so many regular first teamers. And we wont be able to read loads into it. But then always an opportunity for a young player or two to make the leap into full squad member so always things to look out for.

Still looking forward to see how we play when the real stuff starts. And Ill inevitably watch highlights of the tour games at some point but I am probably paying a bit less attention that in other years.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:05:28 am
This is as unenthused as I've ever been about a season and I would probably feel the same even if the great man Klopp were still here. I also think Slot could do quite well if given time so it isn't that either.

It's more to do with the fact that the English League is a crock of shit with bent/incompetent refs, garbage use of VAR, and rampant cheating from the usual suspects, plus, quite frankly, most games are boring to watch. The two top sides, Arsenal and the cheats, are pretty dull to watch, if we're being honest. I'm utterly fed up with it and will be watching fewer games and highlights overall than ever before this season, although I will try to catch some of our games, of course.

I'm concerned by the lack of any additions but was looking forward to the new season. Maybe a different style of play would be interesting to see how that develops. But after reading  your post you reminded me of all the things I dislike again. Thanks buddy
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:04 am
How is everybody's general enthusiasm with everything? Dunno, everything seems a bit muted.
Muted is a very good way of putting it, just a lack of excitement or enthusiasm all round. Slot is no Klopp in terms of presence or charisma, but the fact three of our best players are going into expiring contract years and we buy (or bid) for no one while our rivals strengthen is deflating. I just hope it feels different for the players.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:04 am
How is everybody's general enthusiasm with everything? Dunno, everything seems a bit muted.
I dont pay a lot of attention to pre-season. I guess if we were thrashed every game it works be a concern but Im actually excited to see how the team plays under Arne.
Im not that worried about the lack of transfer activity. Im sure some will take place but we have a very good squad.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
I think it's exciting, a new era, new ideas.

Slot looks to be very hands on in training and I think the players are going to really enjoy that.

Last season we had some problems that if Slot fixes we are going to smash a lot of teams and I really look forward to that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
I'm excited to see what he can do, there's definitely ways to improve us on last season, defensively at least.

I do have far bigger worries about the overall ambition of the club though so how far he can take us overall I dont know, our only success under FSG so far has been with one of the best managers in history and an unsustainable run of transfer hits, one of them naturally went (the transfer hits) and the team got worse, now we're without both so we'll see. Feels like we have a big excuse making culture around why we can never do transfers and not enough excuses for why we should. We'll see if that changes with the new staff, not everything is solved with signings but we need a better balance between not doing enough or being Chelsea.

Pre season would feel more exciting if we had most of our squad, it's great to see the young players but it's always hard to get excited about a team that will be nothing like the one that plays v Ipswich.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:01:35 am
I'm excited to see what he can do, there's definitely ways to improve us on last season, defensively at least.

I do have far bigger worries about the overall ambition of the club though so how far he can take us overall I dont know, our only success under FSG so far has been with one of the best managers in history and an unsustainable run of transfer hits, one of them naturally went (the transfer hits) and the team got worse, now we're without both so we'll see. Feels like we have a big excuse making culture around why we can never do transfers and not enough excuses for why we should. We'll see if that changes with the new staff, not everything is solved with signings but we need a better balance between not doing enough or being Chelsea.

Pre season would feel more exciting if we had most of our squad, it's great to see the young players but it's always hard to get excited about a team that will be nothing like the one that plays v Ipswich.

I won't complain about lack of transfers before the end of the transfer window to be honest but if no replacement for Salah is signed than for me that's another mistake being done in the transfer market. Same thing applies for LB and CB. If anything it gives us a bit of a negotiation power if Virgil and Salah start asking for silly money. Wouldn't mind paying silly money for Virgil for a season or two if I'm being honest.
