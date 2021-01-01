« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 92680 times)

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 09:14:45 am
Got to like cut of this man's jib, he doesn't seem to give a f**k, given how prestigious the job of managing this club is many a manager would have forgone their holidays in order to get here early and to get stuck in, to set an example as such, introduce himself to English football etc, not this fella, by the sounds of it he's way too busy bouncing around to Lee Butler in Ibiza to be bothered by mundane matters like knowing where the bogs are or not having any training staff etc. Seems like life's is one big beach party to this cat. I like it.

I don't.

Lazy git.

"Should have got here early and got stuck in".

Young Arne will be straight into my bad books if he doesn't buck up his ideas and fast.

And get a proper haircut ffs!  :no

Where are all the nice perms nowadays? They were lovely. Some still are.

Edit: I'd tell him in no uncertain terms to pull his bloody socks up but to be honest I'm not even sure he's wearing any there.

Standards have gone to shit  ::)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm by SinceSixtyFive »
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
Not surprisingly, the comment section on his daughter's Instagram is filled with horndogs ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
Not surprisingly, the comment section on his daughter's Instagram is filled with horndogs ;D

Straight in there huh? Kudos!  :lickin
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm
He knows he'll have very little time off over the next 3 years. A break before starting the biggest job of his career is probably a good idea.

He probably is working whilst on holiday anyway. Anyone earning that much money in such a high profile job is never not working. Im sure he spends a few hours a day reading through stuff or making decisions.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm »
He's in Ibiza. If he;s working in Ibiza, I many need to have a word with him.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
He's in Ibiza. If he;s working in Ibiza, I many need to have a word with him.

Hopefully, Big Jorg is showing him the ropes, such as the important phrase "¿Alguna pastilla, muchacho?".
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm
Straight in there huh? Kudos!  :lickin

I  was curious to see what my species was up to. I don't know why I was expecting anything else 😁
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
He's in Ibiza. If he;s working in Ibiza, I many need to have a word with him.
Why's that Samie, don't you want him taking over your scene over there mate :D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm
He probably is working whilst on holiday anyway. Anyone earning that much money in such a high profile job is never not working. Im sure he spends a few hours a day reading through stuff or making decisions.

I hope he's not working at all if this is his 'leave' period. It's hugelyimportant and massively beneficial to be able to switch off completely and many of the most successful learn this early on.

The fella has got the job of his life ahead of him - get your rest in while you can Arne

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:31:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
I hope he's not working at all if this is his 'leave' period. It's hugelyimportant and massively beneficial to be able to switch off completely and many of the most successful learn this early on.

The fella has got the job of his life ahead of him - get your rest in while you can Arne



Its not like I know for sure clearly. But its a common trait that people in that level of role can never switch off. Also it must be hard not to, he is about to take on what will most likely be the biggest job he will ever do, replacing a legendary manager.

Also there are some practical things to sort out such as some of the coaching roles. He isnt going to be able to get his assistant manager across so he will no doubt want to keep up to speed with that search.
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 05:07:54 am »
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 05:31:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm
He probably is working whilst on holiday anyway. Anyone earning that much money in such a high profile job is never not working. Im sure he spends a few hours a day reading through stuff or making decisions.
Any new signings on RAWK? Maybe he's lurking here...
