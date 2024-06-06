« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:29:12 pm
Can someone Regulate this thread?

it wasn't Warren G though.

Anyway, Slot. Has he gone on a bender and he's in some gaff?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5541146/2024/06/06/liverpool-transfers-salah-alexander-arnold-contracts/

Quote
No player is going to be signed unless Slot wants him. Similarly, the head coach wont have free rein to do what he wants in the market.

[@JamesPearceLFC]
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote
It was always planned that Slots unveiling would happen closer to the start of pre-season rather than in early June.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:06:01 pm
As most of us expected then.

Exactly..

"It will be a collaborative approach  the kind that served Liverpool well previously. If you go back to the early years of the Klopp reign, the three main decision-makers on transfers were him, Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. Going forward, it will be Edwards (chief executive of football for Fenway Sports Group, who own the club), the new sporting director Richard Hughes and Slot.

Of course, youll also have significant input from senior recruitment figures such as Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter, and director of research Will Spearman, who leads a team of data analysts. No player is going to be signed unless Slot wants him. Similarly, the head coach wont have free rein to do what he wants in the market. It will be about securing consensus. Targets will have to fit a certain style and profile."
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Anything about Trents contract on that article?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:25:53 pm
Anything about Trents contract on that article?

Just that it's a priority, Burger Head then said that we have to make him an offer he can't refuse or something.

""The owners really should have ensured this was sorted long before now. Part of the problem was that Liverpool havent really had a sporting director since Julian Ward left a year ago. Jorg Schmadtke did the job on an interim basis last season but his remit was basically just negotiating incoming and outgoing transfers.

You cant just assume that, because Alexander-Arnold is a local lad, he will commit. They need to make him an offer he cant refuse."
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm
Just that it's a priority, Burger Head then said that we have to make him an offer he can't refuse or something.

""The owners really should have ensured this was sorted long before now. Part of the problem was that Liverpool havent really had a sporting director since Julian Ward left a year ago. Jorg Schmadtke did the job on an interim basis last season but his remit was basically just negotiating incoming and outgoing transfers.

You cant just assume that, because Alexander-Arnold is a local lad, he will commit. They need to make him an offer he cant refuse."

Thanks. The lack of structure was a massive issue and it will cost the club big time if Trent goes for a free.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Does he even exist?  :o
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:33:51 pm
:D from experience, don't do it, they'll have ya.



 ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Does he even exist?  :o

Yes it's okay.

Arne said I'll be back.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:04:48 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5541146/2024/06/06/liverpool-transfers-salah-alexander-arnold-contracts/

So no fundamental change of HC not having a final say on transfers after all?

It was just the usual agenda driven scaremongering drivel from the usual suspects? Well color me shocked.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Does he even exist?  :o
We've hired a mirage. The closer we get to him, the further away he gets.  :-\
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Does he even exist?  :o
Yeah, yeah, the club just hired contractors to fix the wall he needs to lean on.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm
So no fundamental change of HC not having a final say on transfers after all?

It was just the usual agenda driven scaremongering drivel from the usual suspects? Well color me shocked.

Where does it say Slot will have the final say on transfers?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm
Where does it say Slot will have the final say on transfers?

No player is going to be signed unless Slot wants him.

Obviously if he wanted some absolutely donkey - Antony for example - he's not getting him, but he's not getting players forced on him like happens at Chelsea.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Oh dear not this again.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm
Yeah, yeah, the club just hired contractors to fix the wall he needs to lean on.

Some lean that will be  8)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
Oh dear not this again.

Dunno if there's any La's fans on here besides ToneLa but this and the Nunez thread have me thinking of 'Over':

'On and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on...'
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:22:26 pm
Dunno if there's any La's fans on here besides ToneLa but this and the Nunez thread have me thinking of 'Over':

'On and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on...'

And Ariston
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:15:22 pm
Another billionaire flying around the world in private jets, pretending to be concerned about climate change in order to make more money from her gullible fans.

This is why we have not heard from Arne yet - he's cycling over from Holland with his stuff but unfortunately he's got a puncture in his trailer wheel and missed the ferry at the Hook so is waiting until the next one that has space available...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
Some lean that will be  8)
They also have to pain it in matte colors to avoid light reflections off the head, you know...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:14:44 pm
Exactly..

"It will be a collaborative approach  the kind that served Liverpool well previously. If you go back to the early years of the Klopp reign, the three main decision-makers on transfers were him, Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. Going forward, it will be Edwards (chief executive of football for Fenway Sports Group, who own the club), the new sporting director Richard Hughes and Slot.

Of course, youll also have significant input from senior recruitment figures such as Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter, and director of research Will Spearman, who leads a team of data analysts. No player is going to be signed unless Slot wants him. Similarly, the head coach wont have free rein to do what he wants in the market. It will be about securing consensus. Targets will have to fit a certain style and profile."

Everyone keeps going on about the process around bringing players in and whos having final say etc. reading about Slot, he would have no issue with the club bringing him in quality players and working with them, the consensus at Feyenoord is hes thrived in that environment. I think all of this head coach nonsense - and it is nonsense - will be noticeable when it comes to who we retain, the contracts we give out and when we move on from them. That was clearly the straw the broke the camels back with Edwards here which eventually led to the supermarket sweep style rebuild we had last summer under Jorg.

The club under Edwards will become more evidenced-based when making these decisions. They wont want a situation like Henderson where their data could see a decline - and an even bigger one further down the line - and the manager overrules succumbing to the agent/player pressure and give out a daft contract. This for me will be most interesting, as Lijnders and Klopp cant speak highly enough of the cultural standards Henderson and Milner set at the club. As much as our midfield needed legs in 22/23, I couldnt help but think they were missing a bit of leadership as our season went in freefall in 23/24. Every side needs cultural architects and its incredibly difficult to just sign one, its usually something that grows with time, experience and familiarity.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
And yet if you stick with your aging cultural architects, you have to play them or they sulk* and cease to be cultural architects.

*See Henderson, Jordan, witness statement of Jürgen Klopp
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:08:25 pm
Imagine if we never see him during his 8 year trophy laden reign here.

Be boss that and something different.
'Arne is again unavailable for the pre-match press conference, so in his place we have Thomas Pynchon'
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 12:20:55 am
This is why we have not heard from Arne yet - he's cycling over from Holland with his stuff but unfortunately he's got a puncture in his trailer wheel and missed the ferry at the Hook so is waiting until the next one that has space available...

Heard its a bit more complicated than that. Ferries burn fuel and therefore have emissions, he can't build his own boat as that takes away trees which can clean the air around us so he's having to swim across the channel bringing each bit of his possessions one by one. This is further complicated by there being Reform MP candidates waiting for him at Dover and throwing his stuff back into the channel once he's turned back to get more. We may never see him.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
Its fucking weird to be honest, why cut them now before the 2nd game and not actually give them game time (apart from Maddison).

I cab only assume Curtis and Quansah were there for 'the experience' with an eye to the qualifiers and they were essentially reserve selections.

Glad Southgate is not our manager/head coach

He's clueless at man management.

That penalty shootout in the Euro final when he hung Sancho and Rashford out to dry by bringing them on solely to take penalties, that was dreadful. It's hard enough taking a penalty in a shoot out (even more so when it's the first final in 50 plus years), but when it's your sole purpose for being on the field, you"ve just ramped up the pressure on the player even more. Had he given them at least 5 or 10 minutes (really they should have been given at least 30 as England ran out of legs) that would have lifted that sole purpose, they would have been able to contribute even if just over a brief period, and then there's the additional "not coming in cold to take a pen" factor. What then happened those lads on social media folowing the missed pens was disgusting, and while Southgate takes no blame for the abuse and rightly hammered those knuckle draggers doing it, he put them in a terrible position by bringing them on when he did.

Remember watching that game and thinking around the 70 minute mark "a top manager takes off Kane now",  as Kane (whose legs had gone) was offering no resistance while strolling around the halfway line with Italy camped in the England half. Saka came on, but they needed more runners with him with England pinned back and not being able to counter with the knackered Kane.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
So it turns out our approach to transfers will be sensible, the important figures at the club will all get a chance to provide input and players won't be forced on the manager? Who'd have fucking thought it eh?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:55:37 am
Everyone keeps going on about the process around bringing players in and whos having final say etc. reading about Slot, he would have no issue with the club bringing him in quality players and working with them, the consensus at Feyenoord is hes thrived in that environment. I think all of this head coach nonsense - and it is nonsense - will be noticeable when it comes to who we retain, the contracts we give out and when we move on from them. That was clearly the straw the broke the camels back with Edwards here which eventually led to the supermarket sweep style rebuild we had last summer under Jorg.

Firstly it wasn't Slot's job to build anything at AZ or Feyenoord. They were stepping stones for an ambitious coach. He was at AZ for only 17 months before he acrimoniously jumped ship. He was at Feyenoord for 3 seasons but nearly left last summer. Feyenoord in particular wasn't about building something for the future they have a huge turnover of players roughly ten in and ten out a season.

That is about creating a playing style each season and getting the best out of what you have. That shouldn't be the case with Liverpool. If you are going to go toe to toe with City and Arsenal then you can't have a huge turnover of players and basically a blank canvas every season. You need to build a team and a squad that is a cohesive unit the way Arteta has at Arsenal.

That for me is why the role Slot had at Feyenoord has very little relevance to Liverpool. Benitez was a head coach at Valencia but the only way he could compete with the likes of United was to have more control as a manager and build a team and squad that reflected how he wanted to play the game. A lamp instead of a table simply wouldn't have worked at Liverpool.

 
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:55:37 am
The club under Edwards will become more evidenced-based when making these decisions. They wont want a situation like Henderson where their data could see a decline - and an even bigger one further down the line - and the manager overrules succumbing to the agent/player pressure and give out a daft contract. This for me will be most interesting, as Lijnders and Klopp cant speak highly enough of the cultural standards Henderson and Milner set at the club. As much as our midfield needed legs in 22/23, I couldnt help but think they were missing a bit of leadership as our season went in freefall in 23/24. Every side needs cultural architects and its incredibly difficult to just sign one, its usually something that grows with time, experience and familiarity.

Firstly Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool so it will be Hughes making the decisions. Secondly we ended up in the Henderson situation because of a failure to recruit and and a failure to negotiate contract extensions. You look at our midfield and the likes of Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade, Milner and Thiago all ended up leaving on frees. We ended up with Mane, Salah and Firmino all with a year left on their deals at the same time. That happened on Edwards's watch.

That was the background to why Klopp wanted Henderson to have a new contract. Ironically if it wasn't for that new contract we probably wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson. If you want to move older players on then quite simply you have to bring their replacements in first and ideally give them a season or two to bed them in so you don't get a drop off. We failed to do that. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:03:46 pm
Firstly Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool so it will be Hughes making the decisions.

Liverpool is currently the only football club owned by FSG. FSG's Football CEO will most certainly be involved in our decision making in the way that Mike Gordon was heavily involved in such decisions in the past. Henderson's extension was a mistake. We got lucky that the Saudi's came in for him.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:36:34 pm
Liverpool is currently the only football club owned by FSG. FSG's Football CEO will most certainly be involved in our decision making in the way that Mike Gordon was heavily involved in such decisions in the past. Henderson's extension was a mistake. We got lucky that the Saudi's came in for him.

Gordon stepped away from his involvement with Liverpool though when he was tasked with finding investment. Edwards has been tasked with a much bigger proposition which is to buy multiple football clubs. I am not sure he can do that and run LFC at the same time. That for me is why we have appointed both a Sporting Director and assistant Sporting Director.

As for the Henderson deal for me he was expected to take over the Milner role. I think it can only be called a mistake if there was an alternative. I think we ended up in a really poor negotiating position because of a lack of incoming midfield players.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote
It was always planned that Slots unveiling would happen closer to the start of pre-season rather than in early June.
That's what they have to say now because when Slot was asked "So, what exactly is the difference between a Head Coach and a Manager?" he demonstrated by taking the LFCTV team on a five day psychedelic bender.




The only usable footage was Slot repeating over and over again "The horror" in reference to the collar of the new home shirt.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:51:11 pm
Gordon stepped away from his involvement with Liverpool though when he was tasked with finding investment. Edwards has been tasked with a much bigger proposition which is to buy multiple football clubs. I am not sure he can do that and run LFC at the same time. That for me is why we have appointed both a Sporting Director and assistant Sporting Director.

Edwards didn't want to be a Sporting Director day to day, but that doesn't mean he won't be involved in the decision making, he likely just won't be involved in the gathering of the data and (smaller) daily decisions - basically a more football educated Gordon.
