Decided to take some time to sleep on his interview as honestly, at points it was like listening to your step-dad who's replaced your dad that you loved. Not that Slot said anything wrong but just found it dead, dead weird.



Now I've had time to reflect and think about it I'm all in on Arne. I loved his bit about 82 points being good but wanting to be better and higher, and his jibe of 'this means more' even if it is a bit scripted made me smile.



I'm ready for the next chapter now. Up the reds eh?