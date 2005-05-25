« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 110989 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,617
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1520 on: June 21, 2024, 12:24:33 pm »
I'm looking forward to his first behind closed door meeting with the PGMOL



Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1521 on: June 21, 2024, 12:27:49 pm »
This is so different to how Jurgen came in.

Are we going to have an official unveiling with one of the senior management team present or is this it?
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1522 on: June 21, 2024, 12:33:07 pm »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1523 on: June 21, 2024, 01:05:14 pm »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline seenitall

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • Liverpool FC has the most knowledgeable supporters
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1524 on: June 21, 2024, 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 20, 2024, 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.
Enjoyed the video but surprised the trophy wall at the AXA is still showing only 18 League Titles !!
 
Logged

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • YNWA
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1525 on: June 21, 2024, 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on June 21, 2024, 01:05:14 pm
Fixed link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnnF0WVwEMM&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC

I love stuff like this.  Goes to show how much the "behind the scenes" stuff is so organised (press related more so than the ladies in the canteen etc).  From kitting him out, to photos, to just going about the place.  Think I forget how many staff we have working on these things!

At least we got a good lean out of him!
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1526 on: June 21, 2024, 01:41:50 pm »
I hope ETH lasts long enough for sarnie to overtake him in PL wins while he's still there.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1527 on: June 21, 2024, 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 21, 2024, 01:41:50 pm
I hope ETH lasts long enough for sarnie to overtake him in PL wins while he's still there.
sarnie?  please don't do that again.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,327
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1528 on: June 21, 2024, 02:02:55 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on June 21, 2024, 01:12:22 pm
Enjoyed the video but surprised the trophy wall at the AXA is still showing only 18 League Titles !!
 

So they filmed that over 4 years ago. The plot thickens!

Is that Dave Courtney in the pic, John C?! :D

Also fonalky realised who Arne reminded me of yesterday. Blackburn managerial guru Steve Kean! If Arne is half the manager were in for a treat.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1529 on: June 21, 2024, 02:18:16 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on June 21, 2024, 01:12:22 pm
Enjoyed the video but surprised the trophy wall at the AXA is still showing only 18 League Titles !!

For some reason there's a separate premier league trophy section:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/axa-training-centre/415645-revealed-axa-training-centre-champions-walk-photos
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,563
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1530 on: June 21, 2024, 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on June 20, 2024, 10:48:41 pm
Looking at Slots time at Feyenoord, he seemed to have a good
Relationship with their fans, and you can see why as he looks
to have the same kind of values as Jurgen and I think he will
bond with us all in a similar way, and use the manager/fan
Relationship to the clubs advantage.


2/10 for that poem. Doesn't rhyme at all
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,432
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1531 on: June 21, 2024, 03:21:34 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 21, 2024, 03:14:47 pm
2/10 for that poem. Doesn't rhyme at all

Arne Slot
Promises a lot
This is not
An AI Bot
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1532 on: June 21, 2024, 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 21, 2024, 03:14:47 pm
2/10 for that poem. Doesn't rhyme at all

Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom....
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,488
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1533 on: June 21, 2024, 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: JP! on June 21, 2024, 03:28:31 pm
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom....

The VengaBus
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,617
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1534 on: June 21, 2024, 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 21, 2024, 02:02:55 pm
Is that Dave Courtney in the pic, John C?! :D
It is mate, now deceased.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,902
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1535 on: June 21, 2024, 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 21, 2024, 02:02:55 pm
Also fonalky realised who Arne reminded me of yesterday. Blackburn managerial guru Steve Kean! If Arne is half the manager were in for a treat.

I bet I'm the only person here who saw Steve Kean's solitary game for Alloa Athletic in 1986. In terms of quality it was shaded - just - by another performance later in the year: the one by Maradona against England in Mexico. The result was Alloa 0 - 0 Cowdenbeath and Kean was substituted in the 53rd minute with a bit of a calf strain, but the bald fella turned in an epoch-defining performance. The Inverness Herald, I believe, called it "pretty ok". That, surely, is another sign that a treat is on the way.

(Glad I fonalky got to tell that story).   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,337
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1536 on: June 21, 2024, 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 21, 2024, 11:50:38 am
What an absolutely bizarre way to open a post. Was there a really a chance that after his first interview you were going to despise this man and start orchestrating Slot Out campaigns?

"I don't hate it" is the kids way of saying "I like it".
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,327
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1537 on: June 21, 2024, 07:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 21, 2024, 05:46:43 pm
I bet I'm the only person here who saw Steve Kean's solitary game for Alloa Athletic in 1986. In terms of quality it was shaded - just - by another performance later in the year: the one by Maradona against England in Mexico. The result was Alloa 0 - 0 Cowdenbeath and Kean was substituted in the 53rd minute with a bit of a calf strain, but the bald fella turned in an epoch-defining performance. The Inverness Herald, I believe, called it "pretty ok". That, surely, is another sign that a treat is on the way.

(Glad I fonalky got to tell that story).   

:D Knob!
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,952
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1538 on: June 21, 2024, 07:48:38 pm »
Well, Im not the kind to kiss and tell
But Ive been seen wearing Farah
I mustve been aboot 9 at the time


Ive been fired cos of results on a football field
Got sacked cos thats the way things go
But somehow I landed on my feet this time

I might fall from a tall building
Or polish my head to make it shine

Cos Im the unknown Dutchman
 And in my country smoking weed is fine
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1539 on: June 21, 2024, 08:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on June 21, 2024, 03:21:34 pm
Arne Slot
Promises a lot
This is not
An AI Bot

Arne Slot is bald.
Nary a hair on his head.
A lean, the glean, keen...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1540 on: June 21, 2024, 10:14:09 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 21, 2024, 08:22:37 pm
Arne Slot is bald.
Nary a hair on his head.
A lean, the glean, keen...

Bald and head dont rhyme, shit haiku, 2/10.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,348
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1541 on: June 21, 2024, 10:24:44 pm »
I'm so glad that Jurgen was a Red.
I'm so glad he delivered what he said.
Jurgen said Arne, you know. Will win the Premier League, you know. He said so.
I've smoked too much and I feel high.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1542 on: June 21, 2024, 10:51:37 pm »
i hope slot has learnt from the euros that cody best position is on the left

play diaz on the right hand side more if we dont buy another winger

Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 12:04:34 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 21, 2024, 11:23:54 am
Good point about how Arne handled Jurgen's departure...

I mean it depends on your prediction. Isnt it. I agree with these posts but there are others who would spin it as Slot being small time and insecure, wanting all of jurgens presence to be erased before he even stepped foot in the new job. Someone even reported that he was in Ibiza because he was waiting for all of jurgens murals to be erased before starting work 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,313
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 12:17:01 am »
No one said that.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 01:44:42 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on June 21, 2024, 01:05:14 pm
Fixed link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnnF0WVwEMM&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC

I genuinely wonder, if in those photo shoots for new signings they have ever said "Wait, we need to make a leaning photo so RAWK doesn't freak out".
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 01:52:12 am »
Logged
:D

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 04:33:57 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 05:17:47 am »
I saw someone bald over there thank fuck he has a sense of humour

Im liking him more the more I see of him, hes come across well from the start but Im seeing bits of his personality coming through in all the clips since hes arrived and I think he has the cojones for the job, there seems to be an integrity and an ambition there, I hope he proves me right.

Hes like the Anti-Hag in front of the camera, No Austin Powers Dutch English accent, hes calm and relaxed, hes able to get his point across clearly and pretty quickly, theres a sense of humour there.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Earl of Dingleberry

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 05:47:13 am »
Arne Slot
Hes got the plot
To win the League
With bald intrigue
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 am »
Is that a pic of Danny Agger that Arne runs a finger across at 5.54?
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:28:08 am
Is that a pic of Danny Agger that Arne runs a finger across at 5.54?

Looks more like Carra, which seems more fitting as the person in the pic is angrily screaming at someone... :D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:17:01 am
No one said that.

To be fair, that is surprising
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1553 on: Yesterday at 01:30:14 pm »
He comes across as an affable fella and someone easy to get on with, one of those fella's you want to do well no matter who they are managing.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,211
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1554 on: Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm »
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,671
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1555 on: Yesterday at 07:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

Will need to win a trophy or prove he is a good manager. If he doesnt, then the baldness is getting brought up.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1556 on: Yesterday at 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

Retires in 20 years time, having won 12 Premier Leagues, 7 Champions Leagues, 5 FA Cups and 11 Energy Drink cups.

Legacy: Bald.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1557 on: Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

 :lmao it's amazing how frequently it's mentioned. Almost like some people haven't seen a bald man before! ;D
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,348
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1558 on: Yesterday at 10:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,563
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 05:31:38 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

You mean you're not looking forward to El Baldico on Aug 31st?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 