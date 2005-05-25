If we could execute Pep's teams organization when they lose the ball in the final third would be the difference maker imo.



Exactly. The training I've seen looks quite technical, about tuning stamina and the receipt of the ball, so I do think we will see a better controlled possession style. Maybe we will miss the heavy metal early Klopp style chaotic 60%-likely crosses and through balls but might be good to exchange that for a bit more precisionLike you say, being able to get the ball back in the final third is the true benefit of high pressing, and maybe a possession style will help cut out some of our rattier team moves - the offsides, the odd wayward half-chance pass that doesn't, in fact, provide a clear cut opportunityIf this is why FSG got him, then as gambles go, it's exactly correct on paper IMO