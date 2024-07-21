Well seems pretty stupid to me. I loved the way that Klopp would put his arm around every player and their loyalty and passion came from that bond from what I saw.



I'm probably in a minority of absolutely one on this. Never a fan of draconian practices. Always eems small-time and a bit shite.



But fair enough if it's just me that feels like this. I want LFC to be a great club to support and to work for. For me, it's like a family and stuff like this doesn't sit right. Why is it even public?



I totally agree on the sentiment behind what you're saying Andy.My hope is that the approach is one of high standards and expectations with a clarity of message and fair application. This would mean that while everyone is performing the right way and upholding high standards, all is rosy and there's a friendly and supportive style. But if a mistake is made, a proportionate challenge is made. Once any "punishment" is given, a line is drawn and the approach goes back to assuming everyone is performing the right way. Etc etc.In a performance environment, it's important to have clarity of expectations and penalties for breaking the agreed team rules. You can do that without being draconian, as the rules can be agreed by all and shared etc. The issue for me (which is where the concern you might have had comes from) is when someone is a disciplinarian without providing transparency of the expectations and the application of them is inconsistent. They act as judge, jury and executioner. Some very poor leaders do this and it creates a toxic environment with no togetherness (or groups within the overall group that aren't all aligned).Personally, if he hasn't put a name in a sealed envelope to predict who is going to let everyone down this season, I'm out