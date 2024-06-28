« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 28, 2024, 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 28, 2024, 02:59:11 pm
Very sound red, was a member of The Anfield Wrap for years and now does his own thing. He's very level-headed and usually pretty optimistic about Liverpool.


OK, fair enough!

So many pundits these days, hard to keep track of them all.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 28, 2024, 06:58:56 pm
I would just fire Slot right now - save us all the angst. Get ahead of the curve.

Plus then we can tell Evertonians that we finally were ahead of them at something.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 29, 2024, 07:51:40 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on June  2, 2024, 06:09:54 pm
To be fair had he not chained smoked - he would have been arriving here with several of his peak years to offer.

Hodgson the less said the better.

 Said at the time we should have stayed clear , his injury record was like a medical book
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 29, 2024, 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 29, 2024, 09:21:08 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 28, 2024, 03:00:21 pm
I've never heard of him either.  Sounds like a clickbait merchant , which must be one of the easiest jobs in the world.

You are absolutely incorrect there.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 29, 2024, 10:26:09 am
Quote from: Zlen on June 29, 2024, 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.


I find these reactions to Slot's interview really a bit odd. For me he came across very well and said all the right things. I'm really looking forward to next season and seeing what we'll do under him.

The thing that most people seem to hold against him is that he's not Klopp. There's some sort of weird emotional attachment to Klopp going on, it's like they broke up with him or something like that.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
June 29, 2024, 01:27:22 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 29, 2024, 09:21:08 am
You are absolutely incorrect there.
like I said, never heard of him.

that bit was correct.  :)

(as was the bit about clickbaiting being easy.)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 01:15:12 am
Quote from: Zlen on June 29, 2024, 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.

I really like Gareth and Cope. This sounds like a part of the goodbye process to Klopp I guess. Its hard letting go and when someone comes in to take his place it might envoke those emotions. I liked the Slot interview myself. No showboating, just a calm and measured guy. Well see how it goes but I cant for one bit assume that hell be chewed on and spit out by the press after seeing just one interview.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 06:23:19 am
Will we even have 2 weeks with the full squad for pre-season? The ones at the Euros and Copa America will be given time off once they end
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:20:24 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:23:19 am
Will we even have 2 weeks with the full squad for pre-season? The ones at the Euros and Copa America will be given time off once they end
finals are 14th. So if they came back by august 3rd. That would be 20 days off and two weeks before the first league game.

So at the very least, I would imagine even the latest of arrivals, will get two weeks
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 12:00:08 pm
In the absence of any real substance, it's very internety for such attention to be given to something so inconsequential.

Slot's success or failure will be to do with a whole host of factors but there will be no line of sight between his performance as manager and the fact he gave a low-key interview at the start of his reign.

Prime silly season - but this is sillier than the usual.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm
Quote from: traustibm on June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be “chewed on and spitted out” quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.



I work with non--LFC supporting people with actual coaching badges who seem to reckon Slot is a goer
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm


I work with non--LFC supporting people with actual coaching badges who seem to reckon Slot is a goer

Well we need to wait and see don't we? Patience is required from everyone including Gareth Roberts who I'm a fan of. I'm sure he'd agree BTW. The interview did concern me a bit I must admit. Sound bites. Snippets. Off the cuff etc etc but didn't inspire/convince/grab me by the wotsits at all I gotta be honest. Worried he'll struggle to deal with superstars who have more hair than him  :-\

Give the lad a chance though FFS. I'm generously giving him a couple of months... due to the easy peasy starting fixtures we've got. If we're not top by 200 clear points after that then I'm going back to supporting Everton.

Oh God... our "Head Coach" is bald...  :o :(
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Neither Paisley, Fagan or Dalglish couldve passed for Barack Obama in the charisma stakes but they did alright.

Don't get this interview analysis at all. It's a sanitised interview for the club media. Who the hell cares?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Neither Paisley, Fagan or Dalglish couldve passed for Barack Obama in the charisma stakes but they did alright.

Don't get this interview analysis at all. It's a sanitised interview for the club media. Who the hell cares?
Im bewildered.

I actually thought it was just parody nonsense at first - in the way that folk find faultthe new normal on social media.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Neither Paisley, Fagan or Dalglish couldve passed for Barack Obama in the charisma stakes but they did alright.

Don't get this interview analysis at all. It's a sanitised interview for the club media. Who the hell cares?

If he's half as good as those three he'll do ok  ;D

Don't think anyone is over analyzing the interview at all.

We waited a while for any word. Picture. Anything.

Then it was just so... nothing.

Devoid of meaning, substance, content. That's what struck me more than anything. I was shocked to be honest. Not that THAT matters.

Sorry, probably just me and fingers crossed this is the start of an understated, low profile reign of dominance the likes of which has never been seen even in our vaunted history.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Neither Paisley, Fagan or Dalglish couldve passed for Barack Obama in the charisma stakes but they did alright.

Don't get this interview analysis at all. It's a sanitised interview for the club media. Who the hell cares?

Agree completely.

Klopp branded himself the normal one. What kind of idiot shows up at Liverpool with all our history and then tries to arrogantly project what he is going to do. Liverpool managers have always been self-deprecating and understated.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:04:01 pm
You just need to watch one game of Feyenoord to see what his teams bring to the game.  :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 12:27:09 am
Slot shouldve put the interviewer in a headlock and started laughing like Klopp did. We want someone who tries to be exactly like him. Otherwise its boring and worrying that hes not being like Klopp. Surely the media will slaughter him!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 01:06:25 am
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 12:27:09 am
Slot shouldve put the interviewer in a headlock and started laughing like Klopp did. We want someone who tries to be exactly like him. Otherwise its boring and worrying that hes not being like Klopp. Surely the media will slaughter him!

If not, they'll haze him by head-shaving...
