Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1680 on: Today at 07:50:24 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm
ITK right here fellas..



That's the poster for the next Bad Boys film right there.

--edit-- Though hopefully they edit out the rope towing the quad bike first.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1681 on: Today at 12:10:04 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 01:04:52 pm
My expectations for this season are: securing Champions League football for next season, hopefully seeing a hint of Slots playing style and vision in the second half of the season, conceding fewer silly goals, and being more efficient at the other end of the pitch.

And on the transfer front, a priority is acquiring a dominant ball-winner with excellent passing skills for the number 6 position.
If we manage that, we're gunna win the league.

Those are our major issues in the end.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm
Here's something that's not been pointed out, the club have scheduled his first press conference at a time when most of the dickhead journos are in Germany with England.  :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1683 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:04 pm
Here's something that's not been pointed out, the club have scheduled his first press conference at a time when most of the dickhead journos are in Germany with England.  :D

 8)

Although I think Arne  will do ok at press  - his English is far better than Ten Haag and he is less of a pr1ck, confident but grounded.

 here are some DUtch interviews with English subtitles.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1cxi3i0/feyenoord_goodbye_interview_with_arne_slot_arne/

Great Sky sports news last season linking him to SPurs Job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI50DqCaAvo

Simple translated english transcript of this Dutch interviews with Hans Kraay Jnr (who is very irritating)  .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm_d_ODxq8s  (Dutch voetbal press will miss his humour)

HK Do you also think that your wife is better off?
0:01
HK looks even better when you've won
0:03
AS Well, I'm going to take a look at that later
0:05
AS Hans I hope so. I hope you do
0:07
AS by then you'll be gray Hans Like that
0:08
It won't happen to you right away
0:14
AS 1-1 good, I'm also with SJ. It will be fine
0:17
I'm a point of criticism, but eh, he
0:20
It's almost in, isn't it? He No, it's not
0:22
AS they well we also have a women's team
0:23
I did, yes No, but we concentrate
0:25
AS on he it is new from you that you
0:27
AS we concentrate on men, but eh that is
0:29

I heard he doesn't speak English
0:32
AS speaks Yes. She does speak English. Yes
0:35
A but maybe not your english that would
0:36
HK of course no one speaks my english
0:39
AS People here find that funny too
0:41
HS this Where you might be going who
0:44
If you are interested, go for another one
0:46
drink a glass of wine er It's interesting
0:47
I don't give a shit woman Miss you or too
0:49
not because she would miss this
0:51
I think what you think if if there is
0:53
interest comes and we no longer do this
0:54
have then go she's coming along Oh she's coming along later
0:57


Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1684 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm
another video Feyenoord saying  thank you Arne Slot.  "𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐋𝐎𝐓 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐄 🎞 Three years of making memories"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSKNXaI05-8
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1685 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm
https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1808470997773013310



Quote
Arne Slot's pre-season manual... and what could await the Liverpool squad.

🔴 Prioritise technical work not 'beasting'
🔴 DNA testing (including stool samples)
🔴 Bike rides & lake swims
🔴 Periodisation planning
🔴 Hands-on approach
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1686 on: Today at 07:48:44 pm
