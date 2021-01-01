« previous next »
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,937
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm »
Disappointed Where is the fucking lean?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:52:05 pm
That's how we in the non-weirdo countries wear it...
excellent response  :)
Logged

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Disappointed Where is the fucking lean?!

Apparently he has a dodgy knee 😁
Logged

LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:59:05 pm »
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,185
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 01:00:37 am »
Logged

J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,649
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 01:01:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:37 am


Thats sealed it, legend in the making and the modern day Paisley to Klopps Shankly.
Logged

ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 01:04:24 am »
Seems like a nice guy, hope he's a success
Logged

ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 01:05:13 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm
Has he worked with Brendan Rodgers before or did he say when Feyenoord played Celtic he called him Arnie?

Don't know how he thought that line would go down with the fans  :-X

When Feyenoord played Celtic, why would fans be upset at that?
Logged

him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 01:40:48 am »
Welcome our new boss! All the best!
Logged
Believer

Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 02:44:29 am »
His English is excellent,  much better than that fella down the other end of the East Lancs
Logged

elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
  • Boss Tha
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 03:47:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:37 am


That is a first-class lean.

It say's "Hey, I respect the leans that have gone before, I even consulted some of the previous leaners. Trust me guys, I know what Im doing, Im a leaner not a learner."

 ;)
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,015
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 04:37:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:37 am


In the immortal words of William DeVaughn:

Diamond in the back, sunroof top
Diggin' the scene
With a gangsta lean
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,937
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 05:20:04 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Disappointed Where is the fucking lean?!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:37 am

OK then, I'm sold! Good luck, Boss!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 06:06:25 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:57:52 pm
He comes across as such a positive fella, what Im interested in seeing is how he operates with the wider structure of the club.

Klopp left as the undisputed king of the footballing side of the club, Slot has a couple layers above him.



You didnt listen to the interview then? Basically said the structure is exactly what he is used to and often said he is in close contact with Hughes.

What Klopp has to do with it, I dont know. Slot isnt a demoted king, he didnt sign up for power, he came into a structure very much like one he worked in before.
Logged

G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 06:54:03 am »
Decided to take some time to sleep on his interview as honestly, at points it was like listening to your step-dad who's replaced your dad that you loved. Not that Slot said anything wrong but just found it dead, dead weird.

Now I've had time to reflect and think about it I'm all in on Arne. I loved his bit about 82 points being good but wanting to be better and higher, and his jibe of 'this means more' even if it is a bit scripted made me smile.

I'm ready for the next chapter now. Up the reds eh?
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 07:32:35 am »
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:35:31 am »
seems very confident without seeming cocky, love it :)
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,374
  • Believer
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 07:56:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm




No wonder there are so many injuries. I would never get up from those couches. Far too low.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
