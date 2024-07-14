« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 14, 2024, 02:51:58 pm
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 14, 2024, 03:09:21 pm
81/82?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 14, 2024, 07:05:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 14, 2024, 03:09:21 pm
81/82?

Yeh.

Reagan was shot in March 81. We won the League and League Cup in 81/82.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 14, 2024, 09:20:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2024, 10:05:16 pm
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1811850401223708726

Slot's staff members currently at the club.

Claudio Taffarel is due to join later in the summer.



Anybody else have the Thunderbirds theme in their head reading through that staff list? :D
if you are below a certain age, google it! :P
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 15, 2024, 01:54:56 am
Nah,i think it's just you  :)  were you out in the sun to long today!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 16, 2024, 10:06:14 pm
https://x.com/the_spearman/status/1813305420363989056

Quote
We're hiring a Junior Data Analyst to join our Research Department @LFC
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 12:00:32 am
Quote from: Samie on July 11, 2024, 02:47:08 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

someone should give him a training jersey with a squad number of 115. The piss that would boil 😂
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 07:31:29 am
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 03:19:48 pm
John Heitinga named Arne's assistant.

Yes, that John Heitinga who used to play for Everton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/staff/john-heitinga
Thank you Jurgen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on July 17, 2024, 03:19:48 pm
John Heitinga named Arne's assistant.

Yes, that John Heitinga who used to play for Everton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/staff/john-heitinga

Nobody will care that he played for Everton other than for banter. If he had been an ex-Liverpool player on the coaching staff at Everton however...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 17, 2024, 03:45:36 pm
Nobody will care that he played for Everton other than for banter. If he had been an ex-Liverpool player on the coaching staff at Everton however...

It'll be like Sammy Lee at Goodison all over again!

Has he got a good reputation as  a coach does anyone know? I only really remember him from playing at Everton, and Suarez once pretty much rugby tackled him in the penalty area!
Thank you Jurgen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:09:00 pm
Thought Hulshoff was arne's assistant?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:10:49 pm
Quote from: btroom on July 17, 2024, 04:09:00 pm
Thought Hulshoff was arne's assistant?

He's the Assistant to the Assistant.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:27:18 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on July 17, 2024, 04:07:02 pm
It'll be like Sammy Lee at Goodison all over again!

Has he got a good reputation as  a coach does anyone know? I only really remember him from playing at Everton, and Suarez once pretty much rugby tackled him in the penalty area!

Don't know about his coaching ability, but the fact he knows the league and the city is a positive. It's something Rafa should have done as the league can catch foreign managers cold a bit when first coming in. Houllier had Thommo.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:31:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on July 17, 2024, 04:10:49 pm
He's the Assistant to the Assistant.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
He's been Assistant at Ajax, their academy groups and West Ham under Moysie.  ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:41:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 17, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
He's been Assistant at Ajax, their academy groups and West Ham under Moysie.  ;D

Had no idea about the West Ham thing. Was he there last season?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 04:42:11 pm
Yes.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 17, 2024, 07:04:58 pm
Kudus spoke well of him:

I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax, Kudus told Voetbal Primeur.

Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer. He is a top trainer, and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time.

Kudus added: When he [Heitinga] took over for the rest of the season, he made an immediate impact. It got better.

When we met again, there were immediate things that connected us. He tried to make me and all the other players better. I am very grateful to him for our time at West Ham.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 02:51:59 pm
Quote
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag speaking about Arne Slotts arrival at @LFC:
:

Weve played against each other before, of course, but I think thats really great. Also for Dutch football, for our coach training. I think the fact that there are now two Dutch managers at the helm at Liverpool and Manchester United is fantastic for our football.

We havent had contact yet, but that will happen. It is fantastic what Arne has achieved at Feyenoord, how he has helped that club get back on track. And the football that Liverpool prefers to play also suits Arne Slot completely. I think its a very good match.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm
That statement seems to filled with more passion than a standard Ten Haag response.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 02:55:42 pm
With kind words like that Ten Hag showing why he's wrong for the United fanbase
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:51:59 pm

He wants out an is after a payout.

Ronald Koeman knew what he was doin with that fucking Christmas tree

The Cunning Dutch fckers  ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:22:45 pm
What the fuck is John Heatinga doing at the club?

Fuck me.


Fuck me.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:22:45 pm
What the fuck is John Heatinga doing at the club?

Fuck me.


Fuck me.

Coaching?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 01:15:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:22:45 pm
What the fuck is John Heatinga doing at the club?

Fuck me.


Fuck me.

I don't think he's going to do that. Odd request.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:06:22 pm
Coaching?

He seems a bit of an arsehole from what I've seen. Banning a play for being a bit late.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 01:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:17:31 pm
He seems a bit of an arsehole from what I've seen. Banning a play for being a bit late.
yeah but you don't know what led up to that. 
we all know that some players are total dickheads, and/or have no personal discipline.  maybe it was done to get his attention or finally clamp down on his timekeeping.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:17:31 pm
He seems a bit of an arsehole from what I've seen. Banning a play for being a bit late.

Isnt that the sort of discipline you need?

Klopp sold Sakho for repeat similar offences.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:21:36 pm
Isnt that the sort of discipline you need?

Klopp sold Sakho for repeat similar offences.

Exactly, discipline seems an odd thing to get upset about.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
