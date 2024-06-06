Everyone keeps going on about the process around bringing players in and whos having final say etc. reading about Slot, he would have no issue with the club bringing him in quality players and working with them, the consensus at Feyenoord is hes thrived in that environment. I think all of this head coach nonsense - and it is nonsense - will be noticeable when it comes to who we retain, the contracts we give out and when we move on from them. That was clearly the straw the broke the camels back with Edwards here which eventually led to the supermarket sweep style rebuild we had last summer under Jorg.

The club under Edwards will become more evidenced-based when making these decisions. They wont want a situation like Henderson where their data could see a decline - and an even bigger one further down the line - and the manager overrules succumbing to the agent/player pressure and give out a daft contract. This for me will be most interesting, as Lijnders and Klopp cant speak highly enough of the cultural standards Henderson and Milner set at the club. As much as our midfield needed legs in 22/23, I couldnt help but think they were missing a bit of leadership as our season went in freefall in 23/24. Every side needs cultural architects and its incredibly difficult to just sign one, its usually something that grows with time, experience and familiarity.



Firstly it wasn't Slot's job to build anything at AZ or Feyenoord. They were stepping stones for an ambitious coach. He was at AZ for only 17 months before he acrimoniously jumped ship. He was at Feyenoord for 3 seasons but nearly left last summer. Feyenoord in particular wasn't about building something for the future they have a huge turnover of players roughly ten in and ten out a season.That is about creating a playing style each season and getting the best out of what you have. That shouldn't be the case with Liverpool. If you are going to go toe to toe with City and Arsenal then you can't have a huge turnover of players and basically a blank canvas every season. You need to build a team and a squad that is a cohesive unit the way Arteta has at Arsenal.That for me is why the role Slot had at Feyenoord has very little relevance to Liverpool. Benitez was a head coach at Valencia but the only way he could compete with the likes of United was to have more control as a manager and build a team and squad that reflected how he wanted to play the game. A lamp instead of a table simply wouldn't have worked at Liverpool.Firstly Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool so it will be Hughes making the decisions. Secondly we ended up in the Henderson situation because of a failure to recruit and and a failure to negotiate contract extensions. You look at our midfield and the likes of Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade, Milner and Thiago all ended up leaving on frees. We ended up with Mane, Salah and Firmino all with a year left on their deals at the same time. That happened on Edwards's watch.That was the background to why Klopp wanted Henderson to have a new contract. Ironically if it wasn't for that new contract we probably wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson. If you want to move older players on then quite simply you have to bring their replacements in first and ideally give them a season or two to bed them in so you don't get a drop off. We failed to do that.