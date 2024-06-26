Here's something that's not been pointed out, the club have scheduled his first press conference at a time when most of the dickhead journos are in Germany with England.
Although I think Arne will do ok at press - his English is far better than Ten Haag and he is less of a pr1ck, confident but grounded.
here are some DUtch interviews with English subtitles.https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1cxi3i0/feyenoord_goodbye_interview_with_arne_slot_arne/
Great Sky sports news last season linking him to SPurs Job.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI50DqCaAvo
Simple translated english transcript of this Dutch interviews with Hans Kraay Jnr (who is very irritating) .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm_d_ODxq8s
(Dutch voetbal press will miss his humour)
HK Do you also think that your wife is better off?
HK looks even better when you've won
AS Well, I'm going to take a look at that later
AS Hans I hope so. I hope you do
AS by then you'll be gray Hans Like that
It won't happen to you right away
AS 1-1 good, I'm also with SJ. It will be fine
I'm a point of criticism, but eh, he
It's almost in, isn't it? He No, it's not
AS they well we also have a women's team
I did, yes No, but we concentrate
AS on he it is new from you that you
AS we concentrate on men, but eh that is
I heard he doesn't speak English
AS speaks Yes. She does speak English. Yes
A but maybe not your english that would
HK of course no one speaks my english
AS People here find that funny too
HS this Where you might be going who
If you are interested, go for another one
drink a glass of wine er It's interesting
I don't give a shit woman Miss you or too
not because she would miss this
I think what you think if if there is
interest comes and we no longer do this
have then go she's coming along Oh she's coming along later
