Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 122247 times)

Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1640 on: June 28, 2024, 05:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 28, 2024, 02:59:11 pm
Very sound red, was a member of The Anfield Wrap for years and now does his own thing. He's very level-headed and usually pretty optimistic about Liverpool.


OK, fair enough!

So many pundits these days, hard to keep track of them all.
Offline newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1641 on: June 28, 2024, 06:58:56 pm »
I would just fire Slot right now - save us all the angst. Get ahead of the curve.

Plus then we can tell Evertonians that we finally were ahead of them at something.
Offline rocco

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on June  2, 2024, 06:09:54 pm
To be fair had he not chained smoked - he would have been arriving here with several of his peak years to offer.

Hodgson the less said the better.

 Said at the time we should have stayed clear , his injury record was like a medical book
Offline Zlen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 08:38:27 am »
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 28, 2024, 03:00:21 pm
I've never heard of him either.  Sounds like a clickbait merchant , which must be one of the easiest jobs in the world.

You are absolutely incorrect there.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.


I find these reactions to Slot's interview really a bit odd. For me he came across very well and said all the right things. I'm really looking forward to next season and seeing what we'll do under him.

The thing that most people seem to hold against him is that he's not Klopp. There's some sort of weird emotional attachment to Klopp going on, it's like they broke up with him or something like that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:21:08 am
You are absolutely incorrect there.
like I said, never heard of him.

that bit was correct.  :)

(as was the bit about clickbaiting being easy.)
Online traustibm

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 01:15:12 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.

I really like Gareth and Cope. This sounds like a part of the goodbye process to Klopp I guess. Its hard letting go and when someone comes in to take his place it might envoke those emotions. I liked the Slot interview myself. No showboating, just a calm and measured guy. Well see how it goes but I cant for one bit assume that hell be chewed on and spit out by the press after seeing just one interview.
