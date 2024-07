Here's something that's not been pointed out, the club have scheduled his first press conference at a time when most of the dickhead journos are in Germany with England.



Although I think Arne will do ok at press - his English is far better than Ten Haag and he is less of a pr1ck, confident but grounded.here are some DUtch interviews with English subtitles.Great Sky sports news last season linking him to SPurs Job.Simple translated english transcript of this Dutch interviews with Hans Kraay Jnr (who is very irritating) .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm_d_ODxq8s (Dutch voetbal press will miss his humour)