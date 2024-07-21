« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 01:57:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on July 21, 2024, 01:54:52 pm
Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park to play Everton, the Reds' manager was interviewed by BT Sport about his 'non-negotiables' as a manager.

During the interview, he opened up on how important discipline is to him as a manager and how there have been players during his management career that don't fit his principles.

He revealed: 'I'm very disciplined. I'm very relaxed, but sometimes things happen - not really bad things - and I ask 'do we have a fine for that?' And then they tell me 'no, we don't have a fine for that because it's never happened before'.

'Discipline is very important to me, but the players are used to that - they grew up in the football environment and you can't do team sport without discipline. It's better not to sign really 'difficult' players.

'And if somebody develops into a 'difficult' player, you better bring him out of the building because they might help you in the short term but will always hurt you in the long term. So we never really have disciplinary issues.'

Klopp added: 'There have been players who didn't fit with my principles, and that's when we parted ways. I've never signed a player like this, but from time to time there have been. But in 22 years as a manager it's not even a handful, so I think that's a pretty good number.'

Klopp has rarely fallen out with players at Liverpool, though defender Mamadou Sakho fell out-of-favour with the German during his early years at Anfield.

After serving a ban for doping in 2016, a charge which he was later cleared of, Sakho's career at Liverpool declined rapidly.

During the following pre-season trip to the USA, Sakho was sent home early by Klopp after nearly missing his flight to America, skipping a rehabilitation session and arriving late to team meals.

The French defender was banished to the under-23s and was never given another opportunity to redeem himself, eventually being sold to Crystal Palace in 2017 after a loan spell.

Former Dortmund and Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin also revealed to Goal last year, that he was thrown out of training by Klopp at the Bundesliga side.

He said: 'I was playing for Borussia Dortmund and the coach threw me out of training. He told me to leave, because I had an argument with another player.

'I was young and I thought I knew everything. I was sure I was in the right, 100 per cent, but he told me to go, so I went.

'So, the next day I came in and I thought 'OK, maybe it's the end for me here', you know? I thought he would put me out of the squad or whatever. But he came in and it was like nothing had happened.

'It was a moment for me to realise that I would have him on my side even when I was in the wrong.'


No problem with that at all. That's repeated and continual offences about which he would have been warned and warned again.

That's great management.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:01:40 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:57:21 pm

During the following pre-season trip to the USA, Sakho was sent home early by Klopp after nearly missing his flight to America, skipping a rehabilitation session and arriving late to team meals.

No problem with that at all. That's repeated and continual offences about which he would have been warned and warned again.

That's great management.

Klopp was one of the greatest man managers of all time, but he had an incredibly hard and strict side when he needed it, probably made the boys love him more.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:01:58 pm
Fucking hell Andy I don't think I even know what your point is and I'm not sure you do either
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:08:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
He seems a bit of an arsehole from what I've seen. Banning a play for being a bit late.



Just been reading this thread and he was allowed to train on another day. Klopp was also big on discipline as evidenced by Sakho so not sure what your point is.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:11:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Well seems pretty stupid to me. I loved the way that Klopp would put his arm around every player and their loyalty and passion came from that bond from what I saw.

I'm probably in a minority of absolutely one on this. Never a fan of draconian practices. Always eems small-time and a bit shite.

But fair enough if it's just me that feels like this. I want LFC to be a great club to support and to work for. For me, it's like a family and stuff like this doesn't sit right. Why is it even public?

Fuck me Andy why are you digging such a deep hole over nothing.

A brief mention of discipline, without naming the player, and youre carrying on as if hed named and shamed a ten year old for putting his undies on the wrong way round.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:12:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 21, 2024, 01:55:06 pm
jesus Andy, mountain out of a molehill.

That doesn't sound like Andy. Something must've got lost in translation.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:16:12 pm
I sense an incoming poll.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:30:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2024, 02:12:27 pm
That doesn't sound like Andy. Something must've got lost in translation.

:D

I do hope I'm overreacting, but it seems a bit off if we're taking the piss out of Ten Hag for falling out with pretty much his whole squad after implementing a similar plan but then ignoring it if it's our fella.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:34:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 02:30:57 pm
:D

I do hope I'm overreacting, but it seems a bit off if we're taking the piss out of Ten Hag for falling out with pretty much his whole squad after implementing a similar plan but then ignoring it if it's our fella.

Has Heitinga fallen out with our whole squad?

Plus it's not the only reason we take the piss out of Ten Hag, there's a multitude of reasons.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 02:37:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2024, 02:34:07 pm
Has Heitinga fallen out with our whole squad?

Plus it's not the only reason we take the piss out of Ten Hag, there's a multitude of reasons.

I admit that I'm probably overreacting and clearly no one else is concerned, so let's see how he gets on.

I think switching managers is a tricky time and I just want to see unity and a good squad attitude. If he can do that and bring all the players together then fine.

If he can't then he won't last long. Let's hope it's the former.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 03:56:23 pm
Johnny Moran.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 04:34:44 pm
There's a world of difference between disciplining an unnamed player for being late and exiling a player to Germany in public because you seemingly don't get on with him.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 21, 2024, 04:42:30 pm
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:22:46 pm
seems an odd thing to get upset about.
RAWK servers should have this sentence as an automated reply whenever Andy tries to start a new thread :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 12:22:45 pm
What the fuck is John Heatinga doing at the club?

Yeah, good point. I mean, no one who had an undistinguished playing career as a defender ever made it as a coach, did they?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:59:04 am
Quote from: smutchin on July 22, 2024, 01:17:49 pm
Yeah, good point. I mean, no one who had an undistinguished playing career as a defender ever made it as a coach, did they?

More that I remember him posting quite a few times about hating LFC.

All a pantomime though I suppose.

We'd be probably be actually disappointed by how little most players care for or against most clubs. Probably just a job with PR for the majority.

Saying that though, he probably gave Liverpool more wins against Everton than any other player so there is that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:18:33 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 21, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Well seems pretty stupid to me. I loved the way that Klopp would put his arm around every player and their loyalty and passion came from that bond from what I saw.

I'm probably in a minority of absolutely one on this. Never a fan of draconian practices. Always eems small-time and a bit shite.

But fair enough if it's just me that feels like this. I want LFC to be a great club to support and to work for. For me, it's like a family and stuff like this doesn't sit right. Why is it even public?
I totally agree on the sentiment behind what you're saying Andy.

My hope is that the approach is one of high standards and expectations with a clarity of message and fair application.  This would mean that while everyone is performing the right way and upholding high standards, all is rosy and there's a friendly and supportive style.  But if a mistake is made, a proportionate challenge is made.  Once any "punishment" is given, a line is drawn and the approach goes back to assuming everyone is performing the right way. Etc etc.

In a performance environment, it's important to have clarity of expectations and penalties for breaking the agreed team rules.  You can do that without being draconian, as the rules can be agreed by all and shared etc.  The issue for me (which is where the concern you might have had comes from) is when someone is a disciplinarian without providing transparency of the expectations and the application of them is inconsistent.  They act as judge, jury and executioner.  Some very poor leaders do this and it creates a toxic environment with no togetherness (or groups within the overall group that aren't all aligned).

Personally, if he hasn't put a name in a sealed envelope to predict who is going to let everyone down this season, I'm out  ;)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:59:04 am
All a pantomime though I suppose.

True that. I find it mad that we're apparently seriously looking at signing Antony Gordon but there you go.

On Heitinga's attitude to discipline, it's really too soon to say - we can't read too much into something that happened at another club in the past based on very limited detail, and we can't really compare our situation with what is going on at United because we're in a very different place - for a start, Slot and his team are not inheriting a squad full of dickheads and prima donnas like Ten Hag did.

Heitinga seems to have a pretty good reputation as a coach so I'm happy to give him a chance.

Quote
Saying that though, he probably gave Liverpool more wins against Everton than any other player so there is that.

 ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:24:12 am
Nothing we didn't already know but further confirmation of Slot's reduced role compared to that of Klopp:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/liverpool
Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the club's structure "has changed" with Arne Slot being the head coach rather than the manager.

This means his primary focus will be coaching the squad, while sporting director Richard Hughes will oversee recruitment and other football-related departments at the club.

This is a different role to Slot's predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, who had an influence in all areas.

"A lot will happen in the next few weeks," said Moore. "A lot of decisions have to be made.

"I am sure Michael Edwards and Hughes will be busily doing everything they feel they need to do - but it is a transition.

"Arne will be in contact [with them] but he has to focus on what he has got, not what might be coming in."

Liverpool travelled to the United States on Tuesday, with their first game against Real Betis on Saturday.

On whether pre-season performances will set the tone for what Reds fans expect from the new coach, Moore added: "Coming over here is a soft environment. He will not be under a huge amount of scrutiny compared with playing friendlies at Anfield.

"It gives him time to gel with the team and they have had two weeks with him already."
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:39:00 am
Come on Arny let's go party... ah ah ah yeee.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:13:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on July 21, 2024, 01:24:59 pm
Well if Andy thinks hes a dickhead then hes ok by me. Welcome to the club.

I think hes one of the most promising young coaches out there. A real 2/10 for me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:44:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:24:12 am
Nothing we didn't already know but further confirmation of Slot's reduced role compared to that of Klopp:

Must be nice having a job where you make all the decisions but get none of the scrutiny. Good work if you can get it.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:46:19 pm
That's what you get  in evrey Head Coach role in the world bar this godforsaken country.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:12:05 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:44:52 pm
Must be nice having a job where you make all the decisions but get none of the scrutiny. Good work if you can get it.

He will remain head coach until he starts to do well and builds up a relationship with the fans. If he does that, then he will become the manager and be able to influence a lot more. The fan base will make sure of that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:17:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:05 pm
He will remain head coach until he starts to do well and builds up a relationship with the fans. If he does that, then he will become the manager and be able to influence a lot more. The fan base will make sure of that.

What about the assistant to the fan base?
