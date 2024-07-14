Kudus spoke well of him:



I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax, Kudus told Voetbal Primeur.



Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer. He is a top trainer, and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time.



Kudus added: When he [Heitinga] took over for the rest of the season, he made an immediate impact. It got better.



When we met again, there were immediate things that connected us. He tried to make me and all the other players better. I am very grateful to him for our time at West Ham.