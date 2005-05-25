« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

smurfinaus

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.
ItzdoctorZ

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 08:27:38 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

I'm happy with the appointment but need to see a game first before I can say he's the right one.
petko

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 10:53:04 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.
 
Carra-ton

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 11:19:58 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.
Only time will tell if he was the right one, or simply not up to it.
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 02:47:08 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

Quote
Aaron Briggs has joined Arne Slots backroom staff after being appointed as first team individual development coach.
A-Bomb

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 02:51:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 11, 2024, 02:47:08 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

Awesome! All the very best - hope your tenure is awesome and you enjoy working at our fantastic club.
JC the Messiah

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 03:26:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July  8, 2024, 05:49:15 pm
disagree, Stool Specialist is the priority now.

Darwin has that one covered...
Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 03:41:11 pm
Chris~

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 03:43:12 pm
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 04:23:27 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on July 11, 2024, 03:43:12 pm
Good of The Athletic to let us know who to blame if things go wrong in advance.
As long as he doesn't write a book, we'll be fine.
amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 04:29:38 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July 11, 2024, 04:23:27 pm
As long as he doesn't write a book, we'll be fine.

Our identity is colonoscopy. 
dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 04:32:51 pm
Quote from: petko on July 11, 2024, 10:53:04 am
Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.

still early days.

Arne  and team are doing the right things so far.  you are right on the football side - hopefully the football gods & players  deliver on field
newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 06:59:04 pm
Quote from: petko on July 11, 2024, 10:53:04 am
Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.
 

You don't say?  ::)
PaulF

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 08:10:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2024, 03:22:28 pm


And this lads, is the correct position to deliver your stool sample.

Also, while I am holding your arm , I am rubbing it to release dead skin for DNA samples.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,944
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 10:01:07 pm
The Final Third

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
ToneLa

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
July 11, 2024, 11:26:21 pm
FourFourTwo plays him up as a disciple of Fraudiola

I mean other than the hairstyle department

Not a bad read, there's a bit where someone laughs at the English press not really knowing Slot and thinking he's a master who will succeed here.

I hope so.

I do like the idea of possession play with good passing AND high energy pressing.
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:10:12 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:14:18 am
Shouldn't that be The Head Coach ;D
afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:18:39 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 12:14:18 am
Shouldn't that be The Head Coach ;D

Assistant to the Head Boss...
Zlen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 05:50:46 am
Must be a great summer for Arne. Having your hard work rewarded by a move to a bigger club, getting amazing support from the club structure, previous manager, the club and fans he is departing from. I hope he is really enjoying himself and is full of energy, ready to start the season.

In a way, replacing Klopp with Arne has for me nicely reset my, well not expectations but levels of saturation and anxiety. Last season was emotionally draining in so many ways. Slot, his demenour, calm and objective way has been good in reframing this season as what it actually is - a new beginning. I expected not to give a fuck, but Im quietly optimistic and genuinely looking forward to it.
kcbworth

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 06:46:50 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

Nothing to complain about so far that's for sure
WorldChampions

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:00:14 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 06:46:50 am
Nothing to complain about so far that's for sure

Oh don't worry I'm sure the usual suspects will find something!
SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:35:25 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 11, 2024, 11:26:21 pm
I do like the idea of possession play with good passing AND high energy pressing.
If we could execute Pep's teams organization when they lose the ball in the final third would be the difference maker imo.
DiggerJohn

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:51:17 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:10:12 am


I really like that 'The Boss' statement/paragraph.  Klopp really was all that. I have a good feeling about Arne.  Brendan certainly didnt tick all the boxes.  Moral compass :butt
ToneLa

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:48:14 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:35:25 am
If we could execute Pep's teams organization when they lose the ball in the final third would be the difference maker imo.

Exactly. The training I've seen looks quite technical, about tuning stamina and the receipt of the ball, so I do think we will see a better controlled possession style. Maybe we will miss the heavy metal early Klopp style chaotic 60%-likely crosses and through balls but might be good to exchange that for a bit more precision

Like you say, being able to get the ball back in the final third is the true benefit of high pressing, and maybe a possession style will help cut out some of our rattier team moves - the offsides, the odd wayward half-chance pass that doesn't, in fact, provide a clear cut opportunity

If this is why FSG got him, then as gambles go, it's exactly correct on paper IMO
redbyrdz

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:20:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:10:12 am


'Kjn hell, as if being the manager isn't pressure enough!
redbyrdz

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:48:14 am
Exactly. The training I've seen looks quite technical, about tuning stamina and the receipt of the ball, so I do think we will see a better controlled possession style. Maybe we will miss the heavy metal early Klopp style chaotic 60%-likely crosses and through balls but might be good to exchange that for a bit more precision

Like you say, being able to get the ball back in the final third is the true benefit of high pressing, and maybe a possession style will help cut out some of our rattier team moves - the offsides, the odd wayward half-chance pass that doesn't, in fact, provide a clear cut opportunity

If this is why FSG got him, then as gambles go, it's exactly correct on paper IMO

Think not being able to keep hold of the ball and somehow never winning lose 50-50 balls were some of our weaknesses in our bad games last season (in good games, we managed all of that well). So more technical work on it looks like a good idea to me.
Asam

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:53:01 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on July 11, 2024, 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

He seems a nice fella but I won't judge until we've seen 20-30 games, I want to see how he sets his teams up, what the work-rate/pressing looks like, if he's able to improve our players performances, how he uses his subs etc and how he makes adjustments in games to tactical challenges

xbugawugax

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:48:14 am
Exactly. The training I've seen looks quite technical, about tuning stamina and the receipt of the ball, so I do think we will see a better controlled possession style. Maybe we will miss the heavy metal early Klopp style chaotic 60%-likely crosses and through balls but might be good to exchange that for a bit more precision

Like you say, being able to get the ball back in the final third is the true benefit of high pressing, and maybe a possession style will help cut out some of our rattier team moves - the offsides, the odd wayward half-chance pass that doesn't, in fact, provide a clear cut opportunity

If this is why FSG got him, then as gambles go, it's exactly correct on paper IMO

think there is something about the klopp sides that let our opposition have the ball in non threatening areas. and once they lose it then BOOM. something something about counterpressing

seems like his feyenoord side being pressing monsters might just made the transition a bit easier.

our midfield has also seen a total revamp compared to the milly, gini, hendo workhorses and now seems a bit more technically proficient. absolutely interesting project on how hopefully we can get the best of both pressing monsters and possession based football which we might just improve on from last season.
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 08:00:14 am
Oh don't worry I'm sure the usual suspects will find something!
the whinging and nitpicking posts have been drafted already.
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
Slot's tam is going to expand further.

https://x.com/the_spearman/status/1811804097709814239

Quote
We're hiring for a Lead Data Scientist to join our Research Department @LFC
newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1811850401223708726

Slot's staff members currently at the club.

Claudio Taffarel is due to join later in the summer.

SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
which one plays the 6 role?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
which one plays the 6 role?

Not needed, Slot sets up with 2 threes.
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm
Not needed, Slot sets up with 2 threes.
efficient, good.
Kopenhagen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:19:04 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1811850401223708726

Slot's staff members currently at the club.

Claudio Taffarel is due to join later in the summer.



Now, which one is PhaseOfPlay, and did he apply on LinkedIn.
wemmick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 04:45:02 am
Slot seems to be enjoying himself in the training clips. It must be gratifying to inherit players from Klopp. It might intimidate some managers, but Slot looks pleased. I hope so anyway. This squad can win with a good manager.
