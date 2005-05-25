Also fonalky realised who Arne reminded me of yesterday. Blackburn managerial guru Steve Kean! If Arne is half the manager were in for a treat.



I bet I'm the only person here who saw Steve Kean's solitary game for Alloa Athletic in 1986. In terms of quality it was shaded - just - by another performance later in the year: the one by Maradona against England in Mexico. The result was Alloa 0 - 0 Cowdenbeath and Kean was substituted in the 53rd minute with a bit of a calf strain, but the bald fella turned in an epoch-defining performance. The Inverness Herald, I believe, called it "pretty ok". That, surely, is another sign that a treat is on the way.(Glad I fonalky got to tell that story).