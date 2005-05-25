Must be a great summer for Arne. Having your hard work rewarded by a move to a bigger club, getting amazing support from the club structure, previous manager, the club and fans he is departing from. I hope he is really enjoying himself and is full of energy, ready to start the season.
In a way, replacing Klopp with Arne has for me nicely reset my, well not expectations but levels of saturation and anxiety. Last season was emotionally draining in so many ways. Slot, his demenour, calm and objective way has been good in reframing this season as what it actually is - a new beginning. I expected not to give a fuck, but Im quietly optimistic and genuinely looking forward to it.