You'd need one camera person, one person in charge of technical including lighting, make up person, interview person, and possibly a press officer.



And a roadie.







Do you? Tell him to take out his phone and record a quick selfie-video-message to say that he's getting ready to start working and is looking forward to it and he'll give a proper in-depth interview once he's back in Liverpool or whatever. Have someone from the media team look at it and then put it on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and whatever else shitty social media platform the club is using. Done. Or they could have told him to write a short "Hi, everyone"-message saying something about looking forward to start working and then released that together with the 'Slot is the new head coach'-announcement. It's not rocket science and it's not as if it was some surprise overnight signing that came totally out of the blue for everyone at the club.