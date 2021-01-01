« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 01:34:28 pm
How to pronounce his name...from the interview, he said Arne rhyming with barn & yarn. It DOESN'T sound like Arny.
So that rules out any "I'll be back" gifs then.  :-\

Great to see you posting again, Sox.

*Tips hat in your general direction* 🤠
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:06:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff
Good to see him greeting the real brains of the club. The tea lady.  :D
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:10:13 pm
Good smart interview. Confident yet respectful. Easy going but you can sense a bit of steel about him. All the best, Arne!

The one thing I'm concerned about - and maybe concern is the wrong word - is how much of the coaching staff is also new. It's not just that the players have to get used to the new coaching staff but also that the coaching staff itself will have to get used to each other. Obviously, Arne and his two staff will be leading but with the new goalkeeping coach and other positions that are yet to be filled, there needs to be some time for gelling and working out the kinks.

That's all to say that we should be patient with him. A lot of the staff is very new, including Richard Hughes, so growing pains should be expected. We need to support them as they get settled.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:12:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff

Who the fuck are those dudes behind him?
Is his entire team bald?!?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:14:48 pm
Mwahahahahhaha... fuck my life.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:17:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Didn't know Grant and Phil Mitchell were Reds. 
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D


Bald Martin Brundle on the right
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:28:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Killer Heels is going to be absolutely delighted with all the baldness!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:28:30 pm
Killer Heels is going to be absolutely delighted with all the baldness!

Bas Rutten is joining as strength and conditioning coach
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
From the interview, I don't hate him, will take a while to love him since Jurgen leaving has left a hole in my heart, he seems a great guy so as long as the football is high octane I think the fans will take to him, his English is excellent, lets hope he's backed with some really exciting signings to get everyone off the edge of their seat
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:08:53 pm
To be fair to Slot, he looks like an 80s New Romantic keyboard player that has been existing in Pot Noodles and crisps since he recorded his last hit.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Shiny fuckers!


What do you reckon, KH?  ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
Bald Martin Brundle on the right

 :lmao

Was literally about to post exactly this.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 04:44:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff
I love seeing those clips - like when Ryan arrived one of the canteen ladies asked him to repeat his name 3 times, like she had no clue who he was, or - more likely - was making sure he knew she wasn't impressed :)

I remember when Jurgen first arrived one of the first team meetings was to have the "backroom" staff introduce themselves to the players, telling them "this is who you play for, as well as the fans".
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.

We weren't tracking that flight?

We should all be fired...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
"I'm used to cleaning up my own stuff"

The special one. The normal one. The humble one.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 07:56:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.

Manchester Airport really pulls out all the stops for its private jet arrivals doesnt it? Absolute scruffs!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm
That behind the scenes video is like the Minions movie. Baldies everywhere. :lmao keep thinking of all the lads who are sick of the bald jokes and then they throw out that video. hahahaha :lmao
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:56:27 pm
Manchester Airport really pulls out all the stops for its private jet arrivals doesnt it? Absolute scruffs!

What are they supposed to do? :lmao Looks just like any other private jet arrival Ive seen on video.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm
What are they supposed to do? :lmao Looks just like any other private jet arrival Ive seen on video.

Red carpet and gold plated accessories.

No idea really, maybe its always like that, just the entrance to the building looked pretty shabby.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:08:53 pm
To be fair to Slot, he looks like an 80s New Romantic keyboard player that has been existing in Pot Noodles and crisps since he recorded his last hit.
An image of Sal Solo has just popped into my head. 😃
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Thats fucked up.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Thats fucked up.

No its not, theyre free range.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
Red carpet and gold plated accessories.

No idea really, maybe its always like that, just the entrance to the building looked pretty shabby.

That's just how the airport is in general I think. If you go for a smoke in departures you have to go down some 80s corridors to a caged balcony and everything looks shabby as fuck.

Nice video though and Arne already dishing out hugs as if they were going out of fashion tomorrow. Also gives you a small insight on how horrible it has to be for a manager to do all the interview stuff. Even when it's just for the club, he had to answer the same question twice. Once in the normal interview and then again for what I would imagine was social media ("Have you already talked to any of the players?")
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
Arne from today. Already getting down to it.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:15:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D


Now that Kloppo's gone, the media team need to adjust their lighting settings...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm
Now let's baldly go where no one has gone before with Arne at the helm.


Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm
Looking at Slots time at Feyenoord, he seemed to have a good
Relationship with their fans, and you can see why as he looks
to have the same kind of values as Jurgen and I think he will
bond with us all in a similar way, and use the manager/fan
Relationship to the clubs advantage.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Yesterday at 11:07:11 pm
"Good relationship" seems to be an understatement based on most things I've read.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 08:58:56 am
I like him. He has a natural warmth about him and communicates really well, has a great grasp of English. I think he'll fit in well here.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:08:38 am
Liked when he mentioned that Rotterdam is fairly similar to Liverpool (will take his word for it) - being an important port for Holland etc.  Important for me that he connects with our fans (don't want to make too many comparisons to Klopp) but I'm sure Arne has been told a lot about us and done his homework as well.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 09:45:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



The three surviving members of the Midwich Cuckoos.

He smiles with his eyes. Very nice. Confident, articulate, certainly a bit of charisma there, a hidden touch of steel too I suspect.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 10:55:21 am
Obviously we don't really know how this is going to go. The appointment, no disrespect to Arne, doesn't have the same buzz about it that Jurgen coming in did - we knew we were getting on for some fucking ride from day 1. Conversely most people with a brain could see Hodgson would be a fucking disaster before he set foot in the place. I wouldn't set my stall out either way at this point, I don't know nearly enough about him, seems a nice enough bloke, good grasp of English which is a help.

The one big positive I've read is that he said he didn't want to do the interview/unveiling for a little while out of respect to Jurgen/letting his time pass kind of thing - whoever's idea that was, Arne's or one of his advisors, that was the right thing to do - create that bit of space, let it settle in that Jurgen's gone, then start to build your version of the club in your own space and time. Shows a good bit of human understanding in doing that, in my view. Everyone was clucking for an announcment/interview/whatever from the day Jurgen said his goodbyes. Arne's got his first job right by letting it all settle before he gets his feet under the desk.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Today at 11:23:54 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:55:21 am
Obviously we don't really know how this is going to go. The appointment, no disrespect to Arne, doesn't have the same buzz about it that Jurgen coming in did - we knew we were getting on for some fucking ride from day 1. Conversely most people with a brain could see Hodgson would be a fucking disaster before he set foot in the place. I wouldn't set my stall out either way at this point, I don't know nearly enough about him, seems a nice enough bloke, good grasp of English which is a help.

The one big positive I've read is that he said he didn't want to do the interview/unveiling for a little while out of respect to Jurgen/letting his time pass kind of thing - whoever's idea that was, Arne's or one of his advisors, that was the right thing to do - create that bit of space, let it settle in that Jurgen's gone, then start to build your version of the club in your own space and time. Shows a good bit of human understanding in doing that, in my view. Everyone was clucking for an announcment/interview/whatever from the day Jurgen said his goodbyes. Arne's got his first job right by letting it all settle before he gets his feet under the desk.

Good point about how Arne handled Jurgen's departure...
