I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview with Slot was obviously ad-hoc made, type of let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.