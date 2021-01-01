Obviously we don't really know how this is going to go. The appointment, no disrespect to Arne, doesn't have the same buzz about it that Jurgen coming in did - we knew we were getting on for some fucking ride from day 1. Conversely most people with a brain could see Hodgson would be a fucking disaster before he set foot in the place. I wouldn't set my stall out either way at this point, I don't know nearly enough about him, seems a nice enough bloke, good grasp of English which is a help.



The one big positive I've read is that he said he didn't want to do the interview/unveiling for a little while out of respect to Jurgen/letting his time pass kind of thing - whoever's idea that was, Arne's or one of his advisors, that was the right thing to do - create that bit of space, let it settle in that Jurgen's gone, then start to build your version of the club in your own space and time. Shows a good bit of human understanding in doing that, in my view. Everyone was clucking for an announcment/interview/whatever from the day Jurgen said his goodbyes. Arne's got his first job right by letting it all settle before he gets his feet under the desk.